The best bakeries in Miami for oven-hot carbs
Cookies, cakes, croissants—the best bakeries in Miami serve all of that and more delicious baked goods
Finding the best bakery in Miami really depends on what you’re craving. When it comes to baked goods in this city, diversity is the name of the game. There are classic Cuban restaurants with adorable patisserie annexes (including one of the best restaurants in Miami), vegan spots serving irresistible plant-based desserts, Jewish delis baking incredible challah bread and just about everything in between. You’d think a place whose year-round forecast calls for a 100-percent chance of baring skin (it’s hot out here, folks!) would tread lightly when it comes to carbs, but nope. Our love of cakes, cookies and baguettes knows no bounds. What Miami’s best coffee shops do for our productivity, these bakeries do for our souls—and there’s no calorie count too high to keep us from that satisfaction.
A bakery we love so much that we welcomed them into Time Out Market
Bachour
It took us trying one of Antonio Bachour’s intricate desserts to understand why some people think certain foods are too pretty to eat. His are the kind of complex, masterful creations produced by food stylists, not pastry chefs. They shine on the ‘gram but we can attest to the gooey, cream fillings and fruit-based mousses tasting good, too. Bachour’s array of oversize croissants fall in line with his fine-patisserie aesthetic and taste more like dessert than a baked good—and that’s just how we like it.
Best bakeries in Miami
1. True Loaf
This bright, sun-lit bakery in Sunset Harbour is every bit what you’d imagine an artisanal bakery to look like, with its open kitchen, neutral, rustic design and neatly arranged display of desserts. What you see is what’s available, and things go quickly here. Get there early for True Loaf’s famous croissants, freshly baked challah (available on Friday mornings) and organic loaves of bread that occasionally find themselves sliced up for prepared sandwiches.
2. Flour & Weirdoughs
Just an artisanal bakery run by two flour-loving weirdos, Carlos Flores and Renata Ferrara. The two make sure their Key Biscayne spot lives up to its moniker, doling out all kinds of unusual baked goods, which include an organic chicharrón sourdough loaf that’s only sold on weekends and an irresistible chocolate Danish/almond croissant mashup you can score every day (though, for the sake of your waistline, maybe you shouldn’t). The bakery also uses its bread for sandwiches (try the chicken nelly with sousvide chicken breast on a baguette) and croutons and crumbs that you can buy by the bag.
3. Zak the Baker
Probably the most famous bread person in Miami is Zak [Stern] the baker, who’s created a Jewish bakery that feels both rooted in tradition yet ambitiously adventurous. If it’s the bread that gets you through the door then it’s ZTB’s deli dishes that will make you a repeat customer. You can’t go wrong with any but the salmon Reuben is pretty remarkable. Warning: the challah comes out of the oven at noon every Friday and you may have to fight an elderly lady for your loaf. Brace for impact.
4. Madruga Bakery
Owner Naomi Harris rises bright and early to mill the organic whole grains that go into the multitude of loaves of bread and pastries she bakes daily. Madruga is that kind of place, where food is made from scratch and simplicity is valued. There's a calmness to the bright, minimalist bakery that isn't even jostled by the morning rush. Let yourself be gently awakened by a cup of Counter Culture coffee and Madruga’s bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich on an onion poppy roll. we still haven’t found a better way to start our day.
5. Dbakers Sweet Studio
This humble bakery in Midtown churns out extravagant cakes and dozens of fine confections that make one wonder how they do it in such a compact space. DB’s signature cakes really get us scratching our heads. The multitiered works of art are the definition of festive and can be customized any way you like—from flavor to design to the kind of topper you want. The standard sprinkles variety is worthy of even the most special of birthdays.
6. Rosetta Bakery
Rosetta is Italian through and through, down to its employees who will briefly make you feel as though you’re somewhere in Rome for an espresso break. The American-sized fruit tarts and the famous bombolone—large and oozing with Nutella—tell a different story. The best of both worlds? Surely. Any place that serves authentic, freshly baked focaccia (preferably stuffed with prosciutto and mozzarella cheese) and is within a short drive from most major parts of Miami (all thanks to a growing local empire of bakeries) gets our vote.
