R House brunch
Photograph: Courtesy R House

The best drag brunches in Miami

Whether it’s a birthday, a bachelorette, a kiki or just a cute Saturday outing, these Miami drag brunches don’t miss.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Does a more exuberant celebration of our best, most authentic selves exist than drag? This is 100-percent rhetorical—the answer is, obviously, no. A performance art steeped in history and instrumental in bringing LGBTQ culture to the foreground, drag is beautiful, fantastical, and inextricable from the fabric of our queer communities. It’s also really, really fun to watch. From day to night, Miami is blessed with all manner of drag: drag bingo, drag pageants, entire drag festivals and the sacred drag brunch in Miami, of which we have more than a few to choose from, some of which even offer the highly desired bottomless brunch option. Just north of Fort Lauderdale, gay destination Wilton Manors also serves up ample drag brunch. If you’re looking for an excuse to book your next drag brunch, stop right now. You really don’t need one. Below, find our picks for the best drag brunches in Miami to celebrate literally anything.

Best drag brunches in Miami

Palace
Photograph: Courtesy Palace Bar

1. Palace

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

If the question is Miami drag brunch, the first answer is Palace. Miami Beach’s longest-running drag bar holds down Ocean Drive with two bottomless brunch seatings each Friday, Saturday and Sunday (11am and 2pm) and a single seating on Mondays (12pm). For $50, enjoy a choice of brunch dishes and bottomless mimosas on the expansive outdoor patio as you take in the iconic looks, legendary lip-syncing and death-defying acrobatics of Palace’s hard-working queens.

R House Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy R House

2. R House Wynwood

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Wynwood

On the mainland, R House has claimed its seat as the undisputed champion of lit weekend drag brunches. Hosted by Athena Dion, this family-friendly affair takes place every Saturday and Sunday at 11:30am and 2:30pm, when the best of Miami’s drag performers flip and twirl all over R House’s expansive restaurant and outdoor patio. Reserve your brunch package well in advance: $55 gets you access to the show plus bottomless drinks (mimosas, sangria, mojitos and soft drinks) and a pre-set menu of Latin-inspired brunch hits served family-style.

Sins
Photograph: Courtesy Sins Gastrobar

3. Sins

Every third Sunday of the month, this charming neighborhood gastrobar injects sleepy downtown Miami Shores with a much-welcomed dose of sparkle, camp, and big, fake hair. Miami’s legendary Poizon Ivy hosts Sins’ popular Royal Brunch, kicking off at 1pm and featuring a rotating cast of queens, an a la carte menu of proper brunch dishes like the must-try pulled pork benedict and optional $25 bottomless mimosas and sangria pitchers. More of a laidback affair compared to other Miami drag brunches, Sins suggests reservations, but walk-ins are also welcome here.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company
Photograph: Courtesy Sweet Liberty

4. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

  • Bars
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Dubbed Fruit Cocktail, Sweet Liberty’s drag brunch goes down every Sunday starting at 1pm. Featuring free admission, two hours of nonstop performances, a la carte brunch dishes from Miami chef darling Michelle Bernstein and a sweet $35 Rosé All Day wine special, it’s a highly alluring proposition for your next hungover Sunday. Bearded and beautiful queen Karla Croqueta plays host, calling on her most fierce and funny drag friends to entertain as no one else can.

Hamburger Mary's
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Hamburger Mary's

Up in Wilton Manors, brunch with the divas at Hamburger Mary’s, a drag-themed burger chain started in San Francisco in the ’70s that is every bit as campy as it sounds. Seating times vary, but you can count on diner-style brunch dishes served alongside $20 bottomless mimosas and a wild, two-hour show hosted by Jah’Syra. You also have the option of ordering your bevs in a massive, fishnet and stiletto clad souvenir leg cup, so there’s that. Check their website or Instagram for information on upcoming brunch seatings and performers.

Lips
Photograph: Courtesy LIPS

6. Lips

  • Restaurants
  • American

Lips is a Fort Lauderdale institution whose hallowed walls have witnessed immeasurable bachelorette and birthday parties and all the shot-fuelled debauchery that goes along with those two things. Served up in a dinner theater-style setting with a proper stage and production lighting, Lips’ Dragalicious Gospel Brunch takes place Sundays at 11:30am and 2pm. At $32.95, the generously priced package includes your meal, a fabulous show and all-you-can-drink champagne, mimosas and bloody marys (or upgrade to unlimited frozen cosmos for $10 if that’s your journey).

Georgie's Alibi Monkey Bar
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. Georgie's Alibi Monkey Bar

Seatings begin every Saturday at 2:30pm for drag brunch at Georgi’s Alibi Monkey Bar, a longtime local gay hangout on Wilton Drive. The indoor-outdoor spot known for its stiff cocktails and welcoming vibe offers a $35 deal for its drag brunch, which includes a brunch entree and bottomless mimosas, bellinis or poinsettias. If you’d rather skip the whole eating thing (we all know why you’re really here anyway), Georgie’s also offers a $25 liquid brunch package, which is just everything we mentioned above minus the entree, for the duration of the drag brunch.

