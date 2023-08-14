Rent a boat in Miami for a couple of hours, a full day, or a whole week, depending on the type of cruise you’re after

While there are plenty of things to do on Miami’s land, there’s nothing quite like getting out on the water – especially when you’re gliding over the Gold Coast. There is a wide range of boat rental options available in Miami including quarter- or half-day tours, full-day hires, and private charters. The costs for each are wildly different, but one thing’s for sure. You’ll have an epic time on board any boat you choose in the world’s yachting capital. Sip champagne, nibble crudites, and bask in the South Florida sun in our top picks of the best boat rentals and charters in Miami.

When it comes to choosing the kind of boat rental or charter you need in Miami, there are a few things you’ve got to know first. What are the costs involved, do you need a fully equipped crew and can you simply go bareboat (read: sans Captain)? Well, you’re in luck because we’re here to answer all the questions you could possibly have when renting a boat in Miami. Let’s go.

How much does it cost to rent a boat in Miami?

Renting a boat in Miami can be a surprisingly cheap ordeal – if you’re going for a rubber dinghy you can steer yourself – or it can get pretty steep if you’re keen on all the bells and whistles. Quarter (two-hour) or half-day (4 hours) rentals can be as little as $20/hour while full-day (eight-hour) trips with a captain can go far beyond $1,000. Our two cents? Work out your budget and guestlist before finalizing the kind of boat you’ll need.

How much does it cost to charter a private yacht in Miami?

Chartering a private yacht in Miami is another ordeal entirely. While the captain and the crew are included, the base rate of private charters typically starts from $3,000 and can go all the way up to $100,000+ per day. Yep, you heard us right. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a private charter that will do half-day trips – unless you pay through your teeth for it. Whether you want to spend your wedding day on a yacht or sail around the Gold Coast for a week, these are major factors you’ll need to consider before chartering a yacht in Miami.

What do you need to rent a boat in Miami?

If you’re looking to rent a boat in Miami, you’ll need to be over 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, and have a major credit card at hand. In addition, it’s advised to have completed a boater safety course (or equivalent) as some boat rental companies won’t allow you to rent their boats without one. On the other hand, you won’t need any sailing experience if you charter a private yacht as the captain will be in control of the vessel – easy breezy, right?

Does a crew come with a boat rental in Miami?

No, a private crew doesn’t automatically come with a boat rental in Miami. In most cases, you’ll only have a captain and crew if you charter a private yacht. Some bareboat rentals have the option for a captain, but not usually any additional crew members. It’s best to speak with the boat rental company directly and find out what they can and can’t offer you before putting down a deposit.

What's the difference between rentals and charters?

Boat rentals in Miami are cheaper hires that usually don’t require a captain in a variety of options. There’s the classic 6-person 16ft speedboat which is ideal for a two-hour family outing, or the 40ft party boats, kitted out to the max with boomboxes and disco balls. Certain bareboat rentals have a captain available option if you need a designated driver after one too many Pina Coladas.

The core difference between boat rentals and private yacht charters in Miami is that the latter comes with a captain and crew included, as well as fully-equipped private cabins, fuel, and catering – although this can vary from yacht to yacht. Chartering a yacht in Miami can range from a one-day experience for events such as weddings and birthday parties to a fully-fledged charter that can last up to a week on Florida’s crystal clear waters. The choice is up to you. Chin-chin, darling.

