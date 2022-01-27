Miami
Timeout

Björk Orchestral
Björk Orchestral

The best Miami events in February

It's a short month but it's jam-packed with can't-miss Miami events in February

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Somehow, our small-but-zealous city has managed to make the shortest month of the year its most exciting. How’s that, you ask? One glance at this list of Miami events in February and you’ll understand what we mean. In the span of 28 days, we have a Super Bowl to watch, a decades-old art festival to attend and so much eating to do—from our regular meals at the best restaurants in Miami to ticking off the list of events on tap for this year’s South Beach Wine and Food Festival. But wait, that’s not all! February also welcomes the arrival of Valentine’s Day, Miami. It’s a busy time but before things start to feel overwhelming, peep our list of the only February events worth your time.

February events in Miami

The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits”
Photograph: Courtesy The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits"

1. The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits”

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Omni

The elusive, London-based street artist gets some well-deserved mainstream attention when his traveling exhibit, “The Art of Banksy,” makes a stop in Miami. On view at the Ice Palace Studios, the three-month engagement features 155 original works, including “Dismaland” installations from Banksy’s 2015 pop-up Bemusement Park, prints of “Flower Thrower” and “Kissing Coppers,” and the sculpture “Death of a Phone Booth.” There's also a section dedicated to Banksy’s activism related to immigrants and an “infinity room” addressing politics. More than 20 reproductions, a video documentary and digital murals round out the show, curated by Kemal Gurkaynak, who considers himself a Banksy advocate. 

Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience - Postponed
Photograph: Courtesy Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience

2. Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience - Postponed

  • Things to do
  • Omni

Take a walk on the wild side of Claude Monet. Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience is a multisensory art experience at Ice Palace Studios that is brought to life with cutting-edge projection technology, music and sound effects. The beloved impressionist artist’s most famous artworks, like Water Lilies, break free from their frames to surround and encapsulate the viewer.

"Prelude to 2100"
Photograph: Armando Rodriguez

3. "Prelude to 2100"

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Palmetto Bay

Deering Estate partners with Live Arts Miami and #ARTiculatingClimate to present Prelude to 2100, an interactive and somewhat dystopian production set 28 years in the future. The waterfront estate is now a residential complex for displaced tenants and victims of climate change. The audience has arrived on what's ostensibly an open house of the former art space and invited to engage with the current residents and learn more about their situations. The show, created by Susan Caraballo, written by Juan C. Sánchez and directed by Jennifer de Castroverde, comprises artist installations and dance performances, all weaved into the poignant narrative. 

Coconut Grove Arts Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Coconut Grove Arts Festival

4. Coconut Grove Arts Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Coconut Grove

Coconut Grove comes alive with music, food and art for the three-day Coconut Grove Arts Festival. This family-friendly outdoor event is a great way to spend Presidents’ Day Weekend. Peep work from over 360 artists while you stuff your face with local bites. In 2022, the 59-year-old festival introduces dozens of live art activations to watch and participate in.

Björk Orchestral
Photograph: Santiago Felipe

5. Björk Orchestral

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Omni

For her first-ever live show in Miami, Icelandic avant-pop goddess Björk will be backed by a 32-piece orchestra who will join her in a mesmerizing performance of original acoustic arrangements of her works at the Knight Concert Hall. Presented as a limited collaboration between local electronic heavy-hitters III Points music festival and Club Space with The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, the special performance will be conducted by Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason.   

South Beach Wine and Food Festival

6. South Beach Wine and Food Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • South Beach

Celebrity chefs (hundreds of them) and hungry people from around the U.S. descend on South Beach for Miami’s largest and most famous annual food festival, proceeds from which benefit Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management school. It’s major, and expect it to be even greater back at its regular date. For its 21st year, SOBEWFF expanded its offerings with more big-ticket events, including the new Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives LIVE! hosted by Guy Fieri, and additional intimate dinners hosted by culinary luminaries. Plus, you can expect increased safety measures.  There will be burger battles, dessert towers, tiki competitions and more food and drinks than you’ll know what to do with. Break out your stretchy pants, and buckle up, people. Various locations

Miami Sweet
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Sweet

7. Miami Sweet

  • Things to do
  • Play spaces
  • Aventura

Do you have a serious sweet tooth? Are you, like so many of us, on a constant quest for your next fix of digital accolades in the form of likes, comments and reposts? Get your cameras ready: Miami Sweet’s glistening candy jungle, massive pineapple pit and other over-the-top interactive confections are taking over Aventura Mall’s third-level Treats Food Hall all holiday season long. Crafted by global candy artist Jackie Sorkin (who once starred in a TLC reality show called “Candy Queen” so you know her stuff is camera-ready), Miami Sweet already delighted us last year as Candytopia, and now it’s back with a new twelve room sugar-coated adventure. Ogle iconic pop art installations done up made up entirely of candy, walk through a Versace-themed sugar gallery and sway with samba dancers in the Candy Carnival room. Oh, and did we mention you can swing from giant ice cream sandwiches too? It’s happening! Look, but please don’t lick the impressive edible candy art and bring on all the super-sweet selfies. Miami Sweet at the Aventura Mall runs from October 15 through February 22: Mon–Fri 11am–9pm; Sat 10am–9pm; Sun noon–8pm. Tickets are $29.

Mammoths: Ice Age Giants
Photograph: Courtesy Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

8. Mammoths: Ice Age Giants

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Downtown

10,000 years ago, Biscayne Bay was completely dry and 10-ton Columbian mammoths roamed a far less tropical South Florida landscape. Want to learn more about what life on Earth was like before Miami was dominated by palm trees and expensive cars? You’ll want to check out the new Mammoths: Ice Age Giants exhibit at Frost Science, the centerpiece of which is a freestanding, life-size woolly mammoth skeleton whose head grazes the gallery’s ceiling. Showcasing the mammoth’s unique natural history and adaptations, the exhibition also features a selfie station where guests can measure themselves up against Ice Age giants. On view on the fourth floor of the museum’s West Wing, admission is included with all museum admission tickets.

FloodZone
Photograph: Courtesy HistoryMiami

9. FloodZone

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Downtown

Extraordinary visual artist Anastasia Samoylova depicts climate change in South Florida cities in a series of 46 images printed on an array of mediums. From aerial photography to portraits of community members to blow-ups of buildings, Samoylova shows her unique perspective while encouraging an open conversation. Spectators will contemplate the relationship between urbanization and climate in this exhibition.

