Midtown Garden Center
Photograph: Courtesy Midtown Garden Center

Where to buy plants in Miami, an actual tropical paradise of greenery

The best plant shops in Miami include bountiful nurseries, curated storefronts and even roaming pop-up trucks.

Photograph: Courtesy Midtown Garden Center

Virginia Gil
Written by Virginia Gil & Ashley Brozic
A few years ago, I found myself wandering around Brussels, weaving in and out of the usual clothing boutiques and knick knack shops, when a storefront display stopped me in my tracks. It was this lush oasis of monsteras and philodendrons, birds of paradise and grandiose palms. I entered, convinced I had stumbled upon an eden of sorts. “What a beautiful art installation!” I exclaimed to my now husband, surveying some leaves under a neon light as though I were at the Louvre. “Miss, this is a plant store,” an associate said. And I filed the experience under “I need to get out of Miami more often.” 

This is all to say, we actually have a very unique plant market here in South Florida. Whereas the rest of the northern hemisphere needs greenhouses for their tropical flora to thrive, here, we have it in abundance. If you grew up in Miami, you're already familiar with the many nurseries tucked into the suburbs. While we still delight in being able to shop straight from the source, we're thankful for the abundance of Miami's urban plant shops with a more curated selection of greenery—some spots even have air conditioning! Ready to add a botanical touch to your home? Here’s where to buy plants in Miami. 

Where to buy plants in Miami

1. MiMo Garden Center

MiMo Garden Center
MiMo Garden Center
Photograph: Courtesy MiMo Garden Center

Just up the road is Midtown Garden Center’s smaller but equally charming sister store. It’s stocked with a variety of indoor and outdoor plants, plus a wide selection of very forgiving succulents and cacti—which is what you’ll want to reach for if you have a black thumb. Looking to revamp your lawn? Check out the adorable garden accessories and oversize planters. Landscapers will find plenty of inspo browsing the inventory here.

2. Plant Daddy

Plant Daddy
Plant Daddy
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/pisauikan

You’ll find Plant Daddy in Edgewater where the neighborhood pours out into Midtown and the Design District. During the pandemic, owner Dash Diaz turned his love for botanicals into a straight-up business, and today he sells everything from bougainvilleas to braided money trees, along with a chic selection of multisized planters, making this a true one-stop shop for those looking to spruce up their place with some greenery. Follow the shop on Instagram for green thumb tips or to source inspo from his many event installations. 400 NE 36th St

3. Midtown Garden Center

  Shopping
  Arts, crafts & hobbies
  Midtown
  • price 2 of 4
Midtown Garden Center
Midtown Garden Center
Photograph: Courtesy Midtown Garden Center

You could spend hours browsing the aisles at this friendly, blooming oasis in the middle of urban Wynwood. They carry all kinds of indoor and outdoor plants, which you can choose to have them plant for you in one of their many beautiful planters or opt to bring it home and plant yourself. There’s also in-house florist, Zoom Bloomz, selling fresh-cut flowers and affordable custom bouquets. It’s dog-friendly, so bring your pooch and make it an outing with lunch at the on-site taco truck, Tacomiendo. During regular times, the center offers horticultural events like terrarium classes. We look forward to those again soon.

4. The Plant Truck

The Plant Truck
The Plant Truck
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Scott Webb

While its offerings might be firmly rooted, you never know where this plant shop will pop up. I suppose it's the spontaneity that makes purchasing something from The Plant Truck so exciting, but that’s not to say their small curation of blooms, from potted cherry blossoms to fiddle leaves, isn’t to die for either. When you need a plant delivered STAT, simply give them a call and this literal plant truck will deliver it right to the doorstep of your Brickell highrise or ground-level abode.

5. Plant the Future

  Shopping
  Flower shops
  Little River
  • price 4 of 4
Plant the Future
Plant the Future
Photography: Courtesy Plant the Future

More botanical gallery than flower shop, Plant the Future presents greenery as exquisite works with rotating galleries of plant-based canvases. You'll find their flagship location where Little River meets El Portal, which also doubles as a tea house, so feel free to stop by and spend an afternoon. The company is responsible for some of the city's most iconic green spaces and walls, including that Sistine-chapel-esque stunner within the lobby of the 1 Hotel, and they're also available for private commissions. Of course, you can just pop by and pick up a statement-making terrarium. Lucky for you, these arrangements can last practically forever.

