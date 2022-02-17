New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Fulton
Photograph: Courtesy of The Fulton

The best waterfront restaurants in NYC

Take in gorgeous city views with dinner and drinks at the best waterfront restaurants in NYC.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

There is a reason why we long to touch the surf, why kids skip stones on creeks, young lovers kick off their shoes to wade into river beds and aspiring villains ascribe intrigue to international waters: The sea is beguiling. And in New York City, we have plenty of places to get close enough to almost see our refracted reflection on its surface. 

Some of those opportunities are at our beaches, others are aboard boats, and many of the best are at restaurants and bars near the water. With views of the Hudson and East River, the Atlantic Ocean and the nautical breeze to match, these NYC’s best seasonal and year-round waterfront destinations.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC

Time Out Market New York's panoramic city views

The Rooftop Terrace at Time Out Market
Image: Time Out

The Rooftop Terrace at Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • DUMBO

We curated every last detail at the Time Out Market: the food, the cultural experiences, the drinks, the space—everything including the breathtaking view, which is the perfect backdrop for the “best in New York City” experience. At the Rooftop Terrace at Time Out Market, you can discover impressive bites from culinary rockstars while relaxing sipping cocktails overlooking the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridge.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Best waterfront restaurants in NYC

The Fulton
Photograph: Courtesy of The Fulton

1. The Fulton

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Financial District
  • price 3 of 4

A double-bridge tableau and a switcheroo view of Brooklyn make The Fulton a year-round waterside destination for the person who has everything. Or, the person who has every selfie with Manhattan in the background, in this case. The food and drinks are good, too: we’ve previously enjoyed the black sea bass, longevity noodles with Maine lobster and the JG Manhattan. 

Read more
Book online
Island Oyster
Photograph: Alexander Pincus

2. Island Oyster

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Governors Island
  • price 2 of 4

We love bivalves on land, but they’re even better at sea. Take the $2 ferry from Brooklyn or Manhattan to Governors Island and tip back a few sustainable oysters and craft suds at this casually stunning seasonal walk-in spot. 

Read more
Advertising

3. The River Café

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Brooklyn Heights
  • price 4 of 4

One of the most romantic restaurants in the five boroughs, The River Cafe has a secluded open-air deck, heart-swelling views of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan, live piano music inside and $170 prix-fixe dinner menu that secures its designation as a special occasion destination. 

Read more
Book online
Brooklyn Crab
Photo: Caroline Voagen Nelson

4. Brooklyn Crab

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Red Hook
  • price 2 of 4

Lawn games, barrels of seafood, buckets of beer, frozen margarita fishbowls and 250 seats span three stories at one of Red Hook's most popular summer haunts. Brooklyn Crab strongly resembles a massive ramshackle ship with much drier Instagram opportunities. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Pilot

5. Pilot

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Brooklyn Heights
  • price 2 of 4

Somewhat understated, Pilot is one of the most fashionable boat bars in Brooklyn or beyond. Its wooden finishes and navy color scheme have pops of gloss with the occasional varnished surface and one cheery splash overhead in the white and yellow awning shading the bar. But even a 147-foot schooner crowds pretty quick once people start filing in for oysters, soft shell crabs and cocktails, so go before sunset, once its open for the season. 

Read more

6. Le District

  • Restaurants
  • Sandwich shops
  • Battery Park City
  • price 2 of 4

This sprawling Little Paris on the Hudson has al fresco on dining its the terrace along Battery Park City Esplanade, where you can sip French wine and watch yachts set sail out of North Cove Marina.

Read more
Advertising
Panorama Room
Photograph: Courtesy Noah Fecks

7. Panorama Room

  • Bars
  • Roosevelt Island

Though Panorama Room won't put you as close to the waves as some waterside spots, it has one of the most beautiful views your dedicated dining out dollars can buy. Its brief menu is mostly seafood-centric, and a full complement of drinks is available. 

Read more
Grand Banks
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

8. Grand Banks

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Tribeca
  • price 2 of 4

Gaze upon the lower Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty from the deck of this historic schooner turned oyster bar docked at Pier 25 in Hudson River Park. Grand Banks affords a maritime escape without having to pay those pesky yacht club fees. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Westlight
Photograph: The William Vale

9. Westlight

  • Bars
  • Hotel bars
  • Greenpoint
  • price 2 of 4

The 22nd floor of the William Vale hotel has a wraparound terrace ideally situated for outdoor dining, drinks and cynicism-smashing views. Visit on a not-too-hot day, order an effervescent cocktail and lower your shades for a nourishing look at the NYC skyline.

Read more
Book online

10. Tatiana Grill

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Brighton Beach
  • price 2 of 4

For “meet me tonight in Atlantic City” vibes without having to get on the turnpike, Tatiana is the Boss. The Brighton Beach boardwalk spot handily leans on its natural beach scene for decor and sports red and green borscht, potato vareniki and all manner of sea fare on its menu.

Read more
Book online
Advertising

11. Ruby’s Bar & Grill

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Coney Island
  • price 1 of 4

Said to be the oldest bar on the Coney Island boardwalk, Ruby’s has character for miles. Beyond its fire engine red exterior, weathered sepia prints line the walls, burgers, dogs, clams and fried shrimp populate and menu, and boozy slushies and beer slosh precariously to the edge of plastic cups. 

Read more
Advertising
Baylander Steel Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Baylander Steel Beach

13. Baylander Steel Beach

  • Bars
  • Harlem

Previously the world’s smallest aircraft carrier, Baylander Steel Beach is now stationed at the West Harlem Piers in Upper Manhattan off 125th Street. Hit the 4,000-square-foot once it reopens for 2022 and order loosely-themed cocktails like the Captain’s Colada and rummy pirates punch with torpedo dogs, pilot wings and stealth tacos. Or just get the guac.

Read more
Frying Pan
Photograph: Clotilde Testa

14. Frying Pan

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4

Approaching a century old, this 133-foot lightship (like a lighthouse of the seas) has had a lot of lives. The former service ship was eventually decommissioned, abandoned and sank before the late 1980s restoration that turned it into the west side’s watery party destination by the end of that decade. We should all be so lucky.

Read more
Advertising
North River Lobster Company
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

15. North River Lobster Company

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 2 of 4

Cruise the Hudson in hour increments on this former Florida gambling ship that seems paradoxically just as well-suited to first dates as post-work team-building sessions. With its time limit, lobster rolls, cocktail pitchers and SHOTS! (caps and punctuation theirs), we bet you won’t tire of this brief voyage. North River also opened a similar taco boat last year. NRLC reopens for 2022 on April 14. 

Read more
Book online

16. Johnny’s Reef Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • The Bronx
  • price 1 of 4

Peruse overhead menus longer than cable news tickers featuring oysters, clams, lobster tails, frog legs and frozen drinks, order and pay cash inside and soak up the Long Island Sound at a picnic table on the patio. If history repeats, Johnny’s Reef Restaurant will probably reopen in advance of spring this March. 

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for a higher view of the city?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on iconic eats

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.