If you prefer to celebrate with some culture, check out the mummified remains of 40 real humans and animals and 80 rare artifacts from across the globe with the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science’s new exhibition, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition. Even better? The museum is extending its hours from 10am to 7pm on Memorial Day weekend, so you have more time to check out one of the most popular exhibitions traveling the world. May 27