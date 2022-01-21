Miami
Vizcaya
Courtesy Vizcaya Museum and Gardens/Bill Sumner

The most romantic things to do in Miami to show your partner how much you care

Looking to treat your S.O. to a special date? Peruse our picks for Miami’s most romantic things to do.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
When you’ve already scoped out all the city’s best new restaurants and sipped cocktails at Miami’s sexiest speakeasies, what else is a romance-seeking couple to do on date night? If a relaxing day at one of Miami’s best beaches just won’t cut it, chill: We’ve got your next bae-approved outing covered. Whether you’re in the mood for an adventure or looking to slow down and reconnect, there’s an activity or five in Miami that are perfect for you and your boo. Ready to make magic in the Magic City? Check out our picks for the most romantic things to do in Miami.

Romantic things to do in Miami

Loosen up with a spa day at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach
Photograph: Nathan Sayers

1. Loosen up with a spa day at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Belle Isle
  • price 3 of 4

A Turkish-style hammam, aroma steam room, Roman waterfall hot tub, Finnish sauna, arctic plunge, mud lounge and infinity pool are just a few of the amenities at this ultra-Zen hotel spa that’s consistently ranked among the world’s best. With a holistic approach that aims to unite mind, body and spirit, it’s an enclave of relaxation located a quick walk, bike or drive away from the bustling core of SoBe.

Set the mood: Although the renowned spa is temporarily closed for renovation, couples can still book treatments in the private spa suites or outdoor mud lounge. The Detox Together special invites you and your partner to get dirty with your choice of purifying French Marine Clay. After you’ve made your selections, take turns applying the cool mud all over your bodies before relaxing in one of the bayside lounge chairs. ($60 per couple)

Revel in the mysterious love story behind Coral Castle Museum
Photograph: Courtesy Coral Castle Museum

2. Revel in the mysterious love story behind Coral Castle Museum

  • Things to do
  • Leisure City
  • price 1 of 4

In an act of heartbroken desperation, Latvian-American eccentric Edward Leedskalnin embarked on a lifelong quest to construct this massive oolite limestone structure after his true love dumped him a day before their wedding. Comprising 1,100 tons of stones in the form of walls, carvings, furniture, a castle tower and various metaphysical curiosities, Coral Castle has been featured on History Channel’s Ancient Aliens and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.

Set the mood: Schedule your visit on the first Saturday of the month when palm and tarot readers descend on the site, and get some clarity on your relationship.

Cozy up at an outdoor screening at New World Symphony’s SoundScape Park
Photograph: RedAV

3. Cozy up at an outdoor screening at New World Symphony’s SoundScape Park

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • South Beach

Adjacent to the New World Center (where you can also catch the renowned Miami Symphony Orchestra perform), SoundScape Park is a 2.5-acre multiuse oasis that marries art and nature with its elegant, architectural landscaping and state-of-the-art “WALLCAST” live-streaming capabilities. SoundScape Park hosts free weekly movie and live concert screenings from October through May. Bring along a blanket, pack a wine picnic and soak up some culture under the stars, all in the heart of South Beach.

Set the mood: Check the screening schedule for the season’s most romantic flicks. Every Wednesday in February is a safe bet thanks to a roster that includes The Notebook and Jumping the Broom.

Imbibe and unwind at Schnebly Redland’s Winery
Photograph: Miguel Ocque Photography

4. Imbibe and unwind at Schnebly Redland’s Winery

  • Bars
  • Wineries
  • Redlands
  • price 2 of 4

Dotted with rock waterfalls, fountains, footbridges and koi ponds, Schnebly Winery is nestled on a picturesque property that also houses Miami Brewing Company. With an array of wines made from ingredients like passion fruit, lychee, coconut and avocado, it’s a great way to sample Miami’s local flavors while also getting a nice, tingly buzz with bae.

Set the mood: Weekend tours take about 45 minutes, during which you’ll be guided through the estate’s history and wine-making process. If beer’s more your thing, there’s also an opportunity to go behind the scenes at Miami Brewing Company.

