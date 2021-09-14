15 things to do in Dumbo, Brooklyn

Dumbo, Brooklyn is home to arguably one of NYC's greatest glow-ups. The neighborhood, once dominated by aging warehouses, has been reimagined with upscale shops, apartment buildings, and offices that offer some of the best waterfront views of Manhattan (including the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridge). Aside from top-notch restaurants and renewed public spaces, the area draws awesome events throughout the year while the Dumbo Business Improvement District hosts community gatherings and weekend flea markets beneath the Manhattan Bridge. Speaking of markets, Time Out Market New York, a marketplace-style dining experience by yours truly, recently landed in Dumbo to round out the flourishing food scene—gorge on meals from some of the top chefs in the city, order drinks from the venue's various bars, and catch top-tier entertainment curated by Time Out New York's editors.

How to get to Dumbo, Brooklyn

Take the 2/3 train to Clark Street, the A/C to High Street or the F train to York Street.