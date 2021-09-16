Launching for the first time this year, Tinez Farms' Pinterest-perfect scene provides the ideal fallscape for all your seasonal photos. There's a themed balloon arch and an autumnal vignette with festive signs to get you inspired. An assortment of pumpkins in all sizes, hay bales and corn bunches tie the whole thing together. There's also a petting zoo with lots of adorable animals, play areas for the kids and weekend pop-ups featuring local vendors—think jewelry, clothing, candles and other artisanal items. Through Nov 7
Welcome to fall in South Florida: where one minute you’re spending the afternoon in South Beach and the next you’re frolicking through a pumpkin patch in Miami. We get it. Just because it’s a million degrees out doesn’t mean we should forego the fun, seasonal tradition—especially when you’re looking for something to do with your kids in Miami. Little ones love the petting zoos and haystacks you’ll find at some of these Miami pumpkin patches, while adults get to spend the day outdoors and you might even get a cocktail while you’re there. Below, the gorgeous gourd-filled spots to seek out this autumn.