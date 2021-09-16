Welcome to fall in South Florida: where one minute you’re spending the afternoon in South Beach and the next you’re frolicking through a pumpkin patch in Miami. We get it. Just because it’s a million degrees out doesn’t mean we should forego the fun, seasonal tradition—especially when you’re looking for something to do with your kids in Miami. Little ones love the petting zoos and haystacks you’ll find at some of these Miami pumpkin patches, while adults get to spend the day outdoors and you might even get a cocktail while you’re there. Below, the gorgeous gourd-filled spots to seek out this autumn.