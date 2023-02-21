Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Locust Projects Spring Fling
Photograph: Courtesy Locust Projects

The best Miami art galleries to visit year-round

Find contemporary works, sculptures, graffiti and more—these are the best art galleries in Miami right now.

Written by
Ginger Harris
Contributors
Falyn Wood
&
Krista Diamond
Advertising

Sure, all eyes are on Miami each December, when one of the biggest art fairs in the world, Art Basel, descends on our city. But you can see great art in Miami throughout the year by visiting the city’s abundant art galleries (and strolling the Miami Art Deco district, too). From Wynwood to Allapattah, these are the edgiest enclaves and most creative corners to scope out works by local and international artists alike. You don’t have to be an expert to enjoy them, either. These Miami art galleries are for everyone, from amateurs to connoisseurs to collectors and everything in between.

RECOMMENDED: The best museums in Miami for your next culture fix

Best art galleries in Miami

Rubell Family Collection
Photograph: Time Out/Virginia Gil

1. Rubell Family Collection

  • Things to do
  • Wynwood

The Rubell Family Collection is best known as one of the biggest private contemporary art collections in the country. And yes, it’s the same Rubell as the Studio 54 days. After wowing art gazers at its Wynwood digs for 23 years, the Rubell Family Collection opened its doors in Miami’s Allapattah District in 2019. Prepare to see art that will spark multiple reactions.

Read more

2. Fredric Snitzer Gallery

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Omni

If you think Miami’s art scene is a new-ish thing, consider the Fred Snitzer Gallery, which has actually been around since the ’70s. And its owner sits on the Art Basel Miami Beach selection committee, so you know he has the chops to curate worth a look-see. If it’s contemporary art you are into, expect to see pieces from artists like Hernan Bas, Noah Cribb and Alice Aycock.

Read more
Advertising

3. Nina Johnson

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 1 of 4

Once known as Gallery Diet, this contemporary art space has been around since 2007 and displays the works of both emerging and established artists from around the globe. You’ll find provocative exhibits and out-of-the-box exhibits here, including works from artists like Emmett Moore, Nicolas Lobo and Bhakti Baxter.

Read more
Locust Projects
Photograph: Courtesy Locust Projects

4. Locust Projects

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Design District

Born in a Miami warehouse back when Wynwood was in its infant stages, Locust Projects has morphed into a pillar of the art community. Today, it is recognized as a not-for-profit institute where visual artists are invited to reach beyond the limits and create art that evokes the spirit of freedom. The space, which in March 2023 will move to Little River, offers educational initiatives and programming is free to the public and the site-specific installations are worth the trip. The annual Smash and Grab fundraiser is also a must.

Read more
Advertising
Mindy Solomon Gallery
Photograph: Courtesy Zach Balber Photography

5. Mindy Solomon Gallery

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Little River

From paintings to sculptures to photography and video, Mindy Solomon Gallery in Allapattah is a contemporary space that, as it describes, “explores the intersection of art and design through an ongoing dialog between two- and three-dimensional objects, while embracing diasporic voices.” In layman's terms, there’s a lot to see here, and be prepared to be wowed. As a collector for almost her entire life, Solomon welcomes artists like Alejandro Contreras, Ali Smith and David Hicks to the gallery.

Read more

6. Spinello Projects

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Little River

Home to some of Miami’s most amazing contemporary and experimental artists, as well as international artists, Spinello Projects is a collection of what put Miami’s art scene on the map to begin with. Kris Knight, Sinisa Kukec, Antonia Wright keep those who visit on their toes with their innovative works in a variety of mediums.

Read more
Advertising
David Castillo Gallery
Photograph: Unsplash/Antenna

7. David Castillo Gallery

  • Things to do
  • South Beach

A gallery that isn’t afraid to break the mold, David Castillo brings together the works of artists of color and queer artists, all hanging together in harmony. Named one of the best booths at Art Basel in 2017 by multiple publications, you’ll find the works of artists like Sanford Biggers, Lyle Ashton Harris, Kalup Linzy and Xaviera Simmons among these walls.

Read more
Bakehouse Art Complex
Photograph: Silvia Ros

8. Bakehouse Art Complex

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Wynwood

The soul of Wynwood’s Art District, Bakehouse Art Complex has been around for 30-plus years. It may have started out as an Art Deco-era bakery, but today it contains studio residencies, a gallery and some of the best art in the area. Oh, the things you’ll find at BAC as you wander through 60 artist studios, two galleries, a project room, classrooms, print room, photo lab, woodworking shop and welding room.

Read more
Advertising

9. PRIMARY.

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Little River
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Primary. (@primaryprojects)

Back in Wynwood’s past (specifically the aughts), a collective group of artists would get together and paint murals. That collective was assembled by a group known as Primary Projects. It was founded by the trio Michael Gran (best known as Typo, Cristina Gonzalez and Books Bischoff). Now located in Little River, the gallery is a true testament to Miami’s art scene and history that also dabbles in displaying works from national and international artists, as well as locals.

