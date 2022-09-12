The famous Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back this month

The popular autumn drink will be available both hot and cold from September 21

It’s official: the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back this autumn. Nicknamed the ‘PSL’ by fans, the cosy beverage is undoubtedly one of the coffee chain’s most popular seasonal drinks. While wildly popular in North America and other countries around the world, the drink has only ever been offered at Starbucks in Japan twice before, once in 2006 and again in 2021.

In case you didn't know, PSL is espresso with steamed milk flavoured with a spice mix of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. It's then topped with whipped cream and pumpkin-pie spices.The PSL will be available from Wednesday September 21 to Monday October 31 (or until stock runs out) at Starbucks locations nationwide.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available both hot and cold and in all sizes: short (¥501 for takeaway, ¥510 in-store), tall (¥540, ¥550), grande (¥584, ¥595) and venti (¥628, ¥640).

This article was published on August 25 2021 and updated on September 12 2022.

