The best things to do in Miami this week
The best things to do this week offer up delicious dining experiences, yoga with an arty twist and so much more.
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Miami this week, you’re in luck: There are tons of options no matter where you are in the city. From free events and outdoor Miami restaurants to check out to new exhibitions at a Miami museum. Hanging with little ones? We’ve got you with fun things to do with kids in Miami. For more ideas, scroll down to see this week’s best things to do in Miami.
The best of the city under one roof
Cinco de Mayo at Time Out Market Miami
Everyone’s favorite tequila-fueled holiday is hitting a little different this year thanks to La Santa Taqueria. Time Out Market Miami’s stellar taco spot is going all out with free tacos (buy two tacos and get one free) and special passion fruit margaritas from open to close (that’d be 4 to 10pm, party people). The Market’s also hooking you up with some festive accessories: the first 40 people to scoop up frozen margaritas (only $8 from 4 to 7pm!) get a gratis sombrero. Come drink, eat, break open a piñata and celebrate Cinco like there’s no mañana!
Drag Bingo at Time Out Market Miami
Forget the lame, deadpan number callers you’ve experienced at other game nights because the fierce Athena Dion is taking over bingo night at Time Out Market Miami. The city’s most in-demand diva belts out the winning digits at this event, featuring extended happy hour pricing on cocktails for players and lots of $25 Time Out Market cards up for grabs. Games are free to join and groups of all ages and sizes are welcome to try their luck at filling up a card. Not into games? Hang with the fabulous Ms. Dion and taste your way around the market’s delicious eateries.
Happy Hour at Time Out Market Miami
South Beach isn’t exactly known for its wallet-friendliness, especially when it comes to adult beverages. But at this sprawling food hall located right off Lincoln Road (lovingly curated by yours truly), you can score sweet drink discounts Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 7pm. The deal: Pay $5 for all local draft beers, $7 for selected wines and $8 for selected craft cocktails. For a refreshing afternoon buzz, try the Cucumber Cooler made with vodka, cucumber shrub, lemon, lime, mint and tonic—it pairs perfectly with bites or a full-on meal from any of the Market’s eateries.
Best things to do in Miami this week
1. Cinco de Mayo at Lot 6
There are many ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo but if we had to choose just one (besides our own, of course), it’d be stuffing our faces at the fire collab happening over at Lot 6. Jaguar Sun, who’s had a residency at the event space for nearly a year, welcomes La Pollita (from the folks currently bringing you Boia De) and Frice Cream for a delicious celebration, featuring a double dose of tacos: regular and in ice-cream form for dessert. Jaguar Sun will be supplying cocktails and frozen margaritas, plus donating a portion of the night’s proceeds to Raices Texas, which provides free legal services to immigrants and their families.
2. After the Rain Comes Light: Portraits of Resilience at MoCA
Catch the new vibrant installation debuting at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s plaza this May, in honor of Haitian Heritage Month. The collaborative installation by Morel Doucet and Stephen Arboite highlights the vegetation across Miami neighborhoods while also revealing the negative effects of gentrification and the beauty of the African diaspora. The installation is on display through June 27 and free to experience.
3. Yoga at “Beyond Van Gogh”
Break a sweat while experiencing the immersive Van Gogh exhibition currently on display at the Ice Palace Studios. Local fitness trainer Tiffany Levy leads guests through a yoga flow while whimsical projects of more than 300 works by the iconic Dutch painter flash by. The weekly class takes place at 8:30am and includes admission to the exhibition immediately following the session. Thu May 6 at 8:30am; $62.
4. Japanese Wagyu at Azabu Miami Beach
The Den at Azabu Miami Beach introduces a decadent omakase experience it’s calling Now & Den: A Wagyu Series. Led by some of the biggest names in Japanese dry-aged beef, the three-month pop-up offers nightly tastings of up to 14 courses starring four types of the highest-quality Wagyu. Yum. Wed–Sun 7pm, 9:30pm; $220.
5. “The Body Electric”
It’s been a topic that artists continuously grapple with and now the MOAD is giving it another whirl with “The Body Electric,” an expansive examination of the relationship between man and machine. Technology has made the whole thing fraught as the group of 55 international artists all relay through videos, installations, photography and visual media, which explore the digital world’s role in shaping gender, sexuality, class and race. Works span the last 50 years and are often provocative and subversive in their assessment of the ways screens have shaped our realities.
6. Oysters & Bubbles with G.H. Mumm at Freehold
Pretty much everything pairs well with champagne, but oysters and bubbles are a timeless classic. And the duo is on sale every Thursday night at Freehold. Stop by from 8pm to close for $1 oysters and $6 flutes of G.H. Mumm Champagne, plus regularly priced pizzas—the second-best coupling for a glass of sparkling vino. A roster of female DJs bring the tunes all night long. Thu 8pm–midnight
