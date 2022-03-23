Keep your pants on but do prepare to go bottomless at Time Out Market Miami. We’re talking all-you-can-drink mimosas, bellinis and prosecco from noon to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays and, unlike other spots, the purchase of a meal isn’t required to cash in on the brunch drink specials. Though if you do get hungry, there’s plenty to satisfy your cravings for sweet things (think nutty desserts from Baklava Bakery) and savory things—from chicken and waffles at Chick'n Jones to avocado toast from Plants & Bowls and pan con tomate at Lur. Eat up, drink up and enjoy the fricking weekend.
In Miami, brunch isn’t just a meal sandwiched between breakfast and lunch. It’s an affair, sometimes an all-day event. Friends may come and go from a communal table on a shady patio or waterfront Miami restaurant, and a meal some would define as a mid-morning thing might begin well into the afternoon and maybe drift into where-are-we-going-tonight territory. There’s also the glasses of mimosas or Bloody Marys or whatever you’re drinking, which should never be empty. Because a brunch in Miami is bottomless, an endless return of the server with another bottle. We’ve made such a pastime out of brunch that some places cut us off after a couple of hours. Where do you go for a true Miami bottomless brunch? We’ve got you covered.