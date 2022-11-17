New York
Timeout

market
Image: Time Out

Your guide to the food and drink at Time Out Market New York – and how to order

We’ve eaten everything at Time Out Market New York and we definitely will again (though not in one sitting). Here’s the 411 on all of our eateries including featured dishes.

Will Gleason
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Will Gleason
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Time Out Market New York is sandwiched (mmm, sandwiches) between the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges with the best waterfront restaurantsand views—this side of the East River. Just as impressive are the eateries that fill the expansive 21,000-square-foot space in the historic Dumbo warehouse Empire Stores (55 Water St, Brooklyn). (We've also launched the option to have our food delivered or picked up for takeout with our very own app for ordering.)

Our editors ate countless meals and drank more than a few cocktails to find the best the city has to offer under one roof. Now, your challenge: deciding what to order. Time Out Market New York offers a diverse roster of restaurants and bars, complemented by cultural experiences, so that you can taste classic New York dishes—think hot pastrami sandwiches and incredible pizza—as well as new fixations, including the best Thai seafood dishes in the city. Click on the eateries to learn more about the restaurants and for a preview of the menus. We promise you won’t leave hungry.

Bark Barbecue - Time Out Market
Photograph: Courtesy of Bark Barbecue

Bark Barbecue - Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • DUMBO

Barbecue is one of the finest food groups an omnivore can enjoy. Bark Barbecue has been a moveable feast in NYC since pitmaster Ruben Santana first started serving his low-and-slow, white oak-fueled recipes at outdoor markets and pop-ups citywide (and beyond!) in 2020. Now, Bark’s beautiful brisket, ribs and pulled pork by the pound are available right here, every day, at its first permanent outpost. Pile your pick alongside rib tips, sandwiches and sides like mac and cheese. 

Read more
BKLYN Wild - Time Out Market
Photography: Noah Fecks

BKLYN Wild - Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • DUMBO

Vegan for non-vegans

With BKLYN Wild at Time Out Market, Ivy Stark is embracing a healthy plant-based menu that focuses on local ingredients that are actually local—as in, Brooklyn.

Signature dish: Diablo bowl (spicy tofu, black beans, mexican street corn, queso fresco, tortilla)

Read more
Bubusan - Time Out Market
Photograph: Courtesy of @EatLikeBubu/DeepSleepStudio

Bubusan - Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • DUMBO

The team behind top NYC restaurant Sushi Azabu brings another concept to Brooklyn after making a splash at Time Out Market Miami. Bubusan’s sensational menu is available a few ways: À la carte, by the omakase box and as “magic pizzas” that you truly have to see to believe. But here’s a hint: Crispy, eight-inch pies are topped with fresh fish, sliced onions and drizzled with truffle oil. Here, exceptional expertise meets a fun, easygoing environment. 

Read more
Chote Miya - Time Out Market
Photograph: Katrine Moite

Chote Miya - Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • DUMBO

Indian street food 

There’s never been a better time for Indian food in NYC. Talented chefs like Chote Miya’s Satinder Vij have helped shed the cuisine’s cheap-and-good image by revamping classics like curries and samosas that still pay homage to the array of textures and flavors we have come to love. The menu, inspired by Bombay’s most popular street-side eateries, is full of recipes that Indian-food purists and fans of modern Indian restaurants (such as sister restaurant Gupshup) can get behind.

Signature dish: Bombay Frankies

 

Read more
Order online
Dough - Time Out Market
Photograph: Courtesy of Dough

Dough - Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • DUMBO

Originally opened right here in Brooklyn, Dough has been crafting oversized, small-batch confections for a devoted following throughout NYC and beyond since 2010. Its ever-rotating roster of dynamic doughnuts is frequently updated with scrumptious seasonal surprises, in addition to fan-favorite staples like plain glazed, hibiscus and chocolate cocoa nib. Whether you’re coming ‘round for breakfast, dessert, or an anytime sweet treat, do not miss these doughnuts. 

Read more
Ess-a-Bagel - Time Out Market
Photograph: Courtesy of Ashley Sears

Ess-a-Bagel - Time Out Market

  • Time Out Market
  • DUMBO

Ess-a-Bagel has been a Manhattan staple since 1976, and local love for the family-owned business radiates throughout all of the five boroughs. Now, its expertly rolled, boiled and baked beauties are available right here in Brooklyn. Choose your own adventure with a doughy, fluffy everything, pumpernickel or cinnamon raisin bagel, and schmear it with all manner of decadent cream cheese options. Or, leave it to the experts and choose a sandwich from their curated menu of NYC faves.

Read more
FELICE Pasta Bar - Time Out Market
Photograph: Noah Fecks

FELICE Pasta Bar - Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • DUMBO

Antipasti and pasta

SA Hospitality Group has opened Italian-inspired restaurants, serving home-style cooking that has attracted a slick New York scene: FELICE Pasta Bar in Time Out Market is the team’s first foray into all things Brooklyn.

Signature dish: Spaghetti Alla Chitarra Con Pomodoro

Read more
Order online
Fornino - Time Out Market
Photograph: Courtesy Fornino

Fornino - Time Out Market

  • Time Out Market
  • DUMBO

New York City pizza is the subject of frequent debate. Opinions swirl about how to eat it, what to call it, and whether or not there’s really something special in our water. But even New Yorkers tend to quiet down when presented with a perfect pie like the expertly tossed, beautifully sauced and brilliantly topped varieties chef Michael Ayoub has been making right here in Brooklyn since 2004. Ayoub’s Fornino is known for its riffs on pizza through the ages, so try a traditional pie or sample something new to you.