6. Andromeda District

Andromeda District
Andromeda District
Photograph: Shutterstock

Got a wall that could use a pop of oxygen? This Coral Gables business has developed a system of Lego-like wall panels that can turn any vertical space into a full-on jungle. Drop into their biophilic design store for a dose of horticultural inspiration, where the team can help you design the hanging garden of your dreams, and install it for you as well. Andromeda District also has a wide range of potted tropical plants as well, ensuring every inch of your home can be covered in natural beauty. 1132 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables

7. Galloway Farm & Nursery

Galloway Farm & Nursery
Galloway Farm & Nursery
Photograph: Shutterstock

Plant shops may come and go, but Galloway Nursery has been here for 40 years. This Kendall nursery spans two and a half acres, touting every South Florida-friendly plant you could think of, from indoor plants to outdoor fruit and flowering trees. Interested in attracting birds or butterflies to your garden? Their expert staff can help you with that, going so far as to integrate it into a full landscaping design—fountain, koi pond and all. 7790 SW 87th Ave

8. Little River Cooperative

Little River Cooperative
Little River Cooperative
Photograph: Unsplash/Daniel Öberg

This all-encompassing urban farm has a plant nursery, offers in-home installations of edible gardens and even participates in a CSA program.  Their sprawling plant nursery is open to the public once a month and slings seasonal plants, as well as vegetables and culinary herbs. Not sure where to start? Little River Co-Op hosts plenty of gardening and harvesting workshops year round, whether you want to cultivate your green thumb or get into other botanical niches like herbalism. Care for your plants right and, besides decorating your space, these beauties will return the favor with a bountiful harvest.

9. Richard Lyons' Nursery

Richard Lyons' Nursery
Richard Lyons' Nursery
Photograph: Shutterstock

The namesake behind this 10-acre nursery began his career as a real estate lawyer before devoting himself to his true passion nearly 20 years ago. He still mans the place, and might just be willing to give you a tour on his golf cart to get a lay of the land, which is filled with special exotics, native plants, tropical fruit trees, herbs and even minis suitable for Bonsai. The curated selection is a dream for horticulturists in search of something unique. 20200 SW 134th Ave

10. Florida Nursery Mart

Florida Nursery Mart
Florida Nursery Mart
Photograph: Shutterstock

Landscapers, rejoice. This full-service nursery has you covered with plants, sod, mulch, lawn decorations and more. Customers can shop online and get their items delivered or schedule in-house pickup. Whether virtually or IRL, Florida Nursery’s staff will guide you in finding the type of plant best suited for your space. 10900 Griffin Rd, Davie

11. Kreative Gardens

Kreative Gardens
Kreative Gardens
Photograph: Shutterstock

These guys created (and patented!) the root orb plant system, a unique way to cultivate plants by weaving its roots with organic materials. The exposed orb is easy to care for and keeps plants safe while making the whole system—growing roots to flourishing tips—more aesthetically pleasing than regular planters. Kreative Gardens’ sells all kinds of plants with this type of system at its home stores (Coconut Grove and Tropical Park area) as well as retailers around town. 7247 SW 48th St

12. Pebble & Vine Plant Co.

Pebble & Vine Plant Co.
Pebble & Vine Plant Co.
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tucked away in downtown Miami Shores, Pebble & Vine is a cozy indoor plant shop stocked with a variety of tropicals, succulents, air plants, orchids and more, plus cute home goods and accessories like outdoor cushions, wicker plant stands, vases, dried florals and stationery. Shop owners have already styled dozens of plants with their very pretty and appropriately draining pot counterparts, which makes your job of deciding what to bring home (or gift) that much easier. Of course, you always have the option to get creative and mix and match your own designs. Got questions? Don't be shy: The staff are super friendly and knowledgeable. 9703 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores

13. Veranda Plants & Gifts

Veranda Plants & Gifts
Veranda Plants & Gifts
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/feey

Just wrapped up a decadent lunch at Hillstones? Head across the street to this Miracle Mile plant shop for gorgeous orchids, bromeliads, succulents and plenty of other knick-knacks, from accessories to homewares. In addition to design services, Veranda has plenty of community events, from terrarium making to mandala painting workshops, and finds ways to breath life into the city—like with this massive wind chime garden on Lincoln Road. 204 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