Get lost at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Photograph: Courtesy Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

5. Get lost at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

  • Things to do
  • Miami

Fairchild comprises a verdant 83 acres of rare tropical plants—including palms, cycads, flowering trees, and vines—plus a 25,000-square-foot butterfly house, the American Orchid Society, and rotating art exhibits that cycle each December. When it’s time to escape the chaos and grit of the city and return to nature, there’s no place quite as sprawling or enchanted to indulge your senses and get grounded with your boo.

Set the mood: For your sweet-toothed sweetheart, Fairchild hosts the Festival of Chocolate each January, featuring artisan samples, cooking demos and lectures on all things cocoa.

Time-travel back to Miami’s Gilded Age at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens
Courtesy Vizcaya Museum and Gardens/Bill Sumner

6. Time-travel back to Miami’s Gilded Age at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Coconut Grove

Built between 1914 and 1922, Vizcaya was the winter home of American industrialist James Deering, who modeled the estate in the extravagant image of a centuries-old European Villa. Inside, it’s a repository of Gilded Age design with a collection of decorative and fine art spanning more than 2,000 years. Outside, it boasts some of the city’s most stunning backdrops for those Insta-perfect snapshots with your S.O.

Set the mood: Check their calendar for Vizcaya’s nighttime events, such as Roaring ’20s-themed bashes and moonlit walks in the garden, which offer a different, more idyllic way to experience the mansion.

Tap into your inner somms at Margot Natural Wine Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Margot Natural Wine Bar/Donna Irene

7. Tap into your inner somms at Margot Natural Wine Bar

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Downtown
  • price 2 of 4

Pay homage to your partnership’s feminine side at Margot, a petite, blush-toned Downtown wine bar inspired by the fairer sex. Helmed by Bar Lab, the team behind the nationally acclaimed cocktail bar Broken Shaker, Margot specializes in low-intervention and natural wine, offering about 75 different bottles, as well as low-ABV cocktails.

Set the mood: Want to feel like you've been transported to Spain? Pair your curated varietals with tapas by Chef Jimmy Lebron (of 27 Restaurant), who created a small menu of wine-friendly bites to pair.

Smooch at the top of a lighthouse at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Bill Dickinson

8. Smooch at the top of a lighthouse at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

  • Things to do
  • Key Biscayne

Occupying the southern tip of Key Biscayne, Bill Baggs’ is one of Miami's most popular state parks. Its wide beaches regularly make the national top ten lists, but this is more than just a place to catch some rays: you and your boo will find history, wildlife and plenty of activities too. Shoreline fishing, ocean kayaking, windsurfing, cycling and in-line skating are all on the menu here. Snag a table on the water at Whiskey Joe’s on your way back to the mainland.

Set the mood: Sneak some smooches at the top of the famous Cape Florida Lighthouse—Miami-Dade County’s oldest standing structure and the park's most famous attraction. Constructed in 1825, it guided mariners off the Florida Reef, which starts just near Key Biscayne.

Ride on the wild side at Shark Valley
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. Ride on the wild side at Shark Valley

There’s nothing like a little adrenaline to bring you and your S.O. closer together. Rent bikes onsite or bring your own to Shark Valley, a scenic loop and observation tower located in the heart of the Everglades National Park’s freshwater marsh (entrance is $30 per vehicle). Get up close and personal with nature: The paved loop is wide enough to keep a safe distance from the abundant wildlife, including dozens of gators that spend their days catching rays along the trail’s edge.

Set the mood: After all that adventure, calm your nerves and quell your lover’s appetite with—what else?—Cuban food. A stop at Miami staple Islas Canarias on your way back into the city will be just the trick.

Salsa dance on Calle Ocho at Ball & Chain
Photograph: Courtesy Ball & Chain

10. Salsa dance on Calle Ocho at Ball & Chain

  • Bars
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

Ball & Chain Saloon opened its doors in 1935 and has danced its way through many iterations since. The eclectic Calle Ocho venue lives up to its storied roots today by playing host to some of the best live salsa and jazz in Miami, usually without a cover. Boasting live entertainment every night of the week (much of which occurs inside an adorable pineapple-capped stage), Ball & Chain is Little Havana’s premier spot for live music of the hip-moving variety.

Set the mood: Need to brush up on your moves? They host free salsa and bachata lessons several days a week. Check the website for an up-to-date schedule.

