The best farmers’ markets in Miami

These days, making sure your kitchen is stocked with fresh veggies is as simple as paying a visit to your neighborhood farmers’ market. Miami has a wide variety of these pop-up marketplaces spread out throughout the city (and cruising one should definitely be high on your list of the best things to do in Miami), so even if you live in downtown Miami or are vacationing in South Beach, local produce is nearby. Most take place on the weekends with some happening on Sundays, when you’re likely to be nursing a wicked hangover from a Saturday night spent at one of the best clubs in Miami and a cold-pressed juice could really come in handy.
Best farmers’ markets in Miami
1. Coconut Grove Farmers’ Market
Every week, Homestead's Glaser Organic Farms transform an unoccupied corner of Coconut Grove into a full-fledged produce market with dozens of fruit and vegetable stands, a raw bar of prepared foods and salads and coolers filled with cold-pressed juices and nut milks available for purchase. There’s even velvety vegan ice cream for sale and several rows of picnic tables on which to sit and enjoy it. Along the periphery of the square, you’ll find other local vendors selling honey, homemade soaps, handmade jewelry and other artisanal items. It’s quite the operation that takes place here, making the setup and breakdown so fascinating to watch. Much like the circus leaving town, everyone quickly dismantles their tents and packs up just after sunset, leaving no trace of the bustling day on the empty gravel lot. Sat 9am–6pm (or sunset)
2. The Aventura Mall’s Farmer’s Market
The sprawling shopping complex really has it all, including a weekend farmers’ market in its central courtyard on the ground floor. The produce offerings are limited but you’ll find a wide selection of artisanal items, such as organic olive oils, homebaked desserts from around the world (think Greek baklava, Venezuelan golfeado and Bahamian rum cake) and handmade trinkets and toys. There are about 75 vendors present and—the best part—you’ll be shopping them all in an air-conditioned space. Open during mall hours
3. Legion Park Farmers Market
This small, humble market has exploded, becoming one of the largest and most well-attended in the city. It spans the length of Legion Park, from Biscayne Boulevard to Biscayne Bay, and run by Urban Oasis Project, which oversees Miami’s most important farmers’ markets. Find a cornucopia of tropical fruit and local veggies, new-age offerings like crystals and oils, plus baked goods, fresh kombucha and an assortment of items you’re unlikely to find anywhere else. Sat 9am–2pm
4. Surfside Farmers’ Market
The adorable beachfront town hosts a weekly market every Sunday along 95th Street between Collins and Harding Avenues, just steps from the sand and a public parking lot so it’s easier on folks commuting in. It’s compact but well-endowed with local vendors selling ready-made eats like acai bowls and Peruvian dishes, as well as home decor, apparel and handmade jewelry. There are tables scattered throughout should you feel inclined to break into your loot and sit down to lunch while you’re there. Sun 9am–3pm
5. Adrienne Arsht Center Farmers’ Market
This nighttime farmers’ market is a hit with young professionals who’d rather spend Saturday morning hanging poolside instead of shopping for fresh produce. It’s small but mighty, offering a selection of organic fruits and vegetables from South Florida-based farms, ready-made foods, vegan treats and other specialty items, such as fashion and accessories from local Etsy shops. Post lockdown, the farmers’ market has continued the option to call ahead and preorder, a service provided by Urban Oasis Project, which works with most of the city’s major markets. Mon 4–7pm
6. Pinecrest Farmers’ Market
This long-running, weekly farmers’ market is well stocked and well attended, featuring a bounty of produce from nearby farms in the Redland and Homestead. Vendors set up in the beautiful tree-lined parking lot of Pinecrest Gardens, which makes shopping for produce outdoors pretty idyllic. Don’t miss the selection of local honey, tropical blooms and other specialty items, including cheese from independent dairy farmers and homemade guacamole. While the market takes place year-round, some growers opt to only participate during the fall and winter seasons. 11000 South Red Rd. Sun 8am–2pm.
7. Lincoln Road Farmers’ Market
Before big-name stores and theaters commanded Lincoln Road, the pedestrian mall was well known for its weekend farmers’ market. Over the years, the small operation has grown from a few tables on the eastern end of the strip to a goods and produce fair that stretches nearly the entire length of the road. Find produce, as well as housewares, fresh-cut flowers and specialty items such as artisanal breads and homemade jams, are available all throughout. Sun 9am–5pm
8. Redland Market Village
Get your produce right from the source at this permanent market and flea deep south in the Redland. Find a kaleidoscope of fresh fruit and vegetables grown in nearby farms, plus native goodies like starfruit and lychees. The indoor farmers' market runs year-round, as does the fish market and plant nursery you'll find on the premises. Better bring the U-Haul. Thu, Fri 11am–6pm; Sat, Sun 7am–6pm
9. Vizcaya Village Farmers’ Market
Outdoor markets are aplenty but none take place on the grounds of Miami’s most prestigious mansion. On Sundays, the Village at Vizcaya (the quaint complex across the street from the main house) invites folks to shop for gourmet eats, handcrafted goods and fruits and vegetables from local vendors. While a visit to the museum is not included, guests of the market have access to explore the village all afternoon long. Sun 9am–2pm
10. Brickell City Centre Farmers’ Market
Shaded by the Metromover track above, the Brickell City Centre Farmers’ Market brings a piece of suburbia to built-up downtown Miami. The spread is pretty conventional with the usual assortment of fruits and vegetables. Artisan-based bread, locally batched honey and prepared foods are also a plenty. Sun 10am–4pm
11. Coral Gables Farmers’ Market
This seasonal market (it runs January through March) is as much a destination for families as it is for shoppers. Sure, there is a wide variety of fruits and vegetables for sale but market organizers also focus on providing a range of kid-friendly programming each week. Activities include chef demonstrations led by local talent, arts-and-crafts events and free gardening workshops. Bakers and homemakers selling jams and condiments are also market staples. 8am–2pm
