Pumpkin
Photograph: Unsplash/Mark Duffel

Get in on the seasonal fun at these Miami pumpkin patches

Have a blast posing with giant gourds, playing on haystacks and more fall thing at the best pumpkin patches in Miami

Virginia Gil
Welcome to fall in South Florida: where one minute you’re spending the afternoon in South Beach and the next you’re frolicking through a pumpkin patch in Miami. We get it. Just because it’s a million degrees out doesn’t mean we should forego the fun, seasonal tradition—especially when you’re looking for something to do with your kids in Miami. Little ones love the petting zoos and haystacks you’ll find at some of these Miami pumpkin patches, while adults get to spend the day outdoors and you might even get a cocktail while you’re there. Below, the gorgeous gourd-filled spots to seek out this autumn.

Pumpkin patches in Miami

Tinez Farms Fall Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Tinez Farms Fall Festival

1. Tinez Farms Fall Festival

Launching for the first time this year, Tinez Farms' Pinterest-perfect scene provides the ideal fallscape for all your seasonal photos. There's a themed balloon arch and an autumnal vignette with festive signs to get you inspired. An assortment of pumpkins in all sizes, hay bales and corn bunches tie the whole thing together. There's also a petting zoo with lots of adorable animals, play areas for the kids and weekend pop-ups featuring local vendors—think jewelry, clothing, candles and other artisanal items. Through Nov 7

Pumpkin Patch at Pinto’s Farm
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Pumpkin Patch at Pinto’s Farm

  Things to do

Pretend that it’s actually fall in Miami for a minute at this charming farm near the Redlands. Besides selecting the perfect pumpkin to carve from the patch, kiddos get to ride pedal boats, tractors and even ponies. There’s also a petting zoo for little ones looking for more hands-on fun. The price of admission includes a guided tour and a pumpkin to take home. Add-ons like a photo in the patch and a feeding experience are available. Sep 25–Oct 31

Miami Shores Presbyterian Church Pumpkin Patch
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Miami Shores Presbyterian Church Pumpkin Patch

Every year, the Miami Shores Presbyterian Church organizes a massive fundraiser that doubles as a fun fall activity. Proceeds from all the pumpkins sold at this neighborhood patch benefit the church school. For the pick of the bunch, stop by on the first day at 3pm, when the pumpkins are scheduled for delivery. Pick-up happens on the corner of 96th Street and NE Sixth Avenue, where you'll also find baked goods and a photobooth. Oct 10–31 

Riverside Pumpkin Patch at the Wharf
Photograph: Unsplash/Kate Hliznitsova

6. Riverside Pumpkin Patch at the Wharf

  Restaurants
  Overtown
  • price 2 of 4

The Wharf celebrates fall, Miami-style. The waterfront bar kicks off its pop-up pumpkin patch with bottle service, themed drink specials, live entertainment and a beat-the-clock happy hour that starts at 4pm with $4 mules, mojitos and margaritas. Plan ahead if bringing your little ones to enjoy the gourd display: children and leashed dogs are only admitted before 6pm. Oct 7–31

