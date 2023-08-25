New York
The Rogue Panda
Photograph: Courtesy of The Rogue Panda

Time Out Market New York now has a plant-based, Chinese-influenced option

The Rogue Panda joins the food hall’s fifth floor.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
The canopy of plant-based plates grows at Time Out Market New York today, with the premiere of The Rogue Panda on the food hall’s sunny fifth-floor rooftop. The Brooklyn debut brings Chinese-influenced menu items to the food hall’s two sprawling stories. 

The Rogue Panda’s premiere menu includes mapo tofu, noodles and crispy kung pao brussels sprouts. Its Sichuan street noodles with bok choy, crispy shallots and chili oil in a “tingly ragu” are the signature dish, says owner Michael Laverty. 

“We plan to introduce new dumplings and a new dan dan noodle dish and are super excited about the access to great suppliers for Chinese produce and sauces in NYC that will enable us to do all sorts of creative dishes,” Laverty says.

The Rogue Panda’s brussels sprouts
Photograph: courtesy of The Rogue Panda

Yuzu lavender boba lemonade, golden masala chai boba and a seasonal iced tea are also available. 

In addition to its meat-free ethos, The Rogue Panda also aims to source local ingredients and use eco-friendlier packaging to further its mission of sustainability. 

The Rogue Panda is located on the fifth-floor rooftop of Time Out Market New York at 55 Water Street in Brooklyn. 

