Epic Pool Parties
Photograph: Stuart Tracte

The hottest Miami Music Week 2023 pool parties to catch a sun-soaked DJ set

If you didn’t dance all day at a pool party or three, you didn’t do Miami Music Week properly.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Miami Music Week pool parties are where you’ll find some of the best DJ sets outside of Ultra Music Festival—and a true taste of the electronic underground. DJs visiting from Berlin, New York, Detroit and other chilly climates want to spend as much time as possible thawing out at the best pools in Miami and, year after year, they show up with their fellow label mates in a big way. Not to mention, a bumping, sun-soaked pool party can be just what the doctor ordered after a 12-hour stint at any number of the epic, late-night Miami Music Week events going down around town. Here are the best Miami Music Week 2023 pool parties to vibe out from day to night.

RECOMMENDED: Guide to Miami Music Week 2023

Best Miami Music Week pool parties

Rumors Miami 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Infamous PR

2. Rumors Miami 2023

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • South Beach

Guy Gerber’s Rumors party is well known among dance music fanatics. For another year, the Israeli tech-house giant Gerber will assemble a stellar bunch for his Ultra weekend kick-off party taking over the lit poolside at Hyde Beach. Aside from Gerber himself, the lineup is including Apache b2b Shahar, Art Department, DJ Holographic, Kimonos, Nic Fanciuli b2b, Ameme and Yulia Niko. Look forward to 12 hours of day-to-night dancing beachside at the SLS. 

Read more
Read more
DJ Mag Miami Pool Party
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Paul Zoetemeijer

4. DJ Mag Miami Pool Party

  • Nightlife
  • Daytime parties
  • South Beach

As one of the most prominent voices in dance music, DJ Mag should know how to put together a hell of a lineup. And, as luck would have it, they sure do! DJ Mag’s Miami Pool Party brings massive headliner Purple Disco Machine, along with veterans Cassy, Dombresky and more to the gin-clear Surfcomber pool for Miami Music Week. 

Read more
Read more
Cafe Mambo Ibiza: Miami Takeover Pool Party
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Slow Ibiza

5. Cafe Mambo Ibiza: Miami Takeover Pool Party

  • Things to do
  • South Beach

Ibiza's legendary Cafe Mambo—self-professed home to the most famous sunset in the world—brings its infectious, sun-soaked party energy to the Surfcomber poolside this Miami Music Week. The lineup features Abel, Art Department, Catz N Dogz, Chus, Classmatic, Danny Tenaglia, Eelke Kleijn, Lovra, Pablo Fierro, Serge Devant, The Son of Ash and secret special guests yet to be announced.

Read more
Read more
All Gone Pete Tong
Photograph: Courtesy Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

6. All Gone Pete Tong

  • Nightlife
  • Daytime parties
  • South Beach

When electronic music legend Pete Tong throws a party, it’s wise to attend—especially if that party is All Gone Pete Tong, the annual poolside Miami Music Week bash that always packs a punch. This year, Pete Tong B2B Idris Elba, Damian Lazarus B2B Seth Troxler, Golfos (Dennis Cruz B2B Pawsa) and Chloe Caillet B2B Layla Benitez are only some of the crazy mashups on the menu. You should have bought your ticket two sentences ago.

Read more
Read more
The Epic Pool Parties
Photograph: Stuart Tracte

8. The Epic Pool Parties

  • Things to do
  • South Beach

Acraze, Cassy, Idris Elba, Eats Everything, Seth Troxler and Danny Tenaglia are among the talent announced so far at this year's five-day series of Epic Pool Parties. Expect a mix of hard-hitting house and techno DJs performing from a festival-style mainstage complete with cutting-edge visuals, bottle service and VIP options like private cabanas and beds. Dance, drink, party and lounge poolside at the Sagamore Hotel, an Art Deco gem in the heart of South Beach. The legendary Sunday closing party, Glitterbox, promises a super lineup of house, disco and good vibes to end the week.

Read more
Read more
Miami Music Week at SLS Brickell
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Phillip Pessar

10. Miami Music Week at SLS Brickell

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

The SLS Brickell is tough to miss. With its massive and colorful drip mural along its side, the hotel stands out even among the skyscrapers of Brickell. Upstairs is the Altitude Pool, which will host four days of dirty beats for Miami Music Week. On Thursday, it's the Heartfeldt Pool Party featuring Sam Feldt, Dubdogz, Jeffrey Sutorius, Bonnie X Clyde, Forester, Icona Pop, Regard, Thomas Jack and VIZE; Friday, the 15th-anniversary edition of Boris Presents Get Wet will include sets from Boris, Bryan Softwell, Carlo Lio, Cortes, Joeski, Jose Estrada, Sotelo B2B Styga, Steve Lawler and Technasia; locals' favorite Oscar G’s Made in Miami returns on Saturday with performances from Oscar G, Chus, Cocodrills, Gettoblaster, Lazaro Casanova and Saliva Commandos; the Bassrush Miami party (lineup TBA) shuts it down on Sunday.

Read more
Read more
Miami Music Week at Hyde Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Hyde Beach/Michael Raveney

12. Miami Music Week at Hyde Beach

  • Music
  • South Beach

Aside from the parties already mentioned above, Hyde Beach is pulling out the stops with a packed schedule from Tuesday to Sunday. Highlights include Born of Music Addiction by Vintage Culture, featuring Joseph Capriati, DJ Tennis, Solardo, Korolova, Halfcab, Luke Alexander and Damelo on Thursday; MEDUZA & Friends with Idris Elba, Solardo B2B Alec Monopoly, Eli & Fur and Armand Van Helden on Saturday; and James Hype with surprise special guests closing out all day Sunday.

Read more
Looking for more Miami Music Week parties?

