Hyundai Air & Sea Show
Photograph: Courtesy Hyundai Air & Sea Show/Avatar Productions

The best Memorial Day events in Miami

Air shows, cookouts and more events to keep on your radar this Memorial Day weekend

Melissa Puppo
Virginia Gil
Written by
Melissa Puppo
Contributor
Virginia Gil
The ideal trifecta of celebration, exhilaration and relaxation, Memorial Day in Miami offers an unforgettable experience for locals and visitors alike. Festivities span the full weekend (May 27–29), and whether you’re soaking up the sun on South Beach, visiting a new exhibition around town or knocking back a drink (or two!), there’s something for everyone to enjoy a well-deserved day off while saluting our military heroes. Below, we've rounded up some of the best Memorial Day events in Miami to keep on your radar.

RECOMMENDED: Memorial Day in Miami

Memorial Day events in Miami

Hyundai Air & Sea Show and Music Explosion
Photograph: PARRA/Hyundai Air and Sea Show & Musical Explosion

1. Hyundai Air & Sea Show and Music Explosion

  • Things to do
  • Sport events

Dozens of airplanes and watercraft swarm Miami Beach’s shoreline for the entertaining military showcase. Organized to honor first responders, the two-day event features civilian aerobatic acts, powerboat racing and extreme water sports. If you don’t mind the crowds, you’re in for a genuine spectacle right on the sand. Don’t miss popular country duo, Big & Rich (of “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy” fame), who will headline the Musical Explosion on Sunday. May 27–28

Rooftop Cookout and Watch Party at The Moxy South Beach
Photograph: Michael Kleinberg

2. Rooftop Cookout and Watch Party at The Moxy South Beach

  • Hotels
  • South Beach

There’s no Memorial Day without good eats, and the Moxy South Beach has you covered this festive holiday. Enjoy pulled pork sammies, grilled dogs, burgers and more when you celebrate at the Moxy’s Memorial Day Weekend Air & Sea Show Rooftop Cookout & Watch Party. It’ll be one of the best seats in the house to catch eye-level views of jet flybys, skydiving teams and all the excitement. May 27–28

AfroNation Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock/Ben Houdijk

3. AfroNation Festival

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • East Little Havana

Get your vibes on Miami-style at this year’s Afro Nation festival, taking place at loanDepot Park. The best artists in Afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B, dancehall, Amapiano, Afro house and more are expected to take over two stages over two days — or four if you can snag a Golden Ticket, which includes pre-party and post-party access at Oasis in Wynwood. May 26–29

Rosé Island Palooza at Vinya Wine & Market
Photograph: Ricardo Mejia/@rmstudiocorp

4. Rosé Island Palooza at Vinya Wine & Market

  • Restaurants
  • Bistros
  • Key Biscayne

Kickoff (almost) summertime with a festival boasting 25-plus different rosé wines. Vinya Wine’s inaugural Rosé Island Palooza in Key Biscayne will have guests sipping endlessly from an array of classic pale pinks, new-wave coppers, decadent rubies, orange-hued styles and more. Treat yourself to oysters from the Lazy Oyster to round out this casual, walk-around tasting event highlighting the industry’s best rosés. May 28

Mummies of the World: The Exhibition at Frost Science
Photograph: Courtesy Frost Science

5. Mummies of the World: The Exhibition at Frost Science

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Downtown

If you prefer to celebrate with some culture, check out the mummified remains of 40 real humans and animals and 80 rare artifacts from across the globe with the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science’s new exhibition, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition. Even better? The museum is extending its hours from 10am to 7pm on Memorial Day weekend, so you have more time to check out one of the most popular exhibitions traveling the world. May 27

Wharf Around the World
Photograph: Courtesy The Wharf

6. Wharf Around the World

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

Tired of sitting at your desk scrolling through your friends’ spring vacation IG posts, wondering why you’re not also sipping a waterfront spritz in the middle of the day? The Wharf has you covered with the return of its three-day festival, Wharf Around the World, where guests don’t need a plane ticket or even a three-hour car ride to Epcot in order to enjoy international foods, beverages and live music—all with picture-perfect views of Miami River and the downtown skyline. May 26–28

