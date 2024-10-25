3 cool events to check out in Tokyo this October 25-27 weekend

Another weekend, another long list of events to help you make the most of your time in Tokyo. Over the next few days, the city is hosting some really unique festivals, and here are three that are worth going for. Foodies can sample different styles of ramen all in one place while anime and manga fans should check out a cosplay Halloween parade in Ikebukuro. For those who like a bit of everything, Koenji Fes has markets, live performances, mascot appearances as well as pro-wrestling matches right outside the station.

Photo: Ramen Data Bank Tsunatori Monogatari's spicy miso ramen with char siu pork

Until November 4

Komazawa Olympic Park is hosting a ramen festival with over a dozen booths serving Japanese noodles from different prefectures. You can go for a simple shoyu (soy sauce) or shio (salt) ramen, or a bowl with rich tonkotsu pork broth, or one topped generously with beef. Be warned though: some stalls are expected to have up to two hours wait time, as they are exclusive to the festival or have won the Ramen Grand Prix in recent years.

The event is split into three parts, each with a different set of vendors. The ramen restaurants that are participating in the first part (October 24 to 27) include Katsuryu from Ibaraki prefecture with its rich paitan (cloudy white chicken broth) ramen topped with uni, and Kaga Miso Menyūkai from Ishikawa prefecture, whose signature miso ramen is a voluminous bowl topped with seared pork belly.

In short, you’ll find every kind of ramen that your heart desires at Tokyo Ramen Festa. Admission is free while a bowl of noodles costs ¥1,000. Meal tickets can be purchased at 7-Eleven outlets nationwide in advance or at the venue. We highly recommend purchasing tickets earlier rather than later, as it can run out towards the end of the day.

The festival runs from 10.30am to 8.30pm, with the exception of October 27, October 31 and November 4, when it closes at 6pm.

画像提供：ドワンゴ

October 25-27

Cosplayers who love dressing up as their beloved anime or game characters – instead of the usual witches, mummies and creepy clowns – will love this massive Halloween party in Ikebukuro on October 26 and 27. Expect more than 20,000 cosplayers parading the streets on the eastern side of Ikebukuro, which is gaining ground as an incubator of subcultures. This year, a special night event will also be held on October 25 for those over 18 years old at Sunshine City.

While anyone is free to see the cosplayers in their creative outfits, dressing up and participating in the event requires a special ticket. Registration for the cosplay event start from ¥2,970 for a single-day ticket, while three-day passes start from ¥11,000. The special night event will set you back ¥3,630.

Participants are required to change back into casual clothes in the provided changing rooms before leaving, as arriving and leaving the venue in cosplay is prohibited.

Photo: Supplied

October 26-27

Whatever time of year, Koenji can comfortably bask in the knowledge that it's one of Tokyo's coolest neighbourhoods. For the uninitiated, there are few better times to visit than during this annual autumn festival, in which the area's streets are flooded with performers, while local shops lure visitors with digital 'stamp rallies' (notch up stamps on your card for a chance to take part in a raffle), and gig venues throw free concerts.

There's also markets, live performances and even pro wrestling matches (Saturday October 26, 1pm and 4.30pm; Sunday October 27, 1.55pm, 2.40pm and 4pm) outside Koenji Station's North exit.

