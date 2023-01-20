Yes, Bachour is a full-blown restaurant where you won't be sad you ordered the veggie burger or tartine. In the end, though, you're here for the treats, symmetrically lined up in the display cases like little pieces of chocolate art, albeit art that also happens to be a fine ending to a meal—or maybe a midday splurge.
Whether you’re five or 95, we don’t need to tell you why chocolate is hands-down the universe’s best dessert. It’s the thing every trick-or-treater hopes is waiting at a stranger’s door, the surprise tucked under a new boyfriend’s arm, the thing mom gave us to help us forget a terrible day—because most anything can be improved with a peanut butter cup.
But there are many tiers of chocolate perfection. We won’t disparage anyone for sticking their open mouths under a milk chocolate fountain at that baby shower. But if you seek the real deal stuff, crafted from cacao beans sourced from some Indiana Jones-like purveyor, or simply want solid ideas for getting romantic with your boo, look no further. These stand-out chocolatiers, some of them located inside Miami’s best bakeries, are producing truly exceptional chocolate.
RECOMMENDED: The best flower shops in Miami for fresh blooms