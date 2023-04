The greenest day of the year, 4/20, is fast approaching and at Time Out Market Miami, there’s no shortage of next-level snacks to satisfy when those cravings hit. Whether you’re a proud pothead or just in the mood to indulge like one, the coveted South Beach food hall has got you covered. From savory dishes like Gutenburg’s smash burger to massive, oven-warm cookies from The Blakery, there’s something for every palate, hunger and highness level. So the next time the munchies come calling, mosy over to the Market in South Beach and scarf down these favorites. Your weed-induced hunger pangs will thank you.

