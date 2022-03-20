New York
Book of Mountains & Seas

  • Theater
  • St. Ann's Warehouse, DUMBO
Book of Mountains & Seas
Photograph: Ólafur Gestsson
Buy ticket
Time Out says

The special U.S. debut of Huang Ruo's "Book of Mountains & Seas" score and libretto is happening at St. Ann's Warehouse March 15-20, featuring a production directed and designed by the iconic puppeteer Basil Twist. Inspired by the Chinese compilation of early myths of the same name, it will be performed by 12 singers and two percussionists from The Choir of Trinity Wall Street and a team of the city’s most gifted puppeteers. In four musical and visual tableaux, "Ruo and Twist adapt the myths through the lens of our modern-day relationship with the natural world, with the creation stories conjuring respect and awe for the environment, and the water stories challenging us to be good stewards of the resources we have been given."

Details

Address:
St. Ann's Warehouse
45 Water St
Brooklyn
11201
Cross street:
at Old Dock St
Contact:
stannswarehouse.org
718-254-8779
Transport:
Subway: F to York St; 2, 3 to Clark St
Price:
Starting at $35

Dates and times

Buy
