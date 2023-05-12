Dozens of airplanes and watercraft swarm Miami Beach’s shoreline for the entertaining military showcase. Organized to honor first responders, the two-day event features civilian aerobatic acts, powerboat racing and extreme water sports. If you don’t mind the crowds, you’re in for a genuine spectacle right on the sand. Don’t miss popular country duo, Big & Rich (of “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy” fame), who will headline the Musical Explosion on Sunday. May 27–28
The ideal trifecta of celebration, exhilaration and relaxation, Memorial Day in Miami offers an unforgettable experience for locals and visitors alike. Festivities span the full weekend (May 27–29), and whether you’re soaking up the sun on South Beach, visiting a new exhibition around town or knocking back a drink (or two!), there’s something for everyone to enjoy a well-deserved day off while saluting our military heroes. Below, we've rounded up some of the best Memorial Day events in Miami to keep on your radar.
RECOMMENDED: Memorial Day in Miami