Read more
Ivy Stark - Time Out Market
Photograph: Noah Fecks

Ivy Stark - Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • DUMBO

Modern Mexican 

In this city we adore our taquerias and Mexican food trucks, but for many of us, the first time we picked up a refined taco or guac off elegant dishware was at an Ivy Stark restaurant.

Signature dish: Guacamole, chips and salsa (avocado smash, pomegranate, lime, chili-toasted pepitas and hand-made corn tortillas)

Read more
Order online
La Bella Ferrara - Time Out Market
Photograph: Courtesy of La Bella Ferrara at Time Out Market New York

La Bella Ferrara - Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • DUMBO

La Bella Ferrara Pasticceria has been filling beautiful pastry shells with sweet ricotta to create that classic Italian treat, the cannoli, on Manhattan’s Mulberry Street for decades. Now, it’s crossed the East River to bring several varieties of the Little Italy favorites, including chocolate-dipped, red velvet, pistachio and peanut butter, to Brooklyn. You can also get your pincers on the beloved bakery’s light and flaky, crispy, creamy lobster tails right here. 

Read more

Love Local Brews Bar - Time Out Market

  • Time Out Market
  • DUMBO

Like any good meal, it’s not just about the food at Time Out Market New York. You’re going to want an ice-cold brew to wash down all those amazing eats. So we scoured Brooklyn for the best breweries and invited them to serve their suds here at Love Local Brews, an editorially curated beer bar that’s brimming with delicious, hyper-local sips that are perfect for the patio. So start penning a toast, and raise a glass to a new favorite.

Read more
Mr. Taka Ramen - Time Out Market
Photograph: Time Out Market

Mr. Taka Ramen - Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • DUMBO

You know the ramen is special when it garners a Michelin star in the city that specializes in bowls of toothsome noodles. Takatoshi Nagara, the head chef behind the lauded Bigiya Ramen in Tokyo, and his friend Takayuki Watanabe brought their acclaimed Japanese noodle soup to the Lower East Side with the opening of Mr. Taka in 2015. You can still see lines stretching out the door today, and with good reason. Now this Dumbo incarnation at Time Out Market is where we’ll be happily slurping up the miso ramen or the equally flavorful Taka vegan bowl. While you are here, make sure to order some gyoza for the communal table.

 

Read more
Sugar Hill Creamery - Time Out Market
Photograph: Courtesy Evi Abeler

Sugar Hill Creamery - Time Out Market

  • Time Out Market
  • DUMBO

Sugar Hill Creamery owners Nick Larsen and Petrushka Bazin Larsen’s seasonal ice cream flavors are often inspired by their Midwestern and Caribbean backgrounds as well as their longtime home of Harlem. The husband-and-wife team has been crafting distinct ingredient combinations out of their Central Harlem store since 2017, and devoted fans hungry for frozen treats that you won’t find in the supermarket led the pair to open a second location in Hamilton Heights just a few years later. Stop by often—there’s always an innovative new flavor to try.

Read more
The Migrant Kitchen - Time Out Market
Photograph: Courtesy Charlie Bennet

The Migrant Kitchen - Time Out Market

  • Time Out Market
  • DUMBO

The Migrant Kitchen’s ongoing residency at Time Out Market New York is actually a pop-up of a pop-up presently operating on Stone Street. It’s an ongoing initiative led by Nasser Jaber and his business partner Dan Dorado. While Dorado was working as the chef de cuisine at Ilili, a Lebanese restaurant in Nomad, Jaber had been running his own place on the Lower East Side, where his refugee dinner program ultimately fed thousands and garnered international attention. All of the dishes sold at their Time Out Market location will amount to a meal in need for every $12 spent. Stop by to sample expertly prepared Arab-Latino cuisine with dishes like hummus, empanadas, roasted chicken and slow-roasted lamb.

Read more
The Rooftop at Time Out Market
Photograph: Ali Garber

The Rooftop at Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • DUMBO

At The Rooftop at Time Out Market you can discover impressive bites from culinary rockstars while relaxing on the outdoor terrace. Post up for acts selected by our team, complementing the entertainment of the breathtaking, sweeping views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan skyline, perfectly framed by the grand windows. 

Read more
Time Out Market Bar
Photograph: Time Out / Nitzan Rubin

Time Out Market Bar

  • Bars
  • DUMBO

Everything you love about New York City's best bars can be found at Time Out Market: cocktails worthy of a hidden speakeasy, panoramic views of the skyline and happy hours to end your (work-from-home) day. Just like our curation of eateries, we've put in just as much thought when it comes to building our bar. Some of the city's best bartenders were behind us on Day One with Instagrammable libations and today, the creativity keeps flowing with drinks like the Smokin' Cherry Mule and Southsider. We dare you to order just one.

Read more
Wayla - Time Out Market
Photograph: Courtesy Diana Yen

Wayla - Time Out Market

  • Time Out Market
  • DUMBO

Wayla was already poised for stardom shortly after first opening its doors on the Lower East Side in 2019, when seemingly everyone in NYC was salivating over its noodle-wrapped meatballs, clamoring for tables and snapping selfies. Even now, years later, prime-time reservations for chef Tom Naumsuwan’s homestyle Thai food still aren’t easy to come by. His attention to ingredients, focus on fresh flavors and market-inspired menus have folks filling up Wayla’s tables night after night. Lucky for you, there’s a seat with your name on it right here.

Read more
