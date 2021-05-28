Love adventure camping? You can book this remote island in Wakayama all to yourself

Located off the coast of Wakayama is the island of Jinoshima, known for its white sand beaches and turquoise water. The island is small – roughly the size of Disneyland or ten Tokyo Domes – and uninhabited by people, which makes it the perfect destination for a weekend camping getaway.

Photo: Mujinto Project

Though the remote island doesn’t have any residents or infrastructure, you won’t be left to fend for yourself like Tom Hanks in ‘Cast Away’. Everything you need will be organised by Mujinto Project, a tour company that specialises in shuttling groups to tiny islands for camping and day trips.

Just a seven-minute ferry ride away, Jinoshima is easy enough to get to for a leisurely afternoon barbecue. This tour option comes with a grill, cooking utensils, table and chairs, and it will only set you back ¥2,500 per person for single-day use.

Photo: Mujinto Project

As for those planning to stay the night, you can rent any camping equipment you need from Mujinto Project, such as tents, cots, sleeping bags and firewood. The basic fee for overnight campers without renting any supplies is ¥8,000 per person.

For survival show enthusiasts who have no interest in depending on modern comforts, a third option will drop your group at a smaller island next to Jinoshima called Okinoshima, where you won’t see another soul during your stay. Here you’ll have to fish for your own dinner and learn to build your own fire for warmth. Some may call this a nightmare while others see it as pure adventure. Prices for the Survival Plan range from ¥11,000 to ¥24,000 per person per night depending on the season. Don’t worry, it includes drop-off and pick-up – you won’t have to swim to shore.

Book your trip now through Mujinto Project website.



