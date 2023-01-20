Miami
Timeout

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami

The best chocolate shops in Miami for that next special occasion

Little chocolate gems, extra-dark cacao bars and more artful confections await at Miami's best chocolate shops.

Eric Barton
Written by
Eric Barton
Whether you’re five or 95, we don’t need to tell you why chocolate is hands-down the universe’s best dessert. It’s the thing every trick-or-treater hopes is waiting at a stranger’s door, the surprise tucked under a new boyfriend’s arm, the thing mom gave us to help us forget a terrible day—because most anything can be improved with a peanut butter cup. 

But there are many tiers of chocolate perfection. We won’t disparage anyone for sticking their open mouths under a milk chocolate fountain at that baby shower. But if you seek the real deal stuff, crafted from cacao beans sourced from some Indiana Jones-like purveyor, or simply want solid ideas for getting romantic with your boo, look no further. These stand-out chocolatiers, some of them located inside Miami’s best bakeries, are producing truly exceptional chocolate.

The best chocolate shops in Miami

Bachour
Photograph: Javier Ramirez

1. Bachour

Yes, Bachour is a full-blown restaurant where you won't be sad you ordered the veggie burger or tartine. In the end, though, you're here for the treats, symmetrically lined up in the display cases like little pieces of chocolate art, albeit art that also happens to be a fine ending to a meal—or maybe a midday splurge.

Exquisito Chocolates
Photograph: Carina Mask and Christina Mendenhall

2. Exquisito Chocolates

From a humble storefront on Calle Ocho, Exquisito Chocolates puts out gorgeous little confections and chocolate bars made from unique and rare cacao beans that have earned it widespread acclaim. If you’re in need of a gift for a chocolate-crazed friend, or just need a fix yourself, it’s hard to imagine a better spot to find a decadent, rich chocolate treat.

5. Ben B Coco

Don’t come to this Wynwood shop expecting the same old treats you see at other chocolate shops. This is a bonafide chocolate factory, where beans from around the world are used to make kosher treats that taste like the terroir from where they were grown, an exploration for true chocolate fans.

Le Chocolatier
Photograph: Courtesy Le Chocolatier Fine Handmade Chocolate

6. Le Chocolatier

Way back in 1980, when most after-dinner treats in Miami involved a mirror and a rolled-up dollar bill, Le Chocolatier was producing boxes of chocolates wrapped in a bow, looking as handsome as their contents. From the North Miami shop, or online, order a range of gift boxes that include "fruit essence truffles," sugar-free chocolates and multi-colored squares filled with liquor and wine. 

7. Hof’s House of Sweets

South Florida-based Hoffman's Chocolates converted its Las Olas Boulevard shop in the summer of 2022 into a concept that feels more like a Brooklyn lounge. Hof’s serves up treats made in Hoffman's Orlando and Greenacres factories in a space that’s an explosion of color and full of art. Along with the chocolates, there’s also beer and wine, because what goes better with chocolate than that?

10. Miami Beach Chocolates

This little Surfside shop has a cute backstory that’s reason enough to go: Mother and son duo Rachel and Eli Schachter opened it together in 2009 and now ship their kosher chocolates nationwide. But best of all, the place is also a little gem, painted in charming pastels and full of some of the best treats in town, from gelato with creative flavors like cappuccino agave to good-old confections like tall-standing peanut butter cups. 

