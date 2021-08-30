7-Eleven Japan now offers cute little Disney character mochi

Your tea time is about to get a lot cuter with these special Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet mochi

Freshly blended fruit smoothies aren’t the only new addition at Japan’s 7-Eleven outlets. Now you can find adorable Disney-themed mochi in the sweets section, among other desserts like cakes and pudding.

Every season, 7-Eleven offers limited-edition nerikiri wagashi which are made from sweet bean paste and shaped into different characters. In the past we’ve seen anime and cartoon characters from One Piece, Snoopy, Detective Conan and Doraemon. The latest series, which are made of mochi instead, takes inspiration from four iconic Disney characters: Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet.

The Donald Duck and Daisy Duck mochi set (¥280) features custard and peach bean paste encased in a white mochi skin.

The other mochi set (¥280) with a yellow Winnie the Pooh and a pink Piglet comes in maple and strawberry flavours.

Each character is available in four facial expressions, making them look like cute little emojis. These Disney mochi are available at 7-Eleven stores nationwide for a limited time only.

