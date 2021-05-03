The best things to do in Miami this week

There are many ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo but if we had to choose just one (besides our own, of course), it’d be stuffing our faces at the fire collab happening over at Lot 6. Jaguar Sun, who’s had a residency at the event space for nearly a year, welcomes La Pollita (from the folks currently bringing you Boia De) and Frice Cream for a delicious celebration, featuring a double dose of tacos: regular and in ice-cream form for dessert. Jaguar Sun will be supplying cocktails and frozen margaritas, plus donating a portion of the night’s proceeds to Raices Texas, which provides free legal services to immigrants and their families.