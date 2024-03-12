For now, it’s only available through March at Time Out Market New York’s Settepani Bakery.

Last week, a colorful new creation started catching eyes and camera lenses at Settepani Bakery’s location at Time Out Market New York: A croissant topped with surprising, delighting additional confections, and even more sweet secrets hidden inside.

“The Settepani rainbow cookie croissant is the perfect combo of an Italian rainbow cookie and a delicious flakey and buttery croissant,” says pastry chef Bilena Settepani via email.

It’s made similarly to Settepani’s almond croissants, she says, but with additional rainbow cookie batter, even more almond almond paste and raspberry jam at its center. The top of the treat is then dunked in chocolate and crowned with a rainbow cookie.

“It is a sweet and tart explosion,” Settepani says. “It has layers of flavor.”

“I stumbled upon videos of the viral le crookie croissant during my commute to work and was inspired to try my hand at creating something similar,” she adds. Given the popularity of our rainbow cookies, especially during March when we feature our special rainbottone [a rainbow panettone], I thought, why not incorporate them into a croissant, like the crookie trend.”

The creation follows a pattern of innovation for Settepani.

“Our bakery has a tradition of bringing a fresh twist to traditional treats,” she says. “In 2020 during the pandemic we did a series called Flavor Friday, where we experimented with unique flavors like [a] porchetta burrata croissant, amaretti croissant, and eggplant parmigiana croissant, among others. We’re currently brainstorming new flavors for our weekend specials post-Easter, so stay tuned for more delicious surprises!”

The colorful novelty has been popular so far, Settepani says, with shipping requests to locales far beyond Dumbo. It’s presently only planned to stay on the menu through March, but there might always be a little more over the rainbow.

Settepani Bakery is located on Time Out Market’s first floor at 55 Water Street in Dumbo.