A Turkish-style hammam, aroma steam room, Roman waterfall hot tub, Finnish sauna, arctic plunge, mud lounge and infinity pool are just a few of the amenities at this ultra-Zen hotel spa that’s consistently ranked among the world’s best. With a holistic approach that aims to unite mind, body and spirit, it’s an enclave of relaxation located a quick walk, bike or drive away from the bustling core of SoBe.

Set the mood: Although the renowned spa is temporarily closed for renovation, couples can still book treatments in the private spa suites or outdoor mud lounge. The Detox Together special invites you and your partner to get dirty with your choice of purifying French Marine Clay. After you’ve made your selections, take turns applying the cool mud all over your bodies before relaxing in one of the bayside lounge chairs. ($60 per couple)