1. Sanguich and salsa

If your date’s got killer moves, but your skills are subpar at best, plan on an evening of free dance lessons at Little Havana hotspot Ball & Chain. Start things off with late lunch or early dinner at Sanguich de Miami, where you’ll find one of the best Cuban sandwiches in the city. For under $10, the media noche (the Cubano’s slightly sweeter sister) is a steal, especially if you opt to share. Next, head down the street to Ball & Chain and fuel up on liquid courage in the form of two-for-one mojitos (happy hour runs from 4 to 7pm). Led by a rotating team of pros, the gratis salsa or bachata lessons kick off at 9pm on most nights of the week (be sure to check Insta for their latest offerings).