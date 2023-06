Time Out says

Come together to celebrate connection, inclusion and identity at Time Out Market’s Unityfest Weekend!

In honor of Pride, Juneteenth and AAPI month, we’ve partnered with Truman Vodka, Tromba Tequila and Truly Hard Seltzer to offer up signature cocktails you can enjoy with live music:

Friday, June 16: Roze Royze

Saturday, June 17: Studio 54 Vibes by DJ Price Is Right

Sunday, June 18: Femme Jam

Come hang with us at Time Out Market Rooftop Bar, Lounge and Terrace on June 16-18 (9pm-midnight)!