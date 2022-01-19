Miami
Photograph: Shutterstock

Cheap date ideas in Miami that are actually fun

From farmers' markets and alfresco flicks to free dance lessons, these are the best cheap date ideas in Miami to woo your boo

Written by
Virginia Gil
In need of a low-key date night idea? If your wallet could use a bit of a breather, we feel you. This city is expensive, and the sheer number of amazing new Miami restaurants, South Beach clubs and Wynwood bars opening each week doesn’t exactly make things easier. When you and bae deserve a cute date but your bank account is telling you otherwise, don’t fret. Despite Miami’s reputation for excess, there are plenty of fun things to do here that don’t require a reservation, valet or any actual money. Peruse our cheap date ideas in Miami and have a great time for less than the price of a single crab claw at Joe’s. Yoga, craft beer, flea markets and museum nights await.

Cheap date ideas in Miami

Sanguich and salsa
Photograph: Gil Bitton

1. Sanguich and salsa

If your date’s got killer moves, but your skills are subpar at best, plan on an evening of free dance lessons at Little Havana hotspot Ball & Chain. Start things off with late lunch or early dinner at Sanguich de Miami, where you’ll find one of the best Cuban sandwiches in the city. For under $10, the media noche (the Cubano’s slightly sweeter sister) is a steal, especially if you opt to share. Next, head down the street to Ball & Chain and fuel up on liquid courage in the form of two-for-one mojitos (happy hour runs from 4 to 7pm). Led by a rotating team of pros, the gratis salsa or bachata lessons kick off at 9pm on most nights of the week (be sure to check Insta for their latest offerings).

Morning stretch and juice
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Morning stretch and juice

Before either one of you faces the light of day in last night’s outfit, consider slipping into some athleisure wear for a morning yoga session at Legion Park in Miami’s Upper Eastside. Every Saturday at 10am, the shady bayfront greenspace hosts popular free community yoga sessions which occasionally include relaxing sound bath meditations. Afterward, spend some time browsing the weekly on-site farmer’s market, featuring locally sourced produce, a plethora of prepared foods and some of the freshest and most affordable juice you’ll find in Miami. Large enough to share, the Nature Boyz’ $6 Energizer is made with pressed-to-order carrot, ginger and sugarcane juice.

Bikes and brews
Photograph: Julia Andreasen/Julia Rose Photo

3. Bikes and brews

There’s a lot of ground to cover in Wynwood—especially if you plan to take in some of the neighborhood’s incredible street art—so think twice about attempting it on foot. Instead, rent a Citi Bike (members get the first 30 minutes free) and create your own self-guided street art tour. Start up on North Miami Avenue and Northwest 40th Street to peep the massive “One Day at a Time” by ABSTRK, then make your way south, weaving in and out of the colorful streets and stopping for a potent cold brew from Panther Coffee. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head to Coyo Taco for freshly made guac and nontraditional tacos, like quinoa or crispy duck, followed by craft beers at Wynwood Brewing Company.

Outdoor films and frolicking
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Beach SoundScape

4. Outdoor films and frolicking

Cozy up under a blanket for the SoundScape Cinema Series in the park. Every Wednesday, free movies are screened on the Miami Beach SoundScape ExoStage adjacent to the New World Center. Movies begin at 8pm (rain or shine), and titles range from black-and-white classics to recent Oscar winners (check the website for a full schedule). If you’re willing to miss the opening credits, stop in for picnic provisions from Rosetta Bakery at 8pm, when the focaccia, pizza and sandwiches go for half-off. Movie end too early? Walk over to The Betsy Hotel, where you’ll find free nightly jazz performances in the laid back-tropical lobby.

House hunting
Photograph: Courtesy Coral Gables Museum

5. House hunting

Pay a visit to the Coral Gables Museum ($10), a charming institution situated right in the center of downtown Coral Gables, and learn about the city’s visionary founder, George Merrick. Tales of the storied real estate developer are presented where the Coral Gables Police and Fire Station jail once stood, complete with the original coral rock. Afterward, set off to scout the quirky villages he erected throughout the county, including the French Normandy Village and the Dutch South African Village, landmark homes that remain just as they were at the turn of the 20th century.

High-brow/Low-brow
Photograph: Courtesy The Bass Miami Beach/Zachary Balber

6. High-brow/Low-brow

Every third Thursday of the month from 6–9pm, the City of Miami Beach hosts a free Culture Crawl in partnership with the area’s leading institutions, including the Wolfsonian–FIU, the Bass, Oolite Arts, Miami Beach Botanical Garden and more. Hoof it or hop on a free trolley (the white ones) and choose your adventure, from site-specific art installations and live musical performances to backstage tours and poetry readings. (Check online for the latest map and offerings.) Kick off your classy evening with two-for-one happy hour cocktails at delightfully seedy dive bar Mac’s Club Deuce (until 7pm). Across the street, fill up on a generously stuffed sandwich from La Sandwicherie (for $9.35, we’re partial to the turkey and brie on a French baguette with all the toppings and Magic Sauce).

7. Drive-in flicks and live jazz

BYO snacks and beverages and enjoy a new release or cult classic from the comfort of your car at the Nite Owl Drive-In + Tropical Market. Admission is $39.98 per vehicle and includes $19.99 in concession credits so you can stock up on the obligatory popcorn and candy. Once the credits roll, head to the neighboring watering hole The Corner, a dimly lit refuge where you’ll find an assortment of affordable craft brews and wine bottles, plus free jazz performances on Wednesdays starting at 9pm.

'Zines and pies
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. 'Zines and pies

Little River book shop Dale Zine is anything but ordinary, peddling all sorts of indie wares sourced locally and from around the world. Printed gems available for purchase include funky coffee table books and limited edition zines, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg at this community-focused spot. The space also programs art exhibitions and live music and is a great place to pick out your partner a unique and affordable gift while helping support Miami makers. After you’ve finished browsing, pop over to neighboring La Natural to split an excellent white pie ($25) and some trendy natural wine.

Downhome day trip
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. Downhome day trip

If you’ve got access to a car and a craving to get outside of the city, plan a scenic day trip down south. Start your morning in Homestead at the family-owned, cash-only Knaus Berry Farm, opened every November through mid-April and home to famed sticky cinnamon rolls. Pick up a half dozen to go ($7.50) and stroll through the strawberry fields before making your way to the next stop, the Robert is Here Fruit Stand. Specializing in rare fruits, this picturesque roadside spot serves up delicious smoothies and milkshakes made with only the freshest produce. Mix and match up to three flavors for the perfect frozen treat ($8). End your day at Alabama Jacks, a popular watering hole and seafood restaurant on the water with live music, perched on the northern edge of Key Largo.

