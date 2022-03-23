Miami
Strawberry Moon
Photograph: Courtesy Strawberry Moon

The best bottomless brunches in Miami

In a town where all-day brunch is an unofficial pastime, we’ve compiled the midday weekend meals where the drinks never end

Eric Barton
Virginia Gil
Written by
Eric Barton
Contributor
Virginia Gil
In Miami, brunch isn’t just a meal sandwiched between breakfast and lunch. It’s an affair, sometimes an all-day event. Friends may come and go from a communal table on a shady patio or waterfront Miami restaurant, and a meal some would define as a mid-morning thing might begin well into the afternoon and maybe drift into where-are-we-going-tonight territory. There’s also the glasses of mimosas or Bloody Marys or whatever you’re drinking, which should never be empty. Because a brunch in Miami is bottomless, an endless return of the server with another bottle. We’ve made such a pastime out of brunch that some places cut us off after a couple of hours. Where do you go for a true Miami bottomless brunch? We’ve got you covered.

Time Out Market Miami
Bottomless brunch at Time Out Market Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Oprah Winfrey Network

Bottomless brunch at Time Out Market Miami

  • Time Out Market

Keep your pants on but do prepare to go bottomless at Time Out Market Miami. We’re talking all-you-can-drink mimosas, bellinis and prosecco from noon to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays and, unlike other spots, the purchase of a meal isn’t required to cash in on the brunch drink specials. Though if you do get hungry, there’s plenty to satisfy your cravings for sweet things (think nutty desserts from Baklava Bakery) and savory things—from chicken and waffles at Chick'n Jones to avocado toast from Plants & Bowls and pan con tomate at Lur. Eat up, drink up and enjoy the fricking weekend.

Best bottomless brunches in Miami

Jaya at the Setai
Photograph: Courtesy Jaya at the Setai

1. Jaya at the Setai

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Asian
  • South Beach

Is there another bottomless brunch in town that better defines the genre? At Jaya, tables spread out in a charming open-air courtyard with a pool darting through it all. In the center is a jazz band, on a stage right there in the middle of the water. You’ll see people in their best flowy dresses and slick sports jackets. The food, from executive chef Vijayudu Veena, is far from the standard fare, with everything from Indian to Indonesian. And the drinks are, of course, endless drinks: the $95 price includes bottomless Louis Roederer Champagne, Mimosas and bloody marys.

Tea Room at EAST Miami
Photograph: Courtesy East Miami

2. Tea Room at EAST Miami

How serious are we in Miami about brunch? So much so that we don’t limit it to the hours of actual brunch. The Tea Room serves up an Asian version at night, timed with what would be morning in Hong Kong. The five-course brunch is $88 and includes two hours of free-flowing wine, champagne, and beer.

Freehold
Photograph: Courtesy Freehold Miami

3. Freehold

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Wynwood

Bagels and bubbles—the perfect match. Double down on this delicious pairing at Freehold's Sunday brunch (noon–5pm), featuring their new, Montreal-style homemade bagels. These fresh-baked babies arrive with a tower of schmears and toppings, including sweet jams, almond butter and savory favorites like lox, capers and cream cheese. As for the bubbles portion, bottomless sparkling wine, Bellinis and Bloody Marys are available for $40. 

Fiola
Photograph: Courtesy Fiola

4. Fiola

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Coral Gables

If you're looking for a far more fancy way to drink a Sunday away, head to Fiola, where this Coral Gables gem starts brunch with an Amalfi Coast raw bar, then follows it with pasta dishes or upscale takes on breakfast classics like crab Benedict. Just because you’re wearing your weekend finest doesn’t mean this meal is dry: $45 gets endless pours of Domaine Chandon Rose or Brut & Garden Spritz; or $80 buys never-ending Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut.

Strawberry Moon
Photograph: Courtesy Strawberry Moon

5. Strawberry Moon

The Goodtime Hotel's pink-hued, poolside Mediterranean restaurant serves a bottomless brunch on Saturday and Sunday (11am–4pm) for $36—though that's just for the cocktails. You can enjoy a liquid brunch or opt for several tasty a-la-carte items, such as the chocolate babka french toast, shakshuka or the falafel benedict. 

