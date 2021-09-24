Streaming services are loaded with fantastic comedies and mind-bending sci-fi, but they're practically bursting at the seams with horror films. Maybe it's the wealth of iconic titles. Perhaps it's the fact that horror is the bread & butter of low-budget genre fare, making it easy for streamers to bolster their libraries on the cheap. Either way, it's a double-bladed axe: For every great horror on a streaming service, there are dozens of hot-garbage throwaways ready to lure you in like schlocky sirens.

As Halloween approaches, we braved the dark woods of five services and came up with a grab bag of exellent choices from Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max and dedicated horror streamer Shudder. Among them you'll find blood-soaked slashers, gnarly creature features, psychedelic b-movies and more than a few genuinely unsettling nightmares. Dive in and be warned: this is the scary stuff – all killer, no filler. Here are the best horror movies to stream on Halloween.