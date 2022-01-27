Do you have a serious sweet tooth? Are you, like so many of us, on a constant quest for your next fix of digital accolades in the form of likes, comments and reposts? Get your cameras ready: Miami Sweet’s glistening candy jungle, massive pineapple pit and other over-the-top interactive confections are taking over Aventura Mall’s third-level Treats Food Hall all holiday season long. Crafted by global candy artist Jackie Sorkin (who once starred in a TLC reality show called “Candy Queen” so you know her stuff is camera-ready), Miami Sweet already delighted us last year as Candytopia, and now it’s back with a new twelve room sugar-coated adventure. Ogle iconic pop art installations done up made up entirely of candy, walk through a Versace-themed sugar gallery and sway with samba dancers in the Candy Carnival room. Oh, and did we mention you can swing from giant ice cream sandwiches too? It’s happening! Look, but please don’t lick the impressive edible candy art and bring on all the super-sweet selfies. Miami Sweet at the Aventura Mall runs from October 15 through February 22: Mon–Fri 11am–9pm; Sat 10am–9pm; Sun noon–8pm. Tickets are $29.