Juvia
Photograph: Michelle VanTine Photography

6. Juvia

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach

Perched atop Lincoln Road, Juvia has always been a scene as glitzy as the sparkling water surrounding Miami Beach. Brunch is no less so: Purchase a $35 main course and it comes with a two-hour endless pour of mimosa, bellini, prosecco, margarita, and Aperol spritz.

Beaker & Gray
Photograph: Brett Hufziger

7. Beaker & Gray

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Wynwood

Having opened in 2015, Beaker & Gray is at this point the old granddad of the Wynwood scene, a place that’s still just as fun as it was when it helped pioneer this eastern bit of the arts district. The brunch is bumped up by $44 bottomless (albeit with a two-hour limit) sparkling wine and mimosas made with the traditional orange or watermelon juice.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company
Photograph: Courtesy Sweet Liberty

8. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

  • Bars
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Sweet Liberty’s party brunch is one of our all-time favorite Sunday pastimes—in part because we have somewhere to go, or rather stay put, once we’re through eating. Making us linger a little longer are the bottomless mimosas and prosecco. There’s also a whole section of the menu dedicated to pimped-out prosecco: bubbles with fruit juices, herbs and fruit. Luckily, cauliflower nachos, our day-one classic, pairs with all the beverages.

R House Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy Francy Nunez

9. R House Wynwood

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Wynwood

The fabulous Athena Dion hosts R House’s legendary drag brunch, where your scrambled eggs and mimosa come with a side of spectacular performances. There are two seatings on Saturday and Sunday, so you’ll want to plan around showtimes before booking a reservation. You can’t go wrong with the $50-per-person menu, which gives you plenty of food, a view of the gals doing their thing, and bottomless mimosas, mojitos, and sangrias.

Planta
Photograph: Courtesy Planta

10. Planta

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • South of Fifth
  • price 2 of 4

Planta raises the bar on unlimited brunch booze. David Grutman’s glitzy vegan spot in the South of Fifth neighborhood includes bottomless mimosas and margaritas. After a few of those, you'll be ready to move on to a menu that's a mix of cuisines, like the falafel tacos or shakshuka with split-pea fritters.

Prime Fish
Photograph: Shutterstock

11. Prime Fish

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • South of Fifth
  • price 3 of 4

This is the only restaurant in the Prime family that won’t break the bank, especially at brunch. Choose an egg dish for your entrée and make your way to the large buffet for starters, seafood and sweets. Plus, brunch comes with bottomless mimosas, bellinis, prosecco and Bloody Marys too. Were you dining at Prime on a regular night, the $59 price would barely cover a tip.

Batch Gastropub
Photograph: Courtesy Batch Gastropub

12. Batch Gastropub

  • Restaurants
  • Gastropubs
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

You might know it more for its football watch parties than its food, but the brunch game at this mini Miami-bred chain is strong. The widespread menu covers the classics (pancakes, omelets) the trendy (avocado toast, chicken and waffles) and the hangover-curing (hashes, burgers). There’s more than one two-hour-bottomless cocktail option too, including a Bloody Mary made with bacon-infused bourbon.

Tap 42
Photograph: Chris Carter

13. Tap 42

  • Restaurants
  • Gastropubs
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

When your brunch plans center around getting drinking, Tap 42 is where you want to book. Reserve a table (they fill up quickly on weekends) and settle in for four hours of unlimited mimosas, Bloody Marys and Funky Buddha Floridian beer. You can technically make this a liquid brunch, as the purchase of an entrée isn’t required to get the deal on drinks. Fortunately, there’s more than one burger on the menu and an aptly named hangover sandwich to ensure you don’t.

Bulla Gastrobar
Photograph: Courtesy Bulla Gastrobar

15. Bulla Gastrobar

  • Restaurants
  • Coral Gables
  • price 3 of 4

Nosh your way through a three-course tapas menu at Bulla, where brunch dishes run the gamut from Spanish and traditional like pan con tomate to hearty and hangover-staving like the burger. Make it a party, although cut off at two hours, with bottomless sangria and mimosas for an extra $19.

Back Door Monkey
Photograph: Courtesy Back Door Monkey

16. Back Door Monkey

As the name implies, you’ll find this hidden Wynwood hangout through a back door. And this quirky spot does something else a bit different: brunch is essentially ladies’ night. Women drink free mimosas from 1-6 p.m. on Sundays while eating from an Asian-fusion menu of 10-hour braised pork belly and nori-dusted muffins with fried eggs and truffle hollandaise.

