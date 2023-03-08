Miami Music Week pool parties are where you’ll find some of the best DJ sets outside of Ultra Music Festival—and a true taste of the electronic underground. DJs visiting from Berlin, New York, Detroit and other chilly climates want to spend as much time as possible thawing out at the best pools in Miami and, year after year, they show up with their fellow label mates in a big way. Not to mention, a bumping, sun-soaked pool party can be just what the doctor ordered after a 12-hour stint at any number of the epic, late-night Miami Music Week events going down around town. Here are the best Miami Music Week 2023 pool parties to vibe out from day to night.

