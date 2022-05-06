Miami
Timeout

Thrift store girls
The best thrift stores in Miami for all your shopping needs

Find cool second-hand wares, trendy vintage accessories and more pre-loved items at the best thrift stores in Miami

Whether you’re seeking a good bargain or the thrill of the chase, thrifting in Miami is an excellent way to spend an afternoon shopping while giving back and saving a few bucks. Not only is secondhand shopping kinder to the environment, but the majority of Miami thrift shops donate their proceeds to charity. Plus, poking around thrift shops full of hidden treasures is a fun, air-conditioned alternative to another steamy day spent at one of Miami’s best beaches and a great thing to do when it rains in Miami (which is often). From funky vintage finds to gently worn labels, the best thrift shops in Miami have a little bit of something for everyone—as long as you come with patience and a sharp eye. Living doesn’t come cheap in this town, but with our guide to Miami’s best thrift shops, you’re bound to score a few special gems.

Best thrift stores in Miami

Red, White & Blue Thrift Store
1. Red, White & Blue Thrift Store

Miami’s holy grail of thrift shops, Red, White & Blue (901 E 10th Ave, Hialeah) serves as the massive flagship to Hialeah’s legendary strip mall of secondhand goods, Flamingo Plaza. Make the pilgrimage during off-hours or be prepared to brave long lines, and take note that they’re cash-only. With a vast, neatly categorized selection of hard-to-find items and weekly 50-percent off specials, Red, White & Blue (plus other Flamingo shops like Thrift City and Community Family Thrift) is well worth the trip. Find a second location of Red, White & Blue in North Miami (12640 NE Sixth Ave, North Miami)

Out of the Closet
2. Out of the Closet

Whether you’re buying or donating, rest assured your contributions are making a difference at Out of the Closet (2400 Biscayne Blvd). Founded with the mission of funding the AIDS Healthcare Foundation's lifesaving services, this chain of thrift shops has a conveniently located Edgewater outpost with its own parking lot and free in-store STD testing. From popular brands like Gap, J. Crew and Penguin to West Elm furniture sets and other finds, Out of the Closet is a bit more elevated than your average Goodwill.

Dragonfly Thrift Boutique
3. Dragonfly Thrift Boutique

All proceeds from Dragonfly (3141 SW 8th St) directly benefit the Ladies Empowerment & Action Program, a nonprofit that empowers women to put prison in their past. The long, narrow store is clean and curated, far less cluttered than your typical thrift shop with everything from vintage and designer clothing to antique furniture and homewares. Ample free parking, friendly service and a heartwarming mission make this secondhand boutique a Miami favorite.

Bargain Box Thrift Shop
4. Bargain Box Thrift Shop

This large, recently renovated shop is run by friendly volunteers from the Woman’s Cancer Association of the University of Miami, with proceeds supporting cancer research, patient care and education at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and UM Miller School of Medicine. Bargain Box (1350 W Flagler St) stocks an impressive selection of clothing and accessories plus small appliances and home goods, furniture, art and more. Paid parking is available along the street and pricing on items is often flexible.

5. Lotus House Thrift Chic Boutique

Funds from this boutique thrift shop support the shelter, meals and services provided by the national homelessness non-profit Lotus House. Expect a beautifully merchandised selection of high-end and gently used clothing, jewelry, furniture and decor at the Allapattah location of Lotus House (2040 NW Seventh Ave). Prices are above average here, but if you’re looking to get your feet wet in the at times overwhelming world of thrifting, Lotus House’s curated shop is a great place to start.

Sir Thrifty
6. Sir Thrifty

Located inside the Citadel in Little River, Sir Thrifty (8300 NE Second Ave) is a kitschy, nostalgia-soaked shop filled with all manner of graphic tees, faded denim and vintage memorabilia to make you feel like a kid again. Shelves here are stocked with everything from vinyl records and collectible action figures to throwback board games and handmade art. Think Stranger Things in thrift store form. Feel free to negotiate your prices—it may be housed in a trendy food hall, but Sir Thrifty is still bargain shopping.

7. This & That Shop

A quaint relic in the heart of rapidly modernizing Coconut Grove, This & That (3155 Commodore Plz) is run by the Plymouth’s Women’s Fellowship of the neighborhood’s historic Plymouth Congregational Church. Expect a clean and well-organized selection of typical thrift staples like clothing, accessories, toys, records and other collectibles. Just don’t expect much in the way of furniture, since this shop is on the small side.

