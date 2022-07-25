Miami
Timeout

BBQ park
Photograph: Unsplash/Vince Jacob

Miami’s best parks for a barbecue

Looking to gather up the crew for a cookout? These are the best parks in Miami for barbecuing.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Miami is always smoking hot—and we’re not talking about our thermostat. It’s barbecue season all year long, baby, and you don’t have to sneak a grill onto your balcony or invest in a Big Green Egg to enjoy it. Grills are standard staples at most of Miami’s parks, whether you’re into waterfront barbecues at one of Miami’s best beaches, grassy cookouts or lakeside roasts. So fire up the barbie and send out that group text. In fact, send out two. Here are a few of our favorite parks for year-round barbecues.

For big groups and beach days: Crandon Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

1. For big groups and beach days: Crandon Park

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Key Biscayne

Everyone knows that the grills at Crandon Park are as ample as the parking, making this a perfect place for gatherings with an endless guest list. While Tío Pépe fires up, you can duck under shelters or take a dip on the beach only steps away from what’s cooking. And if the hot dogs get a little too crisp, you could always call up El Chiringuito, Key Biscayne’s very own Paella spot, with beachside delivery on demand.

For seaside sizzle: Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
Photograph: Courtesy Florida State Parks

2. For seaside sizzle: Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

  • Things to do
  • Key Biscayne

Bill Baggs is so Florida, it’s nothing like Miami. Home to El Farito, as locals lovingly call the iconic 176-year-old lighthouse, this Florida State Park boasts history, trails to hike and bike on, swimming, fishing, camping via boat and four picnic areas equipped with shelters, tables and grills. Cast a line into Biscayne Bay for a fresh saltwater catch, then clean and cook it on the barbie. Just be sure to read up on the latest state laws for fishing licenses. And, if the snapper burns to ashes, there are two delicious waterside restaurants to save the day.

For something central: Tropical Park
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Florida Fish and Wildlife

3. For something central: Tropical Park

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Ludlam / Tropical Park

Want a green space that’s equidistant for everyone? Head to Tropical Park! This is classic Miami, and every local can tell you they’ve been here for a kid’s birthday party or a softball game at least once in their life. There are pavilions and grilling areas sprinkled throughout (be sure to reserve), however, if you want an indoor reprieve, the Mary Abreu Community Center has an outdoor grilling area. Tropical Park also boasts an equestrian center; basketball, tennis and racquetball courts; nature trails and a no-leash bark park, because Fido needs to work off an appetite for all the scraps.

For activities!: Oleta River State Park
Photograph: Courtesy Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

4. For activities!: Oleta River State Park

  • Things to do
  • Eastern Shores / Oleta

The largest urban park in the state, covering around 1,000 acres, Oleta River is another of those splendid natural wonders that manages to exist in the shadows of condo canyons and metropolitan mayhem. Once home to the Tequesta Indians, who camped along its shores, the river is a habitat for manatees, waterbirds and dolphins. Visitors can explore the river by canoe or kayak, and there is a popular fishing pier. The park is well known for its mountain bike trails, all graded at varying levels of difficulty. A concession offers kayak, canoe and bicycle rentals.

For a fancy grill out: Matheson Hammock Park
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/petebernardo

5. For a fancy grill out: Matheson Hammock Park

  • Things to do
  • Miami

Let’s say you pay your Kobe beef-selling butcher a visit. You need a setting that’s just as savory, right? Dine amongst mossy oak trees at Matheson Hammock. Though it’s known mostly for its gorgeous atol, marina and the delicious Redfish Grill, this lush, mangrove-filled park on Old Cutler Road touts huts and barbecue pits. What we’re raving about, though, is the two-story coral rock pavilion with a lakeside view, which was built in 1930. It’s outfitted with two grills, a working sink, outlets and a stoic concrete table. People rent it for weddings, engagements, showers, family reunions and other celebrations, so look into it for the next get-together that could use a little more pizazz.

For the dogs, kids and adventurers: Amelia Earhart Park
Photograph: Unsplash/Tim Gouw

6. For the dogs, kids and adventurers: Amelia Earhart Park

  • Things to do
  • Hialeah

If Hialeah is the butt of all your Miami jokes then you haven’t visited Amelia Earheart. This here is home to the Miami Watersports Complex, which offers wakeboarding, wakesurfing, waterskiing and any other adventurous water activity that ends with -ing. But back to what we’re here for: a good old-fashioned B-B-Q! There are pits sprinkled throughout this entire 515-acre park, as well as pavilions that are popular for bridal showers, reunions, kids parties and more. While the cooks are in the kitchen, you could let the dogs run (or swim!) wild in the five-acre dog park, take the little ones to Tom Sawyer’s Play Island or the petting zoo, or simply lounge about and enjoy a peaceful day.

For toasty buns: North Beach Oceanside Park
Photograph: Unsplash/Vince Jacob

7. For toasty buns: North Beach Oceanside Park

Sandwiched by the beach to the east, a skate park to the west and delicious mom-and-pop restaurants to the north and south, North Beach Oceanside Park is a great place to get your buns nice and toasty. And by buns, we mean burger buns – don’t get fresh now. You, yourself, won’t be getting too toasty as this is a highly canopied park with several pavilions outfitted with grills. Like Crandon, it’s the perfect place for a beachside cookout with family and friends, only made better because dogs are allowed and can run free at the dog park onsite.

For boating and beachside barbecuing: Homestead Bayfront Beach Park
Photograph: Unsplash/Robert Quesada

8. For boating and beachside barbecuing: Homestead Bayfront Beach Park

Matheson Hammock isn’t the only park with an atol in which to take a leisurely swim. Homestead Bayfront Beach Park has grills and pavilions right on the sand, so you can enjoy barbecued beach bites until the sun sets. The vibe is festive here, with throngs of families sitting around picnic tables with music blasting and food and drinks laid out. So take the hike to South Dade (or dock your boat here) and enjoy a picnic with a view of Biscayne Bay.

