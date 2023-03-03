Miami
Miami Airbnbs, 1 Hotel Suite, Time Out Miami
Courtesy: Airbnb

The best Airbnbs in Miami Beach

Whether it's a South Beach mansion or a modified van, the Miami Beach home of your dreams is just one click away

Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Ryan Pfeffer
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Your Miami Beach Airbnb needs to fulfill certain requirements. Is it close to the best South Beach clubs? Good. Is it within walking distance from one of the best Miami beaches? Even better. Is it surrounded by Art Deco Miami gems? Perfect. Now the only thing left to do is stock up on sunscreen and get ready to have a blast in one of the coolest cities in America – day or night. Got that bottle on ice? We sure hope so.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Miami Beach
RECOMMENDED: The best boat rentals in Miami

Miami Beach Airbnbs

The deco suite in South Beach
Courtesy: Airbnb

1. The deco suite in South Beach

This gorgeous Miami Beach Airbnb is giving The Bird Cage energy and we're here for it. The DECO suite, as it's affectionately named by its owners the Benichay Brothers, is located in the heart of South Beach and offers guests all you could want from a Miami stay. The suite features one bedroom and one bathroom, 800 sqft of living space, and decor that's so Instaworthy, you might just have to plan some outfits around it. The best part? It's within easy walking distance from Biscayne Bay and some of the host's favorite breakfast and lunch spots to dine away in style. 

Book now
The 1 Hotel suite in Miami Beach
Courtesy: Airbnb

2. The 1 Hotel suite in Miami Beach

This Airbnb offers the best of both worlds to its guests: a privately owned suite in a stunning beachfront hotel on Miami Beach. What could be better? We'll wait. As far as amenities go, you can enjoy mindblowing views of the ocean from your suite any time of day – or night – as your suite is closest to the ocean, a fully equipped suite with kitchen, bathroom, and large living space and access to all hotel offerings. Ready to get the party started Miami-style? Head down to the hotel's pool deck for a sundowner – or three – as the sky turns orange. Bliss. 

Book now
The stunning studio in South Beach
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. The stunning studio in South Beach

If you're looking for an easy studio with luxury amenities in Miami Beach, this Airbnb is the one for you. Located in South Beach and close to all restaurants, shops, and bars on Lincoln Road, it's a great weekend getaway spot. But, if you fancy having a chilled day at home, grab your towel and head to the pool cabana for a day of luxury under the Miami sun. Life simply does not get better than this. 

Book now
The two story townhouse in South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

4. The two story townhouse in South Beach

Honestly, we’d rent this place just for the shower, with its rain nozzle, pebbled floor and capacity to fit a baby elephant inside. But this two-story home (affectionately nicknamed the LoveShack) has so much more to offer—like the rooftop patio, sleek modern decor, full kitchen and proximity to the beach (just a five-minute walk). It doesn’t hurt that Laiz, the LoveShack’s manager, is a certified Superhost.

Book now
The view to end all views in Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

5. The view to end all views in Miami Beach

If you’re here for the ocean, book this one. The cloud white studio offers a perfect view of a reasonably quiet and clean strip of the beach. Over 200 reviews later, the apartment has maintained its five-star rating, and despite the king-size bed, 65-inch flatscreen, gym, tennis courts and the apartment complex’s poolside tiki bar—it’s the view everyone can’t stop raving about.

Book now
The budget-friendly studio in South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

6. The budget-friendly studio in South Beach

This bright, comfortable studio apartment is a great find for a few different reasons. To start: it's a steal. Tack on to that a great ocean view and location right in the heart of South Beach, and you’ve got a place worth raving about—which is just what over 200 reviewers have done, leaving this Airbnb with a five-star rating.

Book now
