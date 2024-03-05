When the sun is beating down and the humidity is pushing 90%, there’s not much else we can focus on besides sucking down a cocktail and going for a breezy dip in one of Miami’s many rooftop pools. As you might expect, these heavenly perches tend to be reserved for private residences or hotel guests. But actually, some of Miami’s best rooftop pools are open to the public—for a price, of course.

Depending on your mood, there are rooftops for day parties, rooftops for chilling out, rooftops for people-watching and rooftops where you can indulge in some serious eats. From South Beach to Wynwood and Coconut Grove, we’ve scoped out the best rooftop pools in Miami where you can actually get in. So grab a few friends, reserve your daybed in advance and prepare to experience peak summertime in Miami.

RECOMMENDED: The best waterfront and beach bars in Miami for drinks with a view

