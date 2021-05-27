The best June events in Miami

The plant gurus at La Succulenta have teamed up with Time Out Market for an evening of DIY succulents and craft cocktails. Learn how to make your own arrangements using an upcycled “pot”—an adorable porcelain coffee cup—and your choice of a mini succulent. The ticket price includes all of your crafting materials, a La Succulenta plant care kit, three additional tiny succulent plants to bring home in disposable cafecito cups and a welcome cocktail to get those creative juices flowing.

When is it? June 2 from 7–9pm. Where is it? Time Out Market Miami. Tickets are $35 online.