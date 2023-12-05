We’d gush over Tâm Tâm if it was nothing more than a strip mall dive in Hialeah, as long as it was still putting out the bright, original Vietnamese dishes they’re doing here in downtown. But luckily it’s something far more, swathing a former Cuban cafe in colorful, kitschy formica, vinyl and wood paneling. All of this came together because chef Tam Pham created a menu inspired by the foods he ate growing up. Then husband Harrison Ramhofer took over the front of the house, staffing the place with folks who can provide a helpful guide into what, for many of us, is entirely new territory: Cantonese whole grouper, lamb roasted in banana leaves and addictive caramel wings. Tâm Tâm may challenge some first-timers (ex: fire ants as a garnish), but the rich flavors Pham imbues into his dishes and the cheerful scene create a restaurant that was right away one of the best in town.
2023 has been huge for Miami! Famous people and players moving in, Michelin stars being dished out like frisbees, condos stacking up like jenga blocks all around town – and with that, the rent. The state of Florida has been on everyone’s mind this year (for better or for bizarre), and if people aren’t thinking of moving here, they’re definitely thinking of spending some time. Lucky are we who are already here experiencing the best Miami has right now.
Picking “the best of” a city is no short order, so we narrowed down on a bit of a theme. For this year’s Best of the City Awards, we chose to highlight some of the unsung heroes of the scene while of course not glazing over some of the biggest moments and events in 2023 lore. From Miami getting Messi to an expansion of our nightlife scene, here are some of the best eats, events, experiences and moments of 2023.