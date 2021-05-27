Opening in July, this resort at Yunokawa hot springs in Hakodate will have one of the most beautiful onsen in Hokkaido

Hot springs are popular year-round in Japan and you’ll find locals travelling to various onsen destinations across the country for a spot of holistic pampering while escaping the hectic city life. One of Hokkaido’s three major hot spring hubs, Yunokawa hot springs in Hakodate is getting a new hotel this summer with an infinity onsen on the rooftop overlooking the Tsugaru Straits. We can already imagine the view from there.

Photo: Hewitt Resort

Hewitt Resort, a popular hotel in Okinawa known for its infinity pool with panoramic views, is opening its second hotel in southern Hokkaido on July 1. Instead of a pool, Hakodate Yunokawa Onsen Umi to Akari will have an infinity onsen on the 12th floor facing Honshu, Japan’s biggest island, where you can enjoy different scenery depending on the time of day. We imagine the view will be at its most spectacular come nighttime when you can see the lights from the fishing boats as well as moonlight reflected on the water. For those freezing winter months, the resort also has an indoor onsen with tatami floors.

Photo: Hewitt Resort

Hakodate Yunokawa Onsen Umi to Akari has 221 guest rooms that can accommodate up to a family of four. All guests have access to the Japanese garden, which is always lit with a bonfire in the evening, where you can snack on complimentary amazake and dango.

Photo: Hewitt Resort

The buffet restaurant on the second floor, Tsukifune, is worth visiting for its sumptuous dinner serving 150 dishes championing local Hokkaido produce. It will surely attract seafood lovers with its wide variety of kaisendon, sushi and grilled fish. However, if you’re looking for a more intimate dining experience, Kumonami on the first floor serves kaiseki meals at the counter seat or in a private room.

Hakodate Yunokawa Onsen Umi to Akari is scheduled to open on July 1, with rooms priced from ¥15,294 per night including breakfast and dinner. For more information, see the resort website.

