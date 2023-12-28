1. John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park
Fun fact, John Pennekamp is the first underwater park in the country. The state park spreads out across 70 nautical miles, offering ample opportunities for fishing, boating, snorkeling and diving. Go 25 feet below sea level and you won't just get a glimpse of Florida's kaleidoscopic coral and tropical fish, but also of Christ of the Abyss, an 8.5-foot-tall replica of the bronze cast of Jesus Christ in the Mediterranean sea. There’s a Spanish shipwreck about 100 feet offshore with unique snorkeling and diving views, too. Camping is available on land in tents and RVs, as there are 47 sites total served by restrooms with hot showers. 102601 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo