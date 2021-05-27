The best June events in Miami
Calendar in these June events in Miami for an epic start to summer in the Magic City.
June events in Miami seldom extended beyond the Wynwood stroll or South Beach day. In fact, spending time on a Miami beach pretty much summed up our June plans in years past. This time, however, expect the start of summer to be busier than ever. Our list of things to do in Miami this month reflects a collective interest in going out and exploring the city, whether it’s spending the day in a lush garden, going on a gallery walk or changing up your fitness routine for something with better scenery. Below, you’ll find a list of June events to add to your calendar, plus a few ongoing exhibitions and happenings to carry you right through the end of the season.
Best events of the city under one roof
Succulents & Sips at Time Out Market
The plant gurus at La Succulenta have teamed up with Time Out Market for an evening of DIY succulents and craft cocktails. Learn how to make your own arrangements using an upcycled “pot”—an adorable porcelain coffee cup—and your choice of a mini succulent. The ticket price includes all of your crafting materials, a La Succulenta plant care kit, three additional tiny succulent plants to bring home in disposable cafecito cups and a welcome cocktail to get those creative juices flowing.
When is it? June 2 from 7–9pm. Where is it? Time Out Market Miami. Tickets are $35 online.
Drag Bingo at Time Out Market Miami
Forget the lame, deadpan number callers you’ve experienced at other game nights because we’ve got the fierce Athena Dion taking over bingo night at Time Out Market Miami. The city’s most in-demand diva keeps you entertained throughout the night, featuring extended happy hour pricing on cocktails for players and lots of $25 Time Out Market cards up for grabs. Games are free to join and groups of all ages and sizes are welcome to try their luck at filling up a card. Not into games? Hang with the fabulous crowd and taste your way around the market’s delicious eateries.
When is it? June 3, 10, 17 from 8–10pm. Where is it? Time Out Market Miami.
Best June events in Miami
1. Fashion & Flow at Bal Harbour Shops
If you’ve spent the last year working out at home and aren’t quite sure about heading back inside to a gym yet, Bal Harbour Shops has the perfect sweet spot for you. Fashion & Flow is the posh mall’s new outdoor yoga series, launched in collaboration with Stella McCartney and Anahata Yoga. Classes take place throughout the year, kicking off on June 6 at 9am. They’re free and followed by complimentary bites and refreshments at Stella McCartney. The catch? You’ll need to download the Bal Harbour app (it’s also free), create an ACCESS account and enter the code ‘Yoga June’ to book.
When is it? June 6 at 9am. Where is it? Bal Harbour Shops. Book via the Bal Harbour Shops app using code ‘Yoga June.’
2. Dinner in Drag at Cardozo South Beach
The famed Art Deco hotel turns up the nostalgia for a special dinner series celebrating the most fabulous movie ever filmed on-premises, The Birdcage, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The delightful evening takes place in the Cardozo’s intimate VIP room, where you’ll dine on a three-course meal paired with mojitos, wine and beer while watching divas in drag—including our girl Athena Dion—do their thing. Superfans of the film can stick around the VIP area and watch it after dinner.
When is it? Starting June 1, at various dates and times. Where is it? Cardozo South Beach on Ocean Drive. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 305-414-1755 or emailing dinnerindrag@cardozosouthbeach.com.
3. Copa Veza Sur
Soccer is heating up this summer! The 47th edition of Copa América kicks off in June and Veza Sur is getting folks hyped with its own fútbol tournament, Copa Veza Sur, featuring 16-coed teams battling it out on the soccer field over the course of 10 weeks. If the local guys don’t hold your attention, turn your sights to the national matches, which you can watch on the brewery’s giant LED screens. Expect plenty of watch parties and discounted beers when you rep your favorite team.
When is it? Starting June 6 at various times. Where is it? Veza Sur Brewing in Wynwood. More information at copavezasur.com.
4. The Class Summer Series at the Sacred Space
The celebrity-adored workout is headed to Miami this summer as part of a three-city series, which includes Los Angeles and New York City. It’s a mindful, cathartic practice set to music that you do on a mat—moving, swaying, meditating and sweating to the point of emotional release. Until now, The Class was only available online in Miami so don’t miss this opportunity to get weird with folks IRL.
When is it? Saturdays: June 19, July 17, Aug 21; 9am. Where is it? The Sacred Space in Wynwood. Tickets are on sale online.
5. Laughs on Lincoln
It’s been a while since Miami was known as a comedy city but, slowly, it’s gaining back its sense of humor. Brittany Brave is one of the comedians leading the charge—writing, producing and hosting a monthly showcase at SHOWFIELDS Miami. Catch the Miami-native alongside Esther Ku, Noe Noel, Mike Valdes and other featured funny people.
