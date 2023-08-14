Miami
Timeout

The 8 best boat rentals in Miami

Rent a boat in Miami for a couple of hours, a full day, or a whole week, depending on the type of cruise you’re after

Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Alex Floyd-Douglass
While there are plenty of things to do on Miami’s land, there’s nothing quite like getting out on the water – especially when you’re gliding over the Gold Coast. There is a wide range of boat rental options available in Miami including quarter- or half-day tours, full-day hires, and private charters. The costs for each are wildly different, but one thing’s for sure. You’ll have an epic time on board any boat you choose in the world’s yachting capital. Sip champagne, nibble crudites, and bask in the South Florida sun in our top picks of the best boat rentals and charters in Miami.

When it comes to choosing the kind of boat rental or charter you need in Miami, there are a few things you’ve got to know first. What are the costs involved, do you need a fully equipped crew and can you simply go bareboat (read: sans Captain)? Well, you’re in luck because we’re here to answer all the questions you could possibly have when renting a boat in Miami. Let’s go.

How much does it cost to rent a boat in Miami?

Renting a boat in Miami can be a surprisingly cheap ordeal – if you’re going for a rubber dinghy you can steer yourself – or it can get pretty steep if you’re keen on all the bells and whistles. Quarter (two-hour) or half-day (4 hours) rentals can be as little as $20/hour while full-day (eight-hour) trips with a captain can go far beyond $1,000. Our two cents? Work out your budget and guestlist before finalizing the kind of boat you’ll need. 

How much does it cost to charter a private yacht in Miami?

Chartering a private yacht in Miami is another ordeal entirely. While the captain and the crew are included, the base rate of private charters typically starts from $3,000 and can go all the way up to $100,000+ per day. Yep, you heard us right. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a private charter that will do half-day trips – unless you pay through your teeth for it. Whether you want to spend your wedding day on a yacht or sail around the Gold Coast for a week, these are major factors you’ll need to consider before chartering a yacht in Miami. 

What do you need to rent a boat in Miami?

If you’re looking to rent a boat in Miami, you’ll need to be over 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, and have a major credit card at hand. In addition, it’s advised to have completed a boater safety course (or equivalent) as some boat rental companies won’t allow you to rent their boats without one. On the other hand, you won’t need any sailing experience if you charter a private yacht as the captain will be in control of the vessel – easy breezy, right?

Does a crew come with a boat rental in Miami?

No, a private crew doesn’t automatically come with a boat rental in Miami. In most cases, you’ll only have a captain and crew if you charter a private yacht. Some bareboat rentals have the option for a captain, but not usually any additional crew members. It’s best to speak with the boat rental company directly and find out what they can and can’t offer you before putting down a deposit.

What's the difference between rentals and charters?

Boat rentals in Miami are cheaper hires that usually don’t require a captain in a variety of options. There’s the classic 6-person 16ft speedboat which is ideal for a two-hour family outing, or the 40ft party boats, kitted out to the max with boomboxes and disco balls. Certain bareboat rentals have a captain available option if you need a designated driver after one too many Pina Coladas.

The core difference between boat rentals and private yacht charters in Miami is that the latter comes with a captain and crew included, as well as fully-equipped private cabins, fuel, and catering – although this can vary from yacht to yacht. Chartering a yacht in Miami can range from a one-day experience for events such as weddings and birthday parties to a fully-fledged charter that can last up to a week on Florida’s crystal clear waters. The choice is up to you. Chin-chin, darling.

Best Miami boat rentals

Lazzara 116” Flybridge
Courtesy: Sailo

1. Lazzara 116” Flybridge

This 116” mega-yacht oozes opulence and sophisticated luxury. Whether you’re looking to host a unique dinner party or enjoy a romantic date for two, this yacht has it all. Think sundecks, nautical styling, and plush furnishings throughout the five cabins it has to offer up to 12 guests. Catering is available on request.

Rent now
Sea Ray Sundancer
Courtesy: Sailo

2. Sea Ray Sundancer

For a half-day spent in pure luxury, this 38” Sundancer in Miami is well worth the investment. Including fuel and a captain, this boat has capacity for six guests and a cabin-and-shower combo when you need a quick refresh. The half-day rental also includes fun floaties and underwater lighting for a memorable evening on the water.

Rent now
EVA, Mangusta Open
Courtesy: Sailo

3. EVA, Mangusta Open

While the rest of these private yacht charters have a day-rate offering, this stunning 92” Mangusta Open is available for a week-long rental. EVA accommodates up to nine guests overnight (12 guests for day trips) across four cabins and has separate crew quarters. Take a trip around Miami’s vibrant coastline and unwind in luxury on this one-of-a-kind vacation.

Rent now
Custom Party Boat
Courtesy: Sailo

4. Custom Party Boat

This is THE mega yacht for your next event. Catering to 140 guests over 130ft of pure luxury, this custom party boat is the perfect on-water venue for any special occasion. Join partygoers on the top deck for the best views of Miami’s coastline while sipping champagne offered by the world-class crew. From catering to stylized decor, the team is there to assist you every step of the way.

Rent now
Bestway Hydro Force
Courtesy: Sailo

5. Bestway Hydro Force

Go cheap and cheerful with this adorable little dinghy available for a half-day rental. Accommodating four guests – including the qualified skipper taking charge – this is a no-frills boat rental that’s ready to get you out on the water in no time.

Rent now
Vice Boat, Avalon
Courtesy: Sailo

6. Vice Boat, Avalon

Party like a pirate, they say, on this unique party boat rental in Miami. Complete with an LED bar, sofas, stools, and a super powerful boombox, Vice Boat 2 is the answer to all of your Miami vices in one. The best part? Top up an extra hour for $100 if the party’s too good to end.

Rent now
The Avanti, Hatteras
Courtesy: Sailo

7. The Avanti, Hatteras

Catering for up to 12 guests in six cabins, the Avanti is a 100” mega-yacht featuring two large indoor decks, and an outdoor deck for soaking up Miami’s glorious sunshine. Grill on deck while the rest relax in the hot tub, or opt for onboard catering at an additional cost with a wide selection of gourmet cuisine to taste.

Rent now
Delta Marine Usher
Courtesy: Sailo

8. Delta Marine Usher

This private yacht in Miami has five staterooms (three kings, two queens, and a twin cabin) that can accommodate up to 12 guests overnight. Outside, there’s a hot tub and panoramic views across three decks. Need to post on Insta? There’s complimentary wifi throughout the yacht while a Le Cordon Blue chef is available for tantalizing meals across the charter. Bon appétit.

Rent now
