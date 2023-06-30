Miami
Baia Beach Club
Photograph: Courtesy Baia Beach Club

The best swimming pools in Miami for a refreshing dip

From historic hotels to oceanfront escapes, you’ll never want to get out of our favorite swimming pools in Miami.

Falyn Wood
Falyn Wood
Falyn Wood
Contributor
Time Out Miami editors
Sadly, you can’t just waltz into any pool on Miami Beach or rooftop oasis in Brickell. But if you know where to look, there are all kinds of beautiful swimming pools in Miami where the water’s warm, the cocktails are potent and you won't receive dirty looks for daring to dip a toe in. Even if you’re not checking in for the night, most of these spots offer day passes, cabana rentals and other options that will grant you access to some pretty sweet digs. From wild Miami pool parties to zen spa experiences and panoramic views of the ocean and city skyline, the best swimming pools in Miami really have it all. When a day at the best Miami beaches just won’t cut it, opt for a stress-free Miami pool day. Rosé is optional but totally recommended.

Best swimming pools in Miami

The Miami Beach EDITION
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Beach Edition

1. The Miami Beach EDITION

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Ian Schrager’s Miami Beach masterpiece has two separate pools, but we’re fans of the landmark Sundial Pool, part of the original property. The towering, Art Deco diving board from the 1950s has also been preserved and is now flanked by flowering bougainvilleas, rows of loungers and the pool’s namesake bar. Sadly, only those who stay at the Edition have access to the pool and its amenities. Open daily sunrise–sunset.

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy The Standard Spa Miami Beach

2. The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Belle Isle
  • price 3 of 4

Retro, woven lounge chairs in sunny yellow line this hip pool that overlooks the bay. It’s exclusive: If you’re not a guest or member you must purchase a spa service with a value of at least $125 Monday through Thursday or at least $225 Friday through Sunday in order to gain access to the pool. (Day pass options are also available starting at $200 via ResortPass). But with an absolutely beautiful view of Biscayne Bay, great music and tasty food and drinks, it’s worth it. Open Mon–Thu, Sun 8am–10pm, Fri–Sat 8am–midnight.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Fontainebleau Miami Beach

3. Fontainebleau Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

The Fontainebleau is one of Miami Beach’s most historic hotels. Rows upon rows of lounge chairs line the oceanfront poolscape, as do luxury cabanas. Splash around in the signature bow-tie pool or one of the other ten pools, most of which are shallow enough to stand in and sip cocktails. With a pool area this big, you can either chill out and tan or party at the adults-only Arkadia Day Club pool. Open daily sunrise–sunset. For non-hotel guests, day bed passes are available to purchase starting at $475.

Venetian Pool
Photograph: Shutterstock/Marco Borghini

4. Venetian Pool

  • Things to do
  • Coral Gables
  • price 1 of 4

Coral Gables developer George Merrick built the Venetian Pool out of a coral rock quarry back in the 1920s. Since then, it’s been host to pageants, the Miami Symphony and throngs of people looking to splash around in the country’s largest freshwater pool. There’s something for everyone: a sandy area for sunbathers, a waterfall, a grotto and several shallow areas for kids. Days and hours vary by season. Tickets for non-residents start at $16. Check the website for details.

The Confidante
Photograph: Courtesy The Confidante

5. The Confidante

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

The Confidante is a pretty little Art Deco paradise. Both pools are heated, located side by side and identical in size (though one is adults-only). Rent a private cabana if you want to ball out or just grab a day pass ($45 via ResortPass). All that swimming is going to work up an appetite, and the Confidante’s poolside restaurant, The Backyard, serves some of the city’s best truffle mac and cheese via a collaboration with local favorite House of Mac. Open daily sunrise–sunset.

National Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy National Hotel

6. National Hotel

  • Hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Though it technically has two pools, the National’s iconic infinity pool is arguably its most famous—namely for its use in everything from fashion shows during Miami Swim Week to Art Basel Miami Beach installations. For $45 via ResortPass, nonguests can get access to both pools (the second is a heated leisure pool) and towel service. At 205 feet, this is the longest infinity pool in Miami Beach. Open daily sunrise–sunset.

The Goodtime Hotel
Photograph: Alice Gao

7. The Goodtime Hotel

Dubbed Strawberry Moon, the pool (it’s actually two parallel pools) at Pharrell and LIV founder David Grutman’s pastel-hued wonderland the Goodtime Hotel hosts festive day parties where the cocktails flow and the music is always on point. Shell out for an adorable pink day bed or cabana, or keep things more casual with a day pass for $50 via ResortPass. There’s an all-day Mediterranean-inspired food menu, too. Open Mon–Thu 11am–sunset; Fri–Sun noon–sunset.

Biltmore Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Biltmore Hotel

9. Biltmore Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Coral Gables
  • price 4 of 4

Guests of the historic Biltmore Hotel won’t find a more relaxing oasis in the city than this. The storied locale was a favorite of “Hollywood Mermaid” Esther Williams, who frequently performed water shows at the hotel, and was where the original Tarzan served as a lifeguard. It’ll take you, like, 45-minutes to swim from end to end in this 23,000-square-foot monster pool. Open daily 6:30am–8pm.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
Photograph: Courtesy Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

10. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • North Beach
  • price 3 of 4

The pool experience at this coveted wellness resort is already a pretty great sell: On the breezy rooftop deck, shades of blue and white blend seamlessly into sprawling views of the Atlantic over a quieter northern stretch of Miami Beach. A day pass ($128 via ResortPass) here also includes access to the whirlpool and the full thermal experience at the spa (think steam rooms, rain showers and Miami’s only igloo). When you want to zen out, there’s simply no better place to go. Open daily Sunrise–Sunset.

Mondrian South Beach
Photograph: Harrison Boyce

11. Mondrian South Beach

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

The Mondrian’s crescent-shaped pool sits on the edge of Biscayne Bay and offers a stunning westward view of downtown Miami. There is no shortage of comfy white lounge chairs from which you can gaze out over the water. Expect a DJ and an Insta-ready, rosé-slurping crowd on Saturday and Sunday when the trendy Baia Beach Club fills up. Day passes are subject to availability and start at $100 via ResortPass. We’ll take Mondrian’s lovely bay view during sunset over a beach view any day. Open daily sunrise–sunset.

