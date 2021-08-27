Pokémon Centers and Stores in Japan are closing indefinitely due to Covid-19

This affects 14 stores across the country, including all the Pokemon Cafés in Tokyo and Osaka

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, Japan recently expanded its state of emergency to now cover 21 prefectures and extended the period until September 12. Even Pokemon are not spared from the pandemic. The country’s famous Pokémon Centers and Pokémon Stores have decided to close 14 outlets across Japan temporarily until further notice.

Photo: ©2019 Pokemon ©1995-2019 Nintento/Creatures., Game Freak Inc. Pokemon is a trademark by Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak

Beginning Saturday August 28, the nationwide closure includes all Pokémon Centers and Stores in major cities such as Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka and Kyoto. Similarly, all Pokémon Cafés in Tokyo and Osaka will be closing as well – and even the Pikachu Sweets shop in Ikebukuro's Sunshine City.

Only four Pokémon facilities will remain open in Japan: the Pokémon Center in Kanazawa, along with stores in Ehime, Oita and Okayama. However, the Okayama location is set to close permanently on August 31.

Here’s the full list of Pokémon Center and Store closures across Japan.

Pokémon Centers: Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Kyoto, Nagoya, Osaka, Osaka DX, Sapporo, Shibuya, Skytree Town, Tohoku, Tokyo Bay, Tokyo DX, Mega Tokyo, and Yokohama.

Pokémon Stores: Gotemba, Kisarazu, Kansai Airport (closing permanently on August 31), Narita Airport, Outlet Okinawa Rycom, Shin Chitose Airport, and Tokyo Station.

