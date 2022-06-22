Miami
The Goodtime Hotel
The best Miami pool parties to cool off and get down

These Miami pool parties are the perfect excuse to day drink while wearing very little clothing.

Falyn Wood
Falyn Wood
In Miami, we’re prone to seeking out a hot pool party at any moment, for no particular reason. That’s because there are so many gorgeous pools in this town and, blessedly, their gatekeepers don’t seem to mind sharing. From chilled-out bohemian gatherings to full-on EDM-fuelled day-gers, Miami’s pool parties give all the right vibes, all year round. No need to seek out South Beach’s best clubs to get your fix of bottle service and beats. Don your flirtiest swim look, consider packing a change of clothes for the evening and get ready to experience one of this city’s most iconic pastimes. These are the best pool parties in Miami right now.

Best Miami pool parties

Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian
Photograph: Courtesy Baia Beach Club

1. Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Recently renovated as a stunning, Tulum-inspired day club and Mediterranean restaurant, Baia at the Mondrian is an adults-only paradise boasting amazing views of the Intracoastal Waterway and impeccable party vibes all weekend long. While the pool deck is primarily reserved for hotel guests and Baia Beach Club members, a limited number of private cabanas and poolside daybeds are available for daily rental. Daily, 11:30am–8pm; pricing and availability vary.

Wavy at the Goodtime Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Goodtime Hotel

2. Wavy at the Goodtime Hotel

Located inside Pharrell and LIV founder David Grutman’s pastel-hued wonderland the Goodtime Hotel (so you know the music is going to be on point), the Pool at Strawberry Moon recently launched a pool party series that runs each Friday afternoon through the summer. Expect rotating DJs, high-fashion looks by the pool and a surrealist Art Deco-tropical setting ideal for Insta photo shoots and lowkey celeb sightings. Cabanas and day beds are also reservable through the weekend, depending on availability. Fri 12–6pm; $40 for women, $50 for men.

Sunset Sessions at Novotel Miami Brickell
Photograph: Courtesy Novotel Miami Brickell

3. Sunset Sessions at Novotel Miami Brickell

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

Novotel is an underrated little Brickell hotspot. And on Saturdays, the Vista Rooftop Pool and Bar is the place to be if you’re looking for a more relaxed alternative to the usual pool party scene. The sweet views of Biscayne Bay would normally be reason enough to stop by, but when you tack on live music, cocktails and bites—it’s too good to pass up. Sat 2–7pm; $75 day pass for the general public (free for hotel guests).

Weekend Pool Sessions at Nautilus by Arlo
Photograph: Courtesy Nautilus by Arlo

4. Weekend Pool Sessions at Nautilus by Arlo

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Reserve a day bed or cabana in the adults-only section and prepare to experience one of SoBe’s most happening pool party scenes at this beachfront spot recently taken over by the boutique NYC brand Arlo. DJs spin throughout the weekend as revelers frolic in the hotel’s 1,890-square-foot heated saltwater pool, complete with an underwater sound system. Packages include bottled water, fruit platters, a selection of one bottle with mixers and more, depending on how much you want to splurge. Fri–Sun, Sun up to sundown; pricing and availability vary.

Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy of Hyde Beach

5. Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach

  • Music
  • South Beach

Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach is basically a nightclub—but it’s during the day, everyone wears bathing suits and the dance floor is a pool. If it’s a Vegas-style bash with bottle service and champagne showers you seek, stop by Hyde Beach. Though weekends are the busiest, you can hit up Hyde Beach any day it’s open for a guaranteed fist-pumping good time—especially during Spring Break and Miami Music Week.

Arkadia Day Club at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Fontainebleau Miami Beach

6. Arkadia Day Club at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

The Fontainebleau has a pool for every occasion but, for a good party, hit up the adults-only Arkadia Pool on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It’s an upbeat atmosphere with music, drinks and the added perk of chilling within one of Miami Beach’s best and most historic hotels. Between the wide-eyed tourists and bougie locals, this place is never dead. Fri–Sun noon–6pm; free for guests, non-guests must purchase cabana $800–$3000.

The Confidante
Photograph: Moris Moreno

7. The Confidante

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

If you’re looking for a chill and highly Instagrammable pool day, you’ll get the most bang for your buck here. The Confidante is of our favorite hotels on Miami Beach with adorable, Art Deco-inspired pools (including an adults-only one) and direct beach access. Popular with visitors and locals alike, the highly affordable day passes range from $15 to $600 and include complimentary loungers, poolside service, indoor and outdoor fitness center access and more, depending on your package. Daily, 9am–9pm.

Play Pool Party at the Clevelander
Photograph: Courtesy The Clevelander

8. Play Pool Party at the Clevelander

  • Bars
  • South Beach

This longrunning, unpretentious SoBe pool party does not shy away from a full turn-up. Unlike some of the others, the Clevelander does not enforce a dress code and encourages guests to bring their own towels and personal amenities. Expect beer pong battles, flowing frozen cocktails, a lit DJ and at least one rowdy bachelorette crew letting it all hang out by the pool. Sat–Sun 1–7pm; free before 2pm, pricing and availability vary after 2pm.

The Roof at Esmé Miami Beach
Photograph: Jen Castro

9. The Roof at Esmé Miami Beach

This hip rooftop spot on Española Way is ideal for a breezy poolside pregame before hitting up more SoBe bars and clubs. Though Esmé’s pool and lounge deck are exclusive to hotel guests during the day, its adjacent restaurant and bar the Roof opens daily to the public starting at 11am. As the sun sets, weekend DJs help set the mood with chilled-out tropical beats that perfectly match the vibe of this petite, impeccably designed pool deck. A variety of yummy cocktail pitchers offer the most bang for your buck. Daily, sunrise to sunset.

The Pool at Broken Shaker/The Freehand Hotel
Photograph: Yesi Flores

10. The Pool at Broken Shaker/The Freehand Hotel

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Miami Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Sundays are the best time to stop by the Broken Shaker at the Freehand Miami. The boho-chic hostel’s award-winning cocktail bar nestled in a tropical garden also boasts a lush pool and deck area where the vibe is supremely chill. Opened from 4pm, the Shaker serves up festive cocktails made with local ingredients along with daily punches that pair perfectly with DJ-spun tunes by the pool. Starting at 6pm, loungers can head upstairs to the on-property 27 Restaurant, where discounted drinks and snacks are served until 9pm. Fri–Sun from 4pm.

