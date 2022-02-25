Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Manna Life Food
Photograph: Courtesy Manna Life Food

12 Miami restaurants with vegan and vegetarian dishes you’ll love

Spoiler alert: You don’t have to be a vegan to love these incredible vegan restaurants in Miami.

Eric Barton
Virginia Gil
Written by
Eric Barton
Contributor
Virginia Gil
Advertising

Sure, a lot of people out there who think of Miami food will conjure up big plates of Abuela’s lechon asado at a Cuban restaurant in Little Havana or jerk chicken from that dude at the gas station or a South Beach club-slash-restaurant where all the pretty people go. But there’s also this simple truth: we’re a city where boatloads of people care deeply about staying healthy, eating well and cutting meat from their diet. This means we’ve got lots of spots these days that are either full-bore vegan or offer plant-based options that aren’t a compromise—they just might be better than what the carnivore at the next table over is eating. For the best vegan restaurants in Miami, look no further than the list below.

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in Miami

Best vegan restaurants in Miami

Planta
Photograph: Courtesy Planta

1. Planta

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • South of Fifth
  • price 2 of 4

If you need to convince your significant other that going vegan isn’t a punishment for dating you, head to Planta. The dishes here aren’t pretty good for vegan food—the menu at Planta is full of dishes even the carnivore who’s sharing your bed these days will crave. We’re talking croquetas with mushroom bacon, one of the best plant-based burgers on the planet, udon noodles in a truffle mushroom cream, and broccoli so crispy you'll want them on the side of every meal for the rest of your days. If your beau doesn’t like this place, it’s time to swipe left.

Read more
Order delivery
Planta Queen
Photograph: Courtesy Planta Queen/Steven Lee

2. Planta Queen

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 3 of 4

Yup, we put this offshoot of Planta right after its sister restaurant on this list, for the simple reason that it’s very good. Planta Queen takes the same concept as Planta—vegan food that’ll make you even happier that you’re not eating meat—and gives it a southeast Asian tilt, with chick'n fried mushroom bao sliders, a "crab" roll with hearts of palm, and truffle fried rice.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Le Jardinier
Photograph: Courtesy Le Jardinier/Michael Pisarri

3. Le Jardinier

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Design District

While not a full-bore vegan restaurant, there are enough plant-forward dishes here for a vegan to feel like they've found their new favorite fine-dining spot. Part of a global chain founded by the late and highly acclaimed chef Joël Robuchon, Le Jardinier turns veggies into stars, like the braised leeks showered in black truffles, a dish that turns a humble ingredient into something brilliant. Yup, you’ll pay big bucks here for all this creativity—$40 for those leeks and $125 for the you-should-totally-do-it tasting menu. But with a charming Design District garden and a dining room that looks plopped down from the year 3000, this is a vegetarian-friendly spot worthy of your next birthday dinner.

Read more
Book online

4. The Cocinita Miami

This is a town where Latin cuisine is king, and yet few of the old classic spots offer any entrees for vegans. This is where The Cocinita comes in, stuffing tacos with cauliflower or portobello meat, grilling choripan with animal-free sausage, and stuffing chihuahua-sized burritos full of all kinds of good things.

Read more
Advertising
Love Life Cafe
Photograph: Courtesy Love Life Cafe

5. Love Life Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Wynwood

The Wynwood spot has been serving the best vegan food in town at prices that are decidedly un-vegan. Need proof that this place is next-level? Order the veggie burger, cooked to perfection by chef and partner, Diego Tosoni. The superfood patty (topped with fresh guac, pickles, plant-based cheddar, kale and cilantro aioli) has blown the minds of many carnivores, and it is, hands down, the best veggie burger in the city and—we’d be willing to bet—the entire state. Love Life has also perfected delicious vegan versions of burritos, hefty arepas and pizza. Plus, the colorful shop’s casual atmosphere just makes it a fun place to hang out. It’s no wonder Love Life is always full of regulars and yogis who have a healthy obsession with this place. 

Read more
Order delivery
Plant Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Plant Miami

6. Plant Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Midtown
  • price 3 of 4

Like an expensive steakhouse to carnivores, Plant Miami is an upscale alternative for raw vegans in search of an upscale dining experience. Instead of dry-aged cuts of beef, you’re getting organic ingredients that have been dehydrated and manipulated into beautiful, delicious masterpieces. There are kelp noodles in a cashew truffle sauce, a "BLT" with barbecue tempeh, and when you come back for brunch, banana pancakes with candied pecans.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Manna Life Food
Photograph: Courtesy Manna Life Food

7. Manna Life Food

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Downtown
  • price 1 of 4

Juices, smoothies, bowls, coffee drinks—the plant-based menu at Manna has plenty of options for a healthy meal downtown. Can’t seem to zero in on something you like? Tap one of the spot’s clean-eating gurus to guide you or follow our lead: Manna’s signature superfood arepa topped with avocado and hemp seeds and an iced lava latte. It’s the true breakfast of champions.

Read more
Delicious Raw
Photograph: Courtesy Delicious Raw/Gary James

8. Delicious Raw

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

This small Florida chain keeps things relatively simple with a straightforward menu of bowls, smoothies and more. We like its vegan takes on pad Thai and burgers, which won’t wreck your diet but still satisfy cravings for the good stuff that isn’t always great for you. The Miami location lands in the health-conscious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour and is a great post-gym meal (there are like 1,000 gyms in Sunset Harbour).

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Thatch Miami
Photograph: Virginia Gil

9. Thatch Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Allapattah
  • price 2 of 4

Thatch serves organic, plant-based food and baked goods in an adorable, sorbet-hued dining room and outdoor area lit by twinkly lights. The dishes, like the space itself, are cute and Instagrammable, though portions are small. Its hipster cafeteria vibes and casual grab-and-go market make it seem more like a daytime spot, but Thatch’s cocktail offerings may have you thinking otherwise.

Read more
Order delivery
FlyFuel Food Co.
Photograph: Courtesy FlyFuel Food Co.

10. FlyFuel Food Co.

While lots of restaurants offer vegetarian options that are deep-fried and oversauced, FlyFuel Food Co. goes in another direction: offering vegetarian food that's actually healthy. Grab a veggie wrap with quinoa and roasted veggies, an arugula pizza with a cauliflower crust, or the shroom bowl with roasted tofu, portabellos, and a soy peanut dressing.

Read more
Advertising
Vegetarian Restaurant by Hakin
Photograph: Shutterstock

11. Vegetarian Restaurant by Hakin

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • North Miami Beach
  • price 2 of 4

With his simple strip mall spot, owner Hakin Hill didn’t mince words with the name of his Caribbean-spiced vegetarian restaurant. Here, you’ll find items that require lots of air quotes to describe, like “ribs” and “vegan fish” and “curried chicken.” The menu leaves the actual ingredients a mystery, but the always-friendly staff here is happy to explain how vegan protein becomes substitutes for those Caribbean dishes vegans crave.

Read more
Order delivery
Full Bloom
Photograph: Courtesy Full Bloom

12. Full Bloom

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Belle Isle
  • price 3 of 4

This Miami Beach spot strikes the perfect balance between low-key and high profile with a sleek, modern dining room and an expansive terrace boasting ocean views for days. Full Bloom’s global-inspired menu features meatless versions of Latin dishes, like ceviche and picadillo, vegan pastas and a handful of Asian entrees that won’t weigh you down.

Read more
Book online
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.