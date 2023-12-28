For all that Miami has going for it, let’s be real: It is not always the most peaceful city. Be it the drunk venture capital bros yelling “let’s gooooooooo” outside your apartment at 3am, a non-stop symphony of cars honking or whoever the Florida Man of the day might be, there is no shortage of noise. When you’ve had enough of our public beaches and our public parks just aren't doing it for you (even these secret ones), there's always camping.

What we lack in mountains we make up for tenfold in waterfront and water-based fun, as South Florida touts exclusive campsites amidst oceanside dunes and riverside grassy areas, not to mention plenty of primitive adventures and yes, even glamping. Best of all, everything on this list is less than a day trip away. When nature calls, here are the best campsite around Miami to help you find your zen.