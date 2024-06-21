A few years ago, I found myself wandering around Brussels, weaving in and out of the usual clothing boutiques and knick knack shops, when a storefront display stopped me in my tracks. It was this lush oasis of monsteras and philodendrons, birds of paradise and grandiose palms. I entered, convinced I had stumbled upon an eden of sorts. “What a beautiful art installation!” I exclaimed to my now husband, surveying some leaves under a neon light as though I were at the Louvre. “Miss, this is a plant store,” an associate said. And I filed the experience under “I need to get out of Miami more often.”

This is all to say, we actually have a very unique plant market here in South Florida. Whereas the rest of the northern hemisphere needs greenhouses for their tropical flora to thrive, here, we have it in abundance. If you grew up in Miami, you're already familiar with the many nurseries tucked into the suburbs. While we still delight in being able to shop straight from the source, we're thankful for the abundance of Miami's urban plant shops with a more curated selection of greenery—some spots even have air conditioning! Ready to add a botanical touch to your home? Here’s where to buy plants in Miami.

