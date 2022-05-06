Whether you’re seeking a good bargain or the thrill of the chase, thrifting in Miami is an excellent way to spend an afternoon shopping while giving back and saving a few bucks. Not only is secondhand shopping kinder to the environment, but the majority of Miami thrift shops donate their proceeds to charity. Plus, poking around thrift shops full of hidden treasures is a fun, air-conditioned alternative to another steamy day spent at one of Miami’s best beaches and a great thing to do when it rains in Miami (which is often). From funky vintage finds to gently worn labels, the best thrift shops in Miami have a little bit of something for everyone—as long as you come with patience and a sharp eye. Living doesn’t come cheap in this town, but with our guide to Miami’s best thrift shops, you’re bound to score a few special gems.