South Beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best beachfront Airbnbs in Miami

Find the best beachfront Airbnbs in Miami for your next sun-soaked vacation

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Contributor
Danielle Goldstein
You'd struggle to count the number of beachfront Airbnbs in Miami—there are just that many. With miles and miles of coastline, South Florida should be ground zero for folks in search of an ocean-facing property to book for their next vacation. The selection is as varied as the region's restaurants, bars and shopping, and prices are just as hit or miss. You can easily blow a wad on an exclusive condo on a private island that overlooks South Beach. But there are also plenty of affordable gems on the water if you just know where to look, which we do. Ready for a beachy escape? Maximize your time in the sun and on the sand when you book one of these beachfront Airbnbs in Miami.

RECOMMENDED: The best free things to do in Miami.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best beachfront Airbnbs in Miami

Stunning South Beach studio in the W
Airbnb

1. Stunning South Beach studio in the W

Enjoy modern art deco chic in this spacious South Beach studio situated in the five-star W hotel. There's a king-size bed to sink into and a 60-inch TV for a cinematic experience, but you'll probably spend most of your time on the sizeable balcony, which overlooks South Beach and provides a partial ocean-view. Guests also have access to the hotel amenities, including spa, fitness center and the private beach.

Relaxed Surfside abode
Photograph: Courtesy Beachfront Airbnb

2. Relaxed Surfside abode

With ritzy Bal Harbour to its north and touristy Miami Beach to its south, the laid-back beach town provides an entirely different vibe than both its neighbors. The area is great for families, partly for its waterpark but also the walkable strip of restaurants and boutiques. There’s even an old-school ice cream parlor in the downtown area. This Airbnb gives you proximity to all that plus it’s right on the sand for travelers who want to rise and go straight into the ocean. Beach chairs, boogie boards, a cooler and other conveniences are provided. There’s also a covered parking space and a doorman to keep out unwanted guests.

Bargain beachfront escape
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

3. Bargain beachfront escape

Be close to all of the action in South Beach without paying big hotel prices. This cozy one-bedroom apartment is situated in a historic Art Deco hotel right on Ocean Drive. The unit faces the street but its backyard is all sun, sand and surf—it’s right on the water. Street parking is available but you might want to rethink driving since some of the best restaurants in Miami are just within walking distance.

Posh perch at the Ritz-Carlton
Airbnb

4. Posh perch at the Ritz-Carlton

Stay at the fancy Ritz-Carlton in Key Biscayne without paying Ritz prices. The beachfront hotel and resort has a handful of privately own apartments, which also give guests access to the property’s wealth of restaurants and amenities. Fancy a happy hour cocktail? Make your way downstairs to the beach bar and enjoy a cocktail on the sand. There’s also a spa, shops and a wonderful waterfront restaurant that serves a delicious bottomless brunch.

Private residence at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Airbnb

5. Private residence at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Enjoy all the perks of this storied resort without any of the crowds you might encounter in the lobby or other highly trafficked areas. This private residence is located in a separate tower than the hotel, though the views and the amenities are the same–if not better. Guests of the junior suite will receive complimentary valet parking and two passes to the spa.

Penthouse with a view
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

6. Penthouse with a view

Spend the weekend hanging out in your very own penthouse. The spacious studio on the water features two beds, as well as access to a crib and highchair, and complimentary valet parking for one vehicle. Though you won’t even need to leave the building to relax and unwind. Downstairs, guests will find a spa, restaurants and shops to browse.

Casa del Mar on Key Biscayne
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

7. Casa del Mar on Key Biscayne

There’s not much you can’t see 26 stories up, especially when you’ve got panoramic views of Biscayne Bay. And this lovely apartment has ocean views and a large balcony where you can sit and soak it all in. Down below, guests will find tennis courts, a pool, a gym and private beach access. It may not be your own island but it’ll surely feel that way.

Luxurious penthouse on Fisher Island
Airbnb

8. Luxurious penthouse on Fisher Island

Got cash to splash? Splurge on this swanky, minimalist Fisher Island getaway. This 216-acre private island is a stone’s throw from Miami—you can see it from the MacArthur Causeway. But you’ll need to take a ferry to access it and, of course, there’s a catch: only residents and their visitors, hotel guests and club members are allowed on. The loophole? Booking this luxurious, five-bed penthouse. Designed by Augusto Busnelli, it's completely swathed in crisp whites, with just the odd pop of color, but then you wouldn't want to detract from that jaw-dropping view. Guests can enjoy a two-car, air-conditioned private garage, plus a golf car space and an elevator right up to your unit. Keep your eyes peeled for stars like Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts, who have homes on the island.

Find more vacation rentals in Miami

Recommended