Cuddle with fur babies at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation
Photograph: Courtesy Zoological Wildlife Foundation

11. Cuddle with fur babies at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation

  • Things to do
  • Play spaces
  • Redlands
  • price 3 of 4

Large organizations and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service send animals in need of extra care to this privately owned sanctuary, where they’re rehabilitated and domesticated to thrive in controlled environments. If you and your boo dig animals, this lush spot nestled unsuspectingly in the ’burbs offers unparalleled opportunities to get up close and personal. Pre-book one of several interactive encounters for an additional cost and spend time holding, cuddling and learning about these remarkable creatures.

Set the mood: Ready to take the next step and try out coparenting with your lover? For a $2,500 initial fee and $500 a month for maintenance (hey, still cheaper than having an actual kid), you two can become the proud adoptive parents of a Bengal tiger, a two-toed sloth or any number of other ZWF residents, allowing you up to 50 visits with your baby.

Dine on beautiful Biscayne Bay at Amara at Paraiso
Photograph: Courtesy Amara at Paraiso

12. Dine on beautiful Biscayne Bay at Amara at Paraiso

  • Restaurants
  • Fusion
  • Design District
  • price 4 of 4

Miami’s got plenty of options when it comes to waterfront dining, but for this quintessential romantic experience, you don’t have to travel off the mainland. A staple in the Miami food scene since before there was one, Michael Schwartz serves up elevated, Latin-inspired fare in a gorgeous multi-level bayfront venue. Minutes from Wynwood, downtown and the historic MiMo district, Amara is in a sweet spot for any occasion.

Set the mood: Too nervous for a full meal? Grab a sunset drink and a snack on the breezy, first-come-first-served rooftop, offering panoramic sunset views of the bay. You’ll quell the butterflies and get some eyelashes batting.

Paddle through the mangroves at Oleta River State Park
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Visit Florida

13. Paddle through the mangroves at Oleta River State Park

  • Things to do
  • Eastern Shores / Oleta
  • price 1 of 4

There’s something inherently sexy about working up a sweat before cooling off in the salty waters of Biscayne Bay. At this sprawling North Miami state park featuring 1,043 acres of wilderness bike trails and rivers, take your pick of a kayak, canoe or paddle boards, weave through the mangroves and venture out to the Haulover Sandbar, where sun-seeking revelers park their vessels and hang out all day long.

Set the mood: Each full moon, Oleta guides a moonlit kayak tour during which you’ll learn about local history and wildlife. Expect to stop several times throughout the tour for water breaks and a light snack.

Swoon over stinky cheese at Le Bouchon du Grove
© Le Bouchon du Grove

14. Swoon over stinky cheese at Le Bouchon du Grove

  • Restaurants
  • Bistros
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

The longstanding Le Bouchon in Coconut Grove has all the trappings of a cozy French bistro: wooden tables, checkerboard flooring, dim lighting and warm, familiar service. Serving up the cuisine of Lyon with a splash of Miami, it’s the ideal date-night spot if you’re in the mood for a bit of classic romance in the form of fresh, gooey cheese and decadent foie gras.

Set the mood: You’ll likely leave Le Bouchon feeling like a couple of stuffed bries, so why not walk it off? One of Miami’s most charming and pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods, the Grove is an ideal spot for a moonlit stroll, and you can stop for coffee at Panther or ice cream from Salt & Straw before calling it a night.

Go glam at the Villa Casa Casuarina at the Former Versace Mansion
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Joan Nova

15. Go glam at the Villa Casa Casuarina at the Former Versace Mansion

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • South Beach

Formerly known as the Versace Mansion, the Villa Casa Casuarina Hotel remains a flashy (obv) three-story Italianate palace built in 1930 and supposedly modeled on Christopher Columbus’s home in Genoa. Apart from its spine-tingling history as the murder scene of the famed fashion designer, this members-only country club/hotel draws guests with its decadent restaurant, Gianni’s. But even with the bloodstains long gone, its front steps are still the most photographed spot in town.

Set the mood: For the full experience, book a couple’s holiday at the hotel. The Romantic Escape package (check website for pricing and availability) includes a three-course dinner for two at the on-site Gianni’s Restaurant, two glasses of champagne and turn-down service.

