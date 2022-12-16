6 Tokyo ramen restaurants ranked in Japan Best Ramen Awards 2022

Japan has an abundance of ramen shops, all offering varying tastes. Some have a simple shio (salt) or shoyu (soy sauce) broth, while others have more complex flavours using a mixture of chicken, pork and seafood stock.

You can’t go wrong with our list of the best ramen in the city if you’re looking for a satisfying meal. But online ramen shop Takumen has also highlighted top-notch ramen joints with its Japan Best Ramen Awards 2022. Takumen surveyed 3,462 ramen restaurant owners to compile this list of Japan’s best ramen shops.

画像提供：グルメイノベーション株式会社 饗 くろ㐂

Out of the 11 ramen restaurants that have made it on to the list, six of them are in Tokyo, with Akihabara’s Motenashi Kuroki the highest placed in fourth. One of the highlights of this restaurant is owner Naoto Kuroki's use of natural ingredients to season the soup.

画像提供：グルメイノベーション株式会社 トイ・ボックス

Toy Box in Minami-Senju comes in fifth place with its 100 percent chicken broth. The restaurant was bestowed a Michelin Bib Gourmand award this year.

Other notable Tokyo restaurants on the list include Eifukucho Daishoken in sixth, plus Ramen Tenjita Daiki, Ramen Ibuki and Mendokoro Honda Akihabara that tied in ninth place.

You can see the list of the top restaurants from the Japan Best Ramen Awards here.

