2023 has been huge for Miami! Famous people and players moving in, Michelin stars being dished out like frisbees, condos stacking up like jenga blocks all around town – and with that, the rent. The state of Florida has been on everyone’s mind this year (for better or for bizarre), and if people aren’t thinking of moving here, they’re definitely thinking of spending some time. Lucky are we who are already here experiencing the best Miami has right now.

Picking “the best of” a city is no short order, so we narrowed down on a bit of a theme. For this year’s Best of the City Awards, we chose to highlight some of the unsung heroes of the scene while of course not glazing over some of the biggest moments and events in 2023 lore. From Miami getting Messi to an expansion of our nightlife scene, here are some of the best eats, events, experiences and moments of 2023.