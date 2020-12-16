These are the best things to do in Miami this weekend

Cuban-born, New-Jersey-based artist Geandy Pavón’s world was turned upside down when his weekend trip to Buffalo became an extended stay due to the lockdown. Rather than panic, he and partner Imara López set out to document the next 40 days and 40 nights in her home with daily Instagram posts. They used everyday objects, like flashlights and towels, to create vignettes that depicted the challenges of living “trapped” together. The two made it out and now their work is the subject of a photograph series set to music and videos that further narrate their unique experiences of hunkering down indoors.