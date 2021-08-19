How to watch the Tokyo Paralympics online for free

In Japan, you can live-stream the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games for free via NHK Plus

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games saw some truly spectacular moments and record-breaking victories, but the fun’s not over just yet. Next up is the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: the opening ceremony is set to take place on August 24, followed by 11 days of exciting competitions across 22 sports.

Though this year’s Games are to take place without spectators, you won’t be missing out on the action with online broadcasts you can tune in from home. If you’re in Japan, most TV channels will be covering the Paralympics in one form or another – but if you plan on watching on your computer or mobile phone, you can live-stream the events via NHK Plus.

The NHK Plus site has two channels that will stream Paralympic events for free: the NHK General channel and the NHK Education channel. The site usually requires viewers to register before accessing the content, but not during the Paralympic Games. Registered members will have access to playbacks but non-registered users will still be able to stream the events free of charge.

During the Paralympics, this article will be updated with a daily schedule of the medal events. The opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games will be broadcasted on the NHK General channel from 7.56pm-11pm JST on Tuesday August 24.

