The best bakeries in Miami for oven-hot carbs

Finding the best bakery in Miami really depends on what you’re craving. When it comes to baked goods in this city, diversity is the name of the game. There are classic Cuban restaurants with adorable patisserie annexes (including one of the best restaurants in Miami), vegan spots serving irresistible plant-based desserts, Jewish delis baking incredible challah bread and just about everything in between. You’d think a place whose year-round forecast calls for a 100-percent chance of baring skin (it’s hot out here, folks!) would tread lightly when it comes to carbs, but nope. Our love of cakes, cookies and baguettes knows no bounds. What Miami’s best coffee shops do for our productivity, these bakeries do for our souls—and there’s no calorie count too high to keep us from that satisfaction.