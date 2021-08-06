7-Eleven konbini in Tokyo are now offering fresh fruit smoothies

Keep an eye out for these refreshing drinks at your local 7-Eleven convenience stores

Leave it to our trusty convenience stores to stock everything you could ever want, and more. While freshly brewed coffee and ready-to-eat hot meals are a regular sight at our local konbini, some 7-Eleven outlets have jumped on the health food trend by offering fresh fruit and veggie smoothies.

Since July, selected 7-Elevens around Tokyo have started stocking cups of frozen fruit in the freezer section; these cups are similar to the ones used for iced coffee. Once purchased, the cup just needs to be placed in the special DIY smoothie machine, where the frozen fruit will be blended up instantly into a delicious cooling drink.

Currently there are three Seven Cafe smoothies available at ¥250 each: Green Kale, Chia Seed Mango Orange and Strawberry Banana Soy. In Tokyo, fancy juice bars often charge a hefty price tag, so these affordable and convenient smoothies are definitely a welcoming sight.

Photo: Time Out Tokyo

Seven Cafe smoothies are currently available at 11 7-Eleven locations in Tokyo, with plans to expand to 1,000 locations in metropolitan areas across Japan. The photos featured here were taken at the 7-Eleven in front of Tokyo’s Kojimachi Station (4-3 Nibancho, Chiyoda).

