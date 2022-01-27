The elusive, London-based street artist gets some well-deserved mainstream attention when his traveling exhibit, “The Art of Banksy,” makes a stop in Miami. On view at the Ice Palace Studios, the three-month engagement features 155 original works, including “Dismaland” installations from Banksy’s 2015 pop-up Bemusement Park, prints of “Flower Thrower” and “Kissing Coppers,” and the sculpture “Death of a Phone Booth.” There's also a section dedicated to Banksy’s activism related to immigrants and an “infinity room” addressing politics. More than 20 reproductions, a video documentary and digital murals round out the show, curated by Kemal Gurkaynak, who considers himself a Banksy advocate.
Somehow, our small-but-zealous city has managed to make the shortest month of the year its most exciting. How’s that, you ask? One glance at this list of Miami events in February and you’ll understand what we mean. In the span of 28 days, we have a Super Bowl to watch, a decades-old art festival to attend and so much eating to do—from our regular meals at the best restaurants in Miami to ticking off the list of events on tap for this year’s South Beach Wine and Food Festival. But wait, that’s not all! February also welcomes the arrival of Valentine’s Day, Miami. It’s a busy time but before things start to feel overwhelming, peep our list of the only February events worth your time.