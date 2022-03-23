In Miami, brunch isn’t just a meal sandwiched between breakfast and lunch. It’s an affair, sometimes an all-day event. Friends may come and go from a communal table on a shady patio or waterfront Miami restaurant, and a meal some would define as a mid-morning thing might begin well into the afternoon and maybe drift into where-are-we-going-tonight territory. There’s also the glasses of mimosas or Bloody Marys or whatever you’re drinking, which should never be empty. Because a brunch in Miami is bottomless, an endless return of the server with another bottle. We’ve made such a pastime out of brunch that some places cut us off after a couple of hours. Where do you go for a true Miami bottomless brunch? We’ve got you covered.