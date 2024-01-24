These 5 Miami restaurants, bars and chefs have been nominated for James Beard Awards

In the culinary and bar worlds, there are two reigning organizations that elicit prayers for recognition. On one corner, you've got Michelin Guide, which finally began doling some stars to Miami in 2022. On the other, you've got the James Beard Foundation, which is dedicated to highlighting the best of the best in America's hospitality industry. Today, the latter announced its 2024 nominees with a handful of Miami and South Florida cuts, and while we won't find out who officially won until June, securing a nod from this non-profit is enough of a badge of honor to warrant a visit in order to see for yourself what makes a particular restaurant, chef or bar worth noticing.

As Eater Miami points out, the James Beard Foundation updated its award criteria three years ago in an effort to be more inclusive and highlight diverse talent. Florida rarely gets is share of the pie, and this year is no different. Out of the hundreds of nominees across categories like Outstanding Chef and Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, ten Florida establishments and chefs have been nominated, including five from Miami.

Our city swept up with bakery nominations: Zak the Baker got a nod for Outstanding Bakery and MiMo's favorite croissant and cachito makers (and father-son duo) Jesus and Manuel Brazon from Caracas Bakery have been nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. Macchialina has been recognized for its fantastic wine program and Chefs Valerie Chang (Maty's) and Tristen Epps (Ocean Social) are up for Best Chef: South, which looks at chefs in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Puerto Rico. Places in Orlando, Palm Beach and St Petersburg are also up for awards, so hop on the Brightline and get a taste of them all.

2024 James Beard Awards: Miami and Florida Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists

Best New Restaurant:

Kaya, Orlando, FL

Outstanding Bakery:

Zak the Baker, Miami, FL

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker:

Jesus Brazon and Manuel Brazon, Caracas Bakery, Doral and Miami, FL

Outstanding Wine Program

Macchialina, Miami Beach, FL

Webb’s City Cellar, St. Petersburg, FL

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)