Read more

10. Emerson Dorsch

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 2 of 4

In 2000, this gallery, which was one of Wynwood’s first, pioneered bringing local artists to the Wynwood area. Today, it resides in Little River. The gallery represents a core group of Miami artists in every stage of their career, making it a true piece of Miami’s art history. 

Read more
Advertising

11. Dot Fiftyone Gallery

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Little River

Founded in 2003, this Miami-based gallery, located in Little River, highlights contemporary American art. It is one of the longest-running contemporary art spaces in all of Miami. In addition to art from noted artists like Magnus Sodamin, Gian Paolo Minelli, Pepe Lopez and so many more, find lectures, workshops, events and more at the space.

Read more
Wyn 317
Photograph: Courtesy Wyn 317

12. Wyn 317

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Wynwood
  • price 3 of 4

This sister-run gallery blends local graffiti culture with pop influence to define what you’ll find at Wyn 317. It’s a Miami gallery with local flavor: Bold new artists, well-known artists and artists in the middle of their careers. The art here is displayed at every stage from those in our own backyard, as well as international artists from across the globe.

Read more
Advertising

13. Gary Nader Art Centre

  • Things to do
  • Midtown

A hub for Latin American art, Gary Nader Art Centre has been a part of the Miami art scene for more than 30 years. With more than 55,000 square feet of exhibition space, you’ll find the works of modern and contemporary artists like Robert Indiana, Botero, Amanda Valle and Manolo Vandes in the Gary Nader Private Collection, the Exhibition Gallery and the Sculpture Park.

Read more

14. Jupiter Contemporary

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Normandy Isle

Opened by Gabriel Kilongo little more than a year ago, this young, contemporary gallery quickly made a name for itself as an off-the-beaten-path destination in the quietly blossoming Normandy Isles art scene—even earning a write-up in the New York Times. Among the eclectic artist roster are Haitian textile artist Myrlande Constant and Greek performance artist Georgia Sagri, whose works have been shown at the Venice Biennale and Whitney Biennial, respectively.

Read more
Advertising

15. Oliver Cole Gallery

  • Things to do
  • Cultural centers
  • Wynwood

A gallery for collectors, Oliver Cole covers its walls in young, up-and-coming talents just waiting to be discovered. Find pop art and contemporary works, plus photography, sculpture and various other mediums. Cole scouts highly technical pieces, so your next big statement piece could be waiting in his showroom.

Read more

16. Central Fine

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Normandy Isle
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CENTRAL FINE (@centralfine_)

Opened in 2012, Central Fine is another unexpected gem on Miami Beach's sleepier shores in Normandy Isles. Located right next door to Jupiter Contemporary, this artist-run gallery presents an impressive roster of emerging and mid-career multidisciplinary artists, including Loriel Beltran, Tomm El-Saieh and Kenyan postwar and contemporary painter Chemu Ng'ok.

Read more
Advertising
Artechouse
Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

17. Artechouse

  • Art
  • Digital & interactive
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Here's an antidote for people who just want to go up and touch the art. The pieces at this digital art gallery are meant to be manipulated with your fingers or activated by jumping up and down. It’s pretty neat and, before you know it, you’ll have spent an hour waving your arms around like a cheerleader. Immersive art experiences, like Pantone’s MAGENTAVERSE, are all the rage these days. Still, Artechouse delivers quality pieces that don't feel like their sole purpose is to generate Instagram posts.

Read more
Avant Gallery
Photograph: Courtesy Avant Gallery

18. Avant Gallery

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Downtown

With locations in Brickell City Centre and Aventura Mall, Avant Gallery is a haven for early-to-mid-career contemporary artists. You’ll also find furniture, accessories and other artful pieces in these galleries. The artists here are some of the most diverse in the city. From their ages to their nationalities to their histories, find their stories through their work.

Read more
Advertising
Futurama 1637 Galleries
Photograph: Shutterstock

19. Futurama 1637 Galleries

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • East Little Havana

You’ll find this part workspace, part studio, part gallery for artists in Little Havana. You’ll also find a hefty dose of Cuban artists’ work, as well as 12 art studios and more than 37 different artists. Touting itself as a place for all arts to coexist and intermingle, Futurama 1637 is a melting pot for art lovers.

Read more
White’s Art Gallery
Photograph: Unsplash/Dev

20. White’s Art Gallery

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Industrial Area (Tropical Park)

White's is a gallery in the heart of the Bird Road Art District run by Jeniree Blanco. If you have a thing for contemporary Latin American Art, you’ll find plenty of it here, as that is what the gallery focuses on, including artists like Floyd, Mario Zarza and Eleazar Molina. Also expect to find themed nights with live music.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Still craving art?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!