7. Piononos
Whether it’s a house party, a barbecue or someone’s birthday, every gathering should serve a pavlova from Piononos. And if it does, you know you’re in the right place. Miamians will drive hours to the Key Biscayne bakery just for its signature walnut meringue cake filled with dulce de leche, whipped cream and strawberries. It’s simply that good. In businesses for nearly 20 years, Maria Luisa’s Peruvian bakery made a name for itself with its famous pavlova but it’s also known for its chocolate volcano and dulce de leche turron, among other desserts.
8. Gilbert’s Bakery
One of many Cuban bakeries that fill up our fair city, Gilbert’s stands out for its pastries (theirs have the best filling-to-dough ratio) and variety of desserts, which can even be purchased as guilt-free minis. Gilbert’s does a great job of catering to old and new generations of Cuban food lovers. For the millennials, they’ve even jumped on the PSL bandwagon, featuring a tasty seasonal pumpkin-spiced cortadito (among other autumnal treats) that even Abuelo can get behind.
9. Chocolate Fashion
This Coral Gables institution is a triple threat, operating as a chocolate shop, bakery and a charming café. Stop in for your standard breakfast and lunch (omelettes, salads, quiches) or check them out the next time you’re craving something sweet. There are boxes of truffles to bring home, sleeves of fresh-baked cookies and macarons and an assortment of cakes to choose from—just make sure you order in advance. In a pinch? The fresh fruit tarts make for delightful gâteaux.
10. Bunnie Cakes
Here’s an adorable sweets shop as cute as its name implies. The brightly colored bakery serves mini-cupcakes and more tiny treats you won’t feel guilty about scarfing down. If you’re into reading labels, Bunnie Cakes is ideal. The bakery is vegan and all of its naturally sweetened cupcakes, cakes, brownies and doughnuts are gluten-free. The best part? Picky eaters and folks generally put off by the v-word won’t be able to tell.
11. Breadman Miami
Breadman Miami is how the Cuban diaspora eats today, holding onto its pastelitos but adapting them with more contemporary flavors. Abuela might’ve preferred guava but her grandchildren have a taste for Nutella and Oreos. Husband and wife duo Andy and Jessica Herrera take freedoms with their Cuban-inspired desserts but they haven’t shut out the purists, doling out a fair share of homemade flan, rice pudding and dulce de leche in numerous iterations.
12. B Bistro + Bakery
B Bistro is home to crazy creations from mad pastry scientist Henry Hané. Find croissants bursting with Nutella, an “everything bagel croissant,” and something called a cruffin, which is either a type of Arctic bird or a very tasty pastry. Want to Instagram your food before you eat it? You’ll have the chance to rack up the likes here. And, unlike most splashy Insta-food, this stuff actually tastes great.
13. Versailles Bakery
Versailles—the famous Cuban bakery that needs no introduction—has a bakery next door to its buzzing restaurant, where a steady stream of Miamians buys pastelitos pretty much all day. Taking a break from the sugar? Your kitchen counter just looks naked on the weekend without some pastelitos and other Cuban treats from Versailles. Though it may look crowded, the Versailles team is great at getting you in and out (even if you don’t speak Spanish).
14. Chez Bon Bon
Find this upscale patisserie in the lobby of the Fontainebleau resort. Whether you’re on vacation or just pretending, you can indulge in gourmet chocolates, specialty cakes and pastries almost too pretty to eat. Everything at the Fontainebleau either looks pretty or tastes good. Here, you can find both in one place, especially the truffles. Those tick off all the boxes.
15. Buena Vista Deli
This popular neighborhood cafe serves all sorts of authentic and tasty French treats and takes its croissants very seriously. Though if you want them toasted, which you do, they won’t shun you for Americanizing their national treasure. Does it nail all the other Parisian-approved bakery items with equal national pride? Oui! Buena Vista Deli has long been a local favorite for breakfast and lunch, and one visit will show you why.
Still need a sugar fix?
The best ice cream in Miami is the tasty cold fix you’ve been craving
Just how we like it—sweet and frozen