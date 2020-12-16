These are the best things to do in Miami this weekend
Our guide to the best things to do in Miami this weekend is filled with holiday markets, festive happenings and more
We’re halfway through December, which means it’s officially the holiday season! Expect the same festive spirit from the best things to do in Miami: a confluence of artistic experiences, holiday spectacles (hello, Christmas light displays!) and outdoor activities perfect for the cooler weather ahead. The weekend forecast is also looking ideal for afternoons on a Miami beach (fall in Florida is nearly perfect), shopping for Miami-made gifts and anything else you can fit in to help you relax and unwind ahead of the busy holiday season. Ready, set, weekend.
1. Plant swap at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Have you become a plant parent during lockdown? Is it time to grow the fam? Head to Fairchild on Saturday for its early morning plant swap. To participate, bring two to three houseplants you’d like to send off to a new home or exchange and pick up new babies to bring home from other local enthusiasts. You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s window ledge companion. Sat 8–10am
2. Holiday Mercado at Ironside Miami
Miami Ironside, the laid-back entertainment oasis in the Little River neighborhood, hosts a two-day holiday market featuring an assortment of its vendors. Shop locally made accessories, pick out a fresh arrangement and get fitted for a bespoke outfit while enjoying live tunes and bites from the area’s eateries. Sat, Sun noon–6pm
3. Ross the Bells
Miami rapper Rick Ross and friends take the stage in Miramar for a drive-in performance. If you miss concerts like the rest of us, this is your shot to watch live music and dance from the safety of your car. Folks who bring a new, unwrapped toy will receive a dope bag of goodies to take home. Sat 9:30pm
4. Wynwood Walls reopens
After being closed for nearly a year, the Wynwood Walls are finally reopening on December 18. The popular outdoor street art museum will still be free to explore but folks need to book their complimentary ticket in advance online. The reason? Timed ticketing will limit capacity (we know how busy the Walls can get) and ensure social distancing to keep everyone safe. Fri–Sun 11am–10pm
5. Seven Deadly Sins
Seven of the country’s most accomplished writers and playwrights, including Hilary Bettis of The Americans and Nilo Cruz of Anna in the Tropics, take on the seven deadly sins for this one-of-a-kind, socially distant performance on Lincoln Road. In rotation over 90 minutes, small audiences will watch actors play out gluttony, envy, wrath, greed, lust, pride and sloth from inside vacant storefronts while listening to the action on headphones. Two performances take place nightly on weekends and the entire performance is outdoors.
6. The Pop-Ins at BCC
Need to stock up on gifts? Turn to Miami’s small business community for help. Brickell City Centre is showing up, too, hosting a weekend of pop-up shops that feature some of Miami’s top makers and home chefs. Find locally made honey, hand-poured candles, artful flower arrangements and more to stock up on for friends and family. This weekend’s lineup includes Courtney’s Cookies, The Tee Sisters and The Native Guy.
7. Soul Brunch at the Yard
The new Doral Yard continues its soulful outdoor brunch series, complete with music and a complimentary Red Grouper cocktail with E11EVEN Vodka when you RSVP in advance. Choose from the Yard’s varied selection of eats, including healthy Della Bowls and Cuban bites from newcomer chef Eileen Andrade, and sit back and enjoy a live performance from local songstress Yoli Mayor while you nosh.
8. The Salty x El Bagel pop-up on Lincoln Road
Two of Miami’s most coveted carb purveyors—The Salty and El Bagel—are heading to Lincoln Road for a limited time. Catch the doughnut and bagel pop-ups on the corners of Meridian and Euclid Avenues, respectively, from 10am to 2pm every Saturday and Sunday for the next few weeks.
9. “Quarantine: 40 Days and 40 Nights”
Cuban-born, New-Jersey-based artist Geandy Pavón’s world was turned upside down when his weekend trip to Buffalo became an extended stay due to the lockdown. Rather than panic, he and partner Imara López set out to document the next 40 days and 40 nights in her home with daily Instagram posts. They used everyday objects, like flashlights and towels, to create vignettes that depicted the challenges of living “trapped” together. The two made it out and now their work is the subject of a photograph series set to music and videos that further narrate their unique experiences of hunkering down indoors.
10. “Urban Tranquility: Photographs by C.W. Griffin”
Former Miami Herald photographer C.W. Griffin spent two years capturing daily life in Downtown Miami, and now the product of his careful documentation is the subject of HistoryMiami’s latest photography exhibition. Titled “Urban Tranquility,” the mostly black-and-white images, which were curated by Carl Juste, show a serene urban core unlike the bustling downtown areas of other metropolitan cities. And in a poetic turn of events, C.W. Griffin’s photographs of the one-block radius that surrounds the Government Center will be showcased right where they were captured.
11. Zoo Lights
Get in the holiday spirit by surrounding yourself with nearly a million bright, animal-shaped lights draped throughout Zoo Miami. Families can stroll through the park and enjoy carousel rides and nightly carollers, and glimpse the all-new 26-foot LED tree. Santa will be around for photos, plus milk and cookies will be served (for an additional fee). Be sure to check the Zoo’s website for information on themed nights, like Santa and elf look-a-like nights on December 18 and 19.
12. Aqueous
Aqueous, the latest immersive installation from ARTECHOUSE, examines the calming qualities of Pantone 2020’s Classic Blue and its connection to water. Step inside the South Beach museum and prepare to chill out staring at trippy ocean vistas, listening to the sounds of falling rain and experiencing other aquatic-themed moments. The piece is part of ARTECHOUSE’s newest series, Submerge, spanning other cities with different elemental installations relating to earth, water and air.
13. Santa’s Spectacular: A Drive-Thru Musical Extravaganza
Forget the Polar Express and Santa Claus’s sleigh—all you’ll need to get to the North Pole this year is your very own car. Take a ride to Santa’s Spectacular, Miami’s first-ever Christmas drive-thru experience where you’ll cruise through holiday vignettes and sparkling light displays. Along the way, stop to stroll the wreath bar for DIY kits, the pop-up holiday market filled with handmade gifts to stock up on ahead of time, and the aprés ski cocktail lounge for a socially distanced refresher.