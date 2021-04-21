The best farmers’ markets in Miami

These days, making sure your kitchen is stocked with fresh veggies is as simple as paying a visit to your neighborhood farmers’ market. Miami has a wide variety of these pop-up marketplaces spread out throughout the city (and cruising one should definitely be high on your list of the best things to do in Miami), so even if you live in downtown Miami or are vacationing in South Beach, local produce is nearby. Most take place on the weekends with some happening on Sundays, when you’re likely to be nursing a wicked hangover from a Saturday night spent at one of the best clubs in Miami and a cold-pressed juice could really come in handy.