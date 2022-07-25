If Hialeah is the butt of all your Miami jokes then you haven’t visited Amelia Earheart. This here is home to the Miami Watersports Complex, which offers wakeboarding, wakesurfing, waterskiing and any other adventurous water activity that ends with -ing. But back to what we’re here for: a good old-fashioned B-B-Q! There are pits sprinkled throughout this entire 515-acre park, as well as pavilions that are popular for bridal showers, reunions, kids parties and more. While the cooks are in the kitchen, you could let the dogs run (or swim!) wild in the five-acre dog park, take the little ones to Tom Sawyer’s Play Island or the petting zoo, or simply lounge about and enjoy a peaceful day.