These Tokyo parks and gardens, zoo and aquarium will open their doors for free on this special Golden Week 2024 holiday

The longest stretch of public holidays in Japan, the annual Golden Week happens at the end of April through early May. It's made up of four special days: Showa Day (April 29), Constitution Day (May 3), Greenery Day (May 4) and Children’s Day (May 5).

Greenery Day was originally gazetted as a celebration of Emperor Showa's (1901 to 1989) birthday. It was later renamed Greenery Day, and as its name suggests, this is a day to appreciate nature and relish in the great outdoors.

Better yet, on this day, many of Tokyo's top nature attractions, such as parks and gardens including a zoo and an aquarium, will be offering free entry. So slap on some sunscreen – we're going out to these lush green attractions in Tokyo on Saturday May 4 2024. It's one of the best days of the year to explore Tokyo for free.

