We’ve eaten everything at Time Out Market New York and we definitely will again (though not in one sitting). Here’s the 411 on all of our eateries including featured dishes.

Time Out Market New York is sandwiched (mmm, sandwiches) between the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges with the best waterfront restaurants—and views—this side of the East River. Just as impressive are the eateries that fill the expansive 21,000-square-foot space in the historic Dumbo warehouse Empire Stores (55 Water St, Brooklyn). (We've also launched the option to have our food delivered or picked up for takeout with our very own app for ordering.)

Our editors ate countless meals and drank more than a few cocktails to find the best the city has to offer under one roof. Now, your challenge: deciding what to order. Time Out Market New York offers a diverse roster of restaurants and bars, complemented by cultural experiences, so that you can taste classic New York dishes—think hot pastrami sandwiches and incredible pizza—as well as new fixations, including the best Thai seafood dishes in the city. Click on the eateries to learn more about the restaurants and for a preview of the menus. We promise you won’t leave hungry.