Sadly, you can’t just waltz into any pool on Miami Beach or rooftop oasis in Brickell. But if you know where to look, there are all kinds of beautiful swimming pools in Miami where the water’s warm, the cocktails are potent and you won't receive dirty looks for daring to dip a toe in. Even if you’re not checking in for the night, most of these spots offer day passes, cabana rentals and other options that will grant you access to some pretty sweet digs. From wild Miami pool parties to zen spa experiences and panoramic views of the ocean and city skyline, the best swimming pools in Miami really have it all. When a day at the best Miami beaches just won’t cut it, opt for a stress-free Miami pool day. Rosé is optional but totally recommended.

