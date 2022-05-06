Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
La Traila BBQ
Photograph: Courtesy La Traila Barbecue/Andrea Greico

10 Black-owned restaurants in Miami you need to try

Even if it wasn’t about doing a good thing, these Black-owned restaurants need to put on your get-there-right-quick list

Eric Barton
Written by
Eric Barton
Advertising

If supporting minority-owned businesses is your thing—and why should it be?—then we’ve got some options for you. Dining at Miami’s Black-owned restaurants isn’t going to just make you feel good about doing the right thing, because the spots on this list also happen to be some of Miami's best restaurants too. These places range from the tried-and-true Overtown soul food to Caribbean imports in the heart of South Beach, to one of the city’s best sit-down dining establishments. Doing something to uplift and support a local business while also eating well? Yeah, that sounds like a great plan.

Time Out Market Miami
Clyde's Caribbean
Photograph: Julian Cousins

Clyde's Caribbean

  • Restaurants
  • Caribbean
  • South Beach

Take a trip to Trinidad with this Christopher Leacock spot that serves up traditional street food items like the crispy fish “bake” sandwich on fried bread. For something a little heartier, try the coconut curry shrimp served with coconut rice, slaw, and plantains as sweet as a Caribbean sunset.

Read more
Order online
Chick'n Jones
Photograph: Courtesy Oprah Winfrey Network

Chick'n Jones

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach

Amaris Jones boasts a résumé that includes working as Rick Ross’ personal chef, so you know it’s noteworthy when she starts serving up stellar fried chicken and sides. Her signature honey-hot crispy chicken with slaw on a brioche bun and Oprah-famous loaded fries with jalapenos, sweet onions, and crumbled feta always draw crowds.

Read more
Order online

Best black-owned restaurants in Miami

Red Rooster Overtown
Photograph: Courtesy Red Rooster

1. Red Rooster Overtown

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Overtown

The fact that Chef Marcus Samuelsson teamed up with Grove Bay Hospitality to open this Overtown spot sounded good enough to make it a thing. But then they brought in chef de cuisine Tristen Epps, who’s among the most creative kitchen pros in Miami. The menu is always changing, focused on whatever's fresh, but be sure to start with the curry buttered cornbread before moving on to dishes with influences as wide as the Deep South, Italy and West Africa.

Read more
Book online
7th Cafe at Sips Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Sips

2. 7th Cafe at Sips Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Coffee shops
  • Civic Center

While everyone waited for Rosie’s to reopen in early 2022, luckily the team behind it also put together this Allapattah breakfast and lunch spot. It puts out everything from egg sandwiches to a “basic ass burger” that’s anything but, plus pastrami that's made right there.

Read more
Advertising
Drinking Pig BBQ
Photograph: @chatchowtv

3. Drinking Pig BBQ

Back in the darkest days of the lockdown, three local chefs made life a little better when they started slinging barbecue and sides from a cul-du-sac. That turned in early 2022 into a Saturday-only spot at Wynwood’s food market Smorgasburg, where finally the smoked meats, buttery cornbread and gooey mac and cheese have a home.

Read more

4. World Famous House of Mac

Sometimes all that’s needed to improve a day is something gooey and cheesy, and, as you might guess from the name, that’s exactly what’s on the menu here. Former Pitbull manager Derrick “Chef Teach” Turton turned this food truck concept into a Wynwood restaurant by spiking his mac with pizza toppings and lump crab and dropping balls of it into a fryer, a crispy and golden cure to a bad day.

Read more
Book Online
Advertising
Advertising

8. Lil Greenhouse Grill

Owners Nicole Gates and Kariym Bryant created a cozy Overtown restaurant that immediately became a neighborhood hangout, in part for the casual vibe and also for the soul food classics like biscuits and gravy and a banana pudding with vanilla wafers. Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King paid a visit to the family-owned restaurant in 2020, so you know it's legit. 

Read more
Advertising
Awash Ethiopian Restaurant
Photograph: @beyondsouthbeach

9. Awash Ethiopian Restaurant

Miami’s only outpost of Ethiopian cuisine takes first-timers and enthusiasts down a journey of the country’s well-spiced cuisine, with meats and vegetarian platters as big as the simply adorned tables. For the uninitiated, the delectable little piles sit atop of injera, a spongey bread made of tef grain that's used to scoop up the stews in lieu of utensils. 

10. Jackson Soul Food

This Overtown mainstay is still serving up big plates of soul food that have made it a favorite since 1946, with a second location on South Beach, where you can also find hearty breakfast plates of eggs and grits and griddled potatoes for days. 

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.