6. Deering EstateShorts Under the Stars: Celebrating Black Stories in honor of Juneteenth Celebration
Deering Estate’s outdoor movie series is back and dedicating its programming to Juneteenth. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and small picnic baskets and splay out on the waterfront lawn to watch poignant films about the black experience. The series is made possible by the Miami Short Film Festival.
When is it? June 13 from 5:30–9pm. Where is it? Deering Estate, outdoors. Tickets are $20 online.
7. Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies
As artists continue to examine themes of Black identity, London-based surrealist Vince Fraser endeavors to offer his own perspective as a Black creative breaking boundaries and transcending reality. With "Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies," his solo exhibition at experiential museum Artechouse, Fraser proposes that concepts of aṣẹ (the West African idea of one’s power to produce change) and Afrocentricity exist as their own frequencies—metaphorical wavelengths that people can tap into. Through the use of technology, lights, sounds and projections bring these frequencies to life and give them a new digital context.
When is it? Through Nov 7 at various times. Where is it? Artechouse Miami. Tickets are available online.
8. Arsht Artist Series at Bal Harbour Shops
The posh outdoor mall partners with Miami’s premier performing arts center, the Arsht, for a delightful musical showcase this summer. Starting this week, Bal Harbour Shops hosts free live performances every Thursday from 4 to 7pm, featuring the likes of gypsy jazz band the French Collective on June 10 and flamenco group Jose Luis de la Paz Trio on June 17. As if the shopping experience wasn’t already enjoyable there, now there’s an upbeat soundtrack to stroll to.
When is it? Thursdays from 4 to 7pm. Where is it? Bal Harbour Shops. And it’s totally free!
9. Metaphysical Hotline
If you remember the psychic hotlines of the ‘80s and ‘90s, you’ll love the new interactive theater performance taking place this June. Metaphysical Hotline is a one-on-one immersive show where the audience member, in this case, you, answers a short questionnaire before engaging in a telephone conversation with an ancestral communications medium. LALA artist-in-residence, Fereshteh Toosi, leads the piece, which calls for open-minded volunteer participants. Is that you?
When is it? June 4–13 at various times. Where is it? Your phone! But the questionnaire along with more information is available online.
10. CommuniTea Dance at the Arsht Center
The Arsht Center revives its annual LGTBQ+ Pride Month celebration this June, reimagining the fete as an intimate dance party onstage at the Ziff Ballet Opera House. It’s going to be a good time with dance performances of Tang and The Queen of Drag and music by Patrick & The Swayzees, plus DJ Citizen Jane on deck for a vibe check.
When is it? June 26 6:30–9:30pm. Where is it? Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Tickets are $15 online.
11. Only in Dade Comedy Show
People from Miami are funny. Really. The talent at Only in Dade’s upcoming improv show must be proof that sometimes people laugh at us on purpose. Brittany Brave (also of Laughs on Lincoln), Cisco Duran and others join host Mister Red (you’ve surely seen his videos on Instagram) for a night of much-needed comedic relief.
When is it? June 10 at 8:30pm. Where is it? Miami Improv in Doral. Tickets are $40 online.
12. Viernes Culturales
Little Havana’s street party and gallery walk, Viernes Culturales, happens every third Friday of the month along Calle Ocho between 13th and 17th Avenues. Running strong for 20 years, it celebrates Latin culture with an old-school pachanga, featuring art exhibits, an artisan market at Domino Plaza, live music and dancing in one of Miami’s most famous cultural hubs.
13. Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs
Curious prehistoric lovers, you’re in for a treat. Organized by New York’s American Museum of Natural History, Frost Science presents an immersive exhibition of the largest flying animals that ever lived, the pterosaur. Using findings from paleontological research, the exhibit presents a combination of life-size models and engaging interactive opportunities to bring these ancient animals to life. What did it feel to roam the Earth at that size 150 million years ago? Find out using your body to pilot a pterosaur over a prehistoric landscape in a virtual flight lab. How big were they exactly? Glimpse the many fossils for a peek at their size.
When is it? The exhibit runs through Sep 6. Where is it? Catch Pterosaurs at Frost Science. Tickets are available online
.
14. Polynesian Night at FunDimension
When was the last time you had dinner while someone wildly gyrated their hips in front of you? Never? That’s too bad, but it’s never too late to make dreams happen. FunDimension (yes, the arcade) hosts an exciting dinner and a show, featuring Polynesian dancers, Samoan fire knife dancing and more. Your meal includes dessert and a drink—yum.
When is it? June 5 at 8pm. Where is it? FunDimension in Wynwood. Tickets are $69 online.