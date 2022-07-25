Everyone knows that the grills at Crandon Park are as ample as the parking, making this a perfect place for gatherings with an endless guest list. While Tío Pépe fires up, you can duck under shelters or take a dip on the beach only steps away from what’s cooking. And if the hot dogs get a little too crisp, you could always call up El Chiringuito, Key Biscayne’s very own Paella spot, with beachside delivery on demand.
Miami is always smoking hot—and we’re not talking about our thermostat. It’s barbecue season all year long, baby, and you don’t have to sneak a grill onto your balcony or invest in a Big Green Egg to enjoy it. Grills are standard staples at most of Miami’s parks, whether you’re into waterfront barbecues at one of Miami’s best beaches, grassy cookouts or lakeside roasts. So fire up the barbie and send out that group text. In fact, send out two. Here are a few of our favorite parks for year-round barbecues.
