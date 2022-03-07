Strawberry picking in Miami is a popular winter and springtime activity. Come weekends, if folks aren’t spending time at one of the many Miami beaches then they’re heading somewhere south for a chance to scoop up fresh berries. It’s not only a fun thing to do with kids in Miami but it’s also a great cheap date idea and an ideal way to spend some time outdoors besides heading to a Miami park. While we’d like to think of strawberry fields forever, most of these spots are only in season until approximately mid-April, weather permitting. So grab the family, or your fellow berry lover, and head to one of these farms for a sweet adventure.