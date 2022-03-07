Miami
Strawberry Picking in Miami
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best spots to go strawberry picking in Miami

It doesn't get fresher than this: Pick-your-own strawberries farms in Miami abound in luscious fruit and family-friendly fun

Written by
Amber Love Bond
Contributor
Time Out Miami editors
Strawberry picking in Miami is a popular winter and springtime activity. Come weekends, if folks aren’t spending time at one of the many Miami beaches then they’re heading somewhere south for a chance to scoop up fresh berries. It’s not only a fun thing to do with kids in Miami but it’s also a great cheap date idea and an ideal way to spend some time outdoors besides heading to a Miami park. While we’d like to think of strawberry fields forever, most of these spots are only in season until approximately mid-April, weather permitting. So grab the family, or your fellow berry lover, and head to one of these farms for a sweet adventure.

Where to go strawberry picking in Miami

Burr’s Berry Farm
Photograph: Shutterstock

1. Burr’s Berry Farm

Thousands of quarts of strawberries have been picked each year for more than 50 years at Burr’s Berry Farm. This Homestead farm is a staple in the area, and it’s open daily. Not quite in strawberry-picking shape? Don’t worry about bending or crouching at this farm; it has a vertical growing system in place so customers can now pick their own berries while standing up. How novel. 

Knaus Berry Farm
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Knaus Berry Farm

Did you know there are more than just long lines and delicious cinnamon rolls at Knaus Berry Farm? Strawberries (and tomatoes) are actually grown behind Miami’s best-known bakery stand in the Redlands. The best of both worlds: fresh strawberries (both in their natural form and as delicious milkshakes) plus cinnamon rolls. Flip a coin to decide who waits in line for the rolls while the rest of the gang heads to the back to pick fresh fruits. Note: Knaus Berry Farm closes for summer in April.

Phil’s Berry Farm
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. Phil’s Berry Farm

Located just a few minutes away from Knaus Berry, you’ll find this charming, family-owned farm with a big red barn and plenty of strawberries waiting to be collected. Spend the day with the family picking strawberries and eating homemade monkey bread. Don’t forget to order a strawberry shake made with the fruits of Phil’s labor. Note: Phil's is only open on weekends.

Martha’s U-Pick
Photograph: Unsplash/Jordan Christian

4. Martha’s U-Pick

Martha’s is a full market and a you-pick strawberry farm along one of the main drags in Homestead. This roadside shop makes for an easy pitstop on your way into Homestead, whether it’s from plump berries or fresh produce grown on the property. Follow along on Instagram for up-to-date info on when the strawberry season begins.

Strawberry Fields of Kendall
Photograph: Unsplash/Johnny Martinez

5. Strawberry Fields of Kendall

Located in the heart of Kendall, this field has a bounty of fresh strawberries for the gathering. These strawberry fields are grown specifically each year for visitors to have a true u-pick experience. If you’re in a rush and need a quick batch for homemade jam, just grab one of the strawberry containers that are packaged fresh each morning. Plus, the farm has a sister location in Country Walk.

Bedner's Farm Fresh Market
Photograph: Unsplash/Artur Rutkowski

6. Bedner's Farm Fresh Market

This family-owned farm has decades of you-pick growing under its belt. You’ll find pumpkins in the fall, but as soon as winter rolls around there are several acres of strawberries ready for picking. While the fruit is a draw, Bedner’s offers fun tractor tram rides through the fields for a more in-depth look at the farm.

