3 summer-only events to check out at Moominvalley Park

Summer is just around the corner and Saitama's family-friendly Moominvalley Park has already begun its summertime events and activities. Only about an hour by train from Ikebukuro Station, the vast park themed on the Moomintroll saga offers fun workshops, Instagrammable photo ops, water features to help the little ones cool down and much more.

To get an idea of what to expect, check out the three special events below.

Photo: © Moomin Characters ™ Moominmamma (left) and Moominpappa (right)

Moominpappa’s Day

Until June 19

In celebration of Father’s Day on June 19, Moominvalley Park is holding a number of activities featuring Moomin’s dad Moominpappa. Between June 11 and 19, you’ll have the chance to spot Moominpappa working outdoors with his typewriter – it seems to be a rather rare sight, so get your camera ready. On June 18 and 19, there’s a pyrography workshop (¥1,500 per person), where you can create a beautiful cypress coaster using local wood from Hanno city. There are three 45-minute sessions each day from 11.15am, 12.45pm and 3pm, and if you’re lucky, Moominpappa might even drop by to say hi.

On the first floor of the entertainment facility Kokemus, on the other hand, you can shop for tumblers and cups featuring a motif of Moominpappa, or create a special Father’s Day badge for ¥500. Make sure to pick up a drink at the Library Café on the second floor, which features adorable latte art of Moominpappa hard at work (¥700).

Photo: © Moomin Characters ™

Until July 3

Moominvalley Park’s summertime Umbrella Sky event features 1,200 colourful umbrellas lined up above a 200-metre-long walking path. This year's display is themed on designs from the Moomin picture book The Dangerous Journey, published in 1977. The beautiful stretch of colourful translucent umbrellas creates stunning light and shadow effects. Some of the umbrellas even feature different Moomin characters.

On June 5, 12, 19, 26 and July 3, kids can listen to the story of The Dangerous Journey on the second floor of the Kokemus building (in Japanese only). Storytime starts at 3pm each day. A variety of souvenirs based on the story are sold on the first floor of the same building, where you can also create your own Moominvalley x Umbrella badge for ¥500.

Photo: © Moomin Characters ™

Sea of Clouds

From July 16 to September 25

To help combat Japan’s extremely hot and humid summer, Moominvalley Park installs a number of mist generators around the Moomin Mansion, turning the area into a mystical sea of clouds. There will also be water features nearby for kids to play in and cool down, so don’t forget to bring some towels and a change of clothes. More details on this event will be released closer to the time, so watch this space.

Photo: Oku-Musashi Kyukamura

If you’re looking for more Moomin fun, upgrade your visit by spending a night at this Moomin-themed hotel located just 30 minutes